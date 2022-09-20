Read full article on original website
Top spots to see fall colors in North Carolina mountains
CHARLOTTE — Fall has officially arrived, which means leaf-peeping season is just around the corner. Although it’s hard to predict exactly when the fall foliage will begin to change in the Carolinas and whether it will be a vibrant or dull season, Appalachian State professor Howard Neufeld, also known as the “Fall Color Guy,” says we’re in store for a good year of colors in the High Country.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
Audit finds $91M unused as thousands await hurricane repairs in North Carolina
A new federal audit shows just how woefully delayed the response has been for recent hurricane victims in North Carolina.
The best times and places to watch the leaves change in North Carolina
(WGHP) – Whether your favorite thing about fall is the cooler weather, pumpkin spice or the return of soup season, one of the best parts about the transition season is the abundance of color that can be found across the country. As the season changes, leaves turn bright yellow, vibrant orange, blood red, and deep […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is a truly wonderful state that has a lot to offer. From breathtaking beaches to wonderful hiking trails and charming towns, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are three ideas for a great weekend getaway in North Carolina.
North Carolina's Nicholas Sparks talks his new book "Dreamland"
Author Nicholas Sparks has written 23 novels, and all of them have been on the New York Times Best Sellers list, with more than 115 million copies sold worldwide. His career as a writer began in 1994 when he was working in pharmaceutical sales and wrote a novel on the side. It was titled "The Notebook."
country1037fm.com
Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America
As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
my40.tv
All eyes on Ian: Storm expected to turn into hurricane; Impacts on NC, if any, unclear
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Atlantic hurricane season runs until Nov. 30 -- Sept. 10 was the peak of the season and as we near the end of September, it is quite busy over the basin!. The storm we are most concerned about the weekend of Sept. 24-25 is...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in North Carolina
From breathtaking beaches to amazing hiking trails and charming little town, North Carolina has so much to offer and those who are lucky to live here can definitely confirm that. In fact, more and more people choose to spend their holidays in North Carolina and it's easy to see why - amazing places to visit, great prices, delicious food and friendly people. What more could you ask for?
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
publicradioeast.org
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
WRAL
How to request a mail-in ballot in North Carolina
WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie shows you the steps you have to take in North Carolina that you don't in some other states. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
Washington Examiner
Voter registration in North Carolina trends away from Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voter registrations have continued a trend toward unaffiliated, Republican and smaller parties over the last year, as Democrats have slowly bled members. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections through last week shows total Democrat registrations in North Carolina at 2,492,221,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees make final round of voting for ‘Coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has moved on to the final round of voting in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The tree will square off against four other products...
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you are someone who loves to eat seafood whenever you have the chance, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Democrats voice concerns ahead of ‘Save America’ rally in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dozens of state and local democrats gathered at 1898 Memorial Park, in opposition to the platforms and ideals of Representative Ted Budd and former President Donald Trump ahead of Friday’s “Save America” rally. The North Carolina Democratic Party donning the phrase “This...
Deputies wrangle loose emu wandering near North Carolina road
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina responded to an unusual situation when an emu was spotted running loose in the area. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said they spotted the emu Wednesday in Tramway, and deputies responded to help capture the flightless Australian bird. The sheriff's office...
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
