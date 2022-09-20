ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Top spots to see fall colors in North Carolina mountains

CHARLOTTE — Fall has officially arrived, which means leaf-peeping season is just around the corner. Although it’s hard to predict exactly when the fall foliage will begin to change in the Carolinas and whether it will be a vibrant or dull season, Appalachian State professor Howard Neufeld, also known as the “Fall Color Guy,” says we’re in store for a good year of colors in the High Country.
FOX8 News

The best times and places to watch the leaves change in North Carolina

(WGHP) – Whether your favorite thing about fall is the cooler weather, pumpkin spice or the return of soup season, one of the best parts about the transition season is the abundance of color that can be found across the country. As the season changes, leaves turn bright yellow, vibrant orange, blood red, and deep […]
State
North Carolina State
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is a truly wonderful state that has a lot to offer. From breathtaking beaches to wonderful hiking trails and charming towns, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas for a great weekend getaway in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com

Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America

As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina

From breathtaking beaches to amazing hiking trails and charming little town, North Carolina has so much to offer and those who are lucky to live here can definitely confirm that. In fact, more and more people choose to spend their holidays in North Carolina and it's easy to see why - amazing places to visit, great prices, delicious food and friendly people. What more could you ask for?
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here

They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
Washington Examiner

Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats

(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
UPI News

Deputies wrangle loose emu wandering near North Carolina road

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina responded to an unusual situation when an emu was spotted running loose in the area. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said they spotted the emu Wednesday in Tramway, and deputies responded to help capture the flightless Australian bird. The sheriff's office...
kiss951.com

Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina

Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
