‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal

The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran

View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
Matt Barnes: Ime Udoka situation is '100 times uglier' than we thought

Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Ben Simmons Finally Admits Joel Embiid And Doc Rivers Threw Him Under The Bus After 2021 Playoff Loss To The Hawks: "That Was Tough For Me, Knowing I Didn't Really Have That Support Either, From Teammates Or Whatever."

The Ben Simmons saga through the second half of 2021 was one of the biggest talking points in all of basketball. Simmons was believed to be one of the best young prospects in the NBA after being drafted but didn't develop a jump shot. Tensions in the Philly locker room peaked after the team was eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks, with Simmons passing out an easy layup in crunch time of the elimination game.
The Knicks Are Doing Their Best To Hype Up A Potential Star

The New York Knicks have a few special stars on their roster right now. The team and its fans are very excited about quite a few players in New York, most notably their newcomer Jalen Brunson , who was wooed away from the Dallas Mavericks after a terrific season. But...
Zach Lowe And Ramona Shelburne Warn That The Ime Udoka Situation Is Way Worse Than We Think: "It's Ugly And It's Going To Be Really Sad... There's Going To Be Damage Here."

The Ime Udoka drama is getting worse by the day, even after the Boston Celtics decided to give him a yearlong suspension for having an improper relationship with a female member of the team staff. This is an unfortunate situation that has raised many eyebrows around the league, and the worst part is that this might be only the beginning of a worse situation.
Watch: Knicks’ RJ Barrett flaunts new moves in workout video

In the two-minute video, Barrett showed an array of off-the-dribble moves and step-back jumpers that were lacking in his game in his first three seasons in the league. Known for his maniacal work ethic, which constantly earned praise from New York coach Tom Thibodeau, Barrett underscored the importance of summer to his growing NBA career.
The Lakers Continue To Hold Firm To Their Demands

All summer long, fans of the Los Angeles Lakers have been wondering what sort of moves the team will make. For weeks, the team was trying to get Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets and that didn’t work out. Then there was talk of them attempting to get Bojan...
NBA Analyst Shares Shocking Andre Iguodala Warriors Fact

The Golden State Warriors were already riding high this summer because of their recent victory at the NBA Finals. There is every reason to believe that they could do it again in the 2022-23 season too. The team is certainly poised to be one of the most powerful in the...
NBA Fans React To Julius Randle's Crazy New Offseason Workout Video

Going into the 2021-22 season, Julius Randle looked like an absolute stud for the New York Knicks. Surprising everyone with his incredible 2020-21 season, many thought that Randle was the next superstar the Knicks had in their ranks. With an improved jump shot and defensive solidity, Randle became the crown jewel of coach Tom Thibodeau's Knicks.
