ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics

DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

How 6G Will Revolutionise the Business Landscape Featured

This year, it’s expected that 5G connections will exceed 1 billion, with 5G fast becoming the wireless network standard for mobile consumers. As we see the expansion of 5G continue at pace, simultaneously research is ongoing into the next generation of wireless technology – 6G, which is set to be a key business enabler of the future.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Abraham
thefastmode.com

Qorvo Unveils Complete Portfolio of 1.8 GHz DOCSIS 4.0 Product

Qorvo, a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, announced the availability of the industry's most complete 1.8 GHz DOCSIS® 4.0 product portfolio. DOCSIS 4.0 delivers up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) downstream and increases upstream speeds up to 6 Gbps. Greater two-way interaction required for today's...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

IPI Launches RadiusDC as New Metro Edge Data Center Platform Provider

RadiusDC, a new data center company established to address the emerging needs of hyperscale and enterprise customers at the metro edge, announced key additions to its senior leadership team and introduced its new brand and website www.radius-dc.com. RadiusDC is sponsored by IPI Partners (IPI), a global investment firm focused exclusively...
DENVER, CO
thefastmode.com

RDP to Showcase its Service Gateway Engine at GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai

RDP(Research & Development Partners), the leading Russian vendor of intellectual solutions for broadband connectivity, is set to participate in GITEX Global 2022, one of the world’s most influential technological events, which highlights top industrial trends and latest developments. The event will take place on October 10–14, 2022, at the...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

MoneyGram, e& International Expand Mobile Money Partnership

MoneyGram International, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and e& international from e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), one of the world's leading technology and investment conglomerates, announced an expansion to their strategic partnership. The expansion enables e& international's large and fast-growing customer base of nearly...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#Csp#Service Business#Saas#Iot#Qvantel S Flex Bs
thefastmode.com

floLIVE, Skylo to Extend Its Global Coverage with 5G NTN Connectivity for IoT

FloLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity and network services for IoT, and Skylo, an innovative provider of cellular connectivity over satellite, announced a collaboration to provide continuous and affordable satellite Non-terrestrial Network (NTN) coverage. The partnership brings together floLIVE’s comprehensive carrier relations and integrations with Skylo’s satellite connectivity...
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution

Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Veea Edge Platform Helps Cable Operators Extend Fiber Reach

Veea announced Veea's virtual Trusted Broadband Access (vTBA) solution that runs on Veea Edge Platform VeeaHub products. VeeaHub® enables cable operators to offer new services such as user device-based subscriptions that are not tied to a specific location or AP but can be "active" anywhere on the operators' network. This solution drastically increases flexibility for operators to deliver core network-managed Wi-Fi, cellular-like, capabilities directly to devices in the home, businesses or MDUs while cutting broadband service delivery costs up to 50% over traditional FTTx solutions.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Airtel, WhatsApp Launch ‘Airtel IQ Hackathon’

Bharti Airtel, India’s premier communications solutions provider and WhatsApp, announced the launch of first ever “Airtel IQ” hackathon. The hackathon’s objective is to identify and build new-age business solutions using the WhatsApp Business Platform across five key sectors of economy that can potentially improve livelihoods and contribute to the sustainable and economic growth of the country. These are E-Commerce, Ed-Tech, Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Travel and Tourism, Contact center operations where start-ups have made a mark and entrepreneurs have developed robust businesses.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
thefastmode.com

Cyber Attackers Are Counting On You to Use Code From Strangers Featured

It is no exaggeration to say that open-source software has transformed the way software is written over the last two decades. Many of the most recognised software we use such as the Linux kernel, the Postgres database, the Firefox browser, and the Kubernetes container orchestration system, to name a few, are open-source projects that have influenced and galvanised developers around the world.
COMPUTERS
thefastmode.com

Rakuten Mobile to Supply Base Stations with Electricity from Renewable Energy

Rakuten Mobile, Rakuten Energy, and PHOTON CAPITAL announced an agreement to supply Rakuten Mobile’s base stations with electricity from renewable sources from 2023. Rakuten Energy will utilize an offsite-type corporate PPA (offsite PPA, power purchase agreement) to supply Rakuten Mobile base stations with electricity generated by photovoltaic power (PV) plants held by Clean Energy (SPC), which will receive equity from the PHOTON Sustainable Solar Investment Limited Partnership operated by PHOTON CAPITAL.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy