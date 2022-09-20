Read full article on original website
Modern music and art — together
THE DALLES — Serious Theater, in partnership with the Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition, bring art and music together in a special event happening on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. The Dalles artist Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield will create a painting on glass while pianist Garry Estep provides accompaniment of...
‘No Place For a Mine’ event at Ferment Brewing Oct. 19
HOOD RIVER — On Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Cascade Forest Conservancy (CFC) and the Green River Valley Alliance (GRVA) will be hosting their next “No Place For a Mine” event at Ferment Brewing, 403 Portway Ave. This free event, open to the public, is part of CFC and GRVA’s ongoing efforts to protect the Green River Valley by Mount St. Helens from the threat of mining.
Gorge Local - In Business: Sakura Ridge blends Japanese aesthetic with sustainability
HOOD RIVER — Cheryl Lubbert and her husband Jim Gerlach came to Hood River in search of fruit for their cidery, and left owners of the Sakura Ridge Farm and Lodge. In 2021, the two were in search of orchards to expand supply for their cidery, Nashi Orchards, on Vashon Island in the Puget Sound of Washington. Gerlach has been buying fruit from orchards in Hood River for years. They have done business with well-known orchards in the valley such as Kiyokawa Family Orchards and Hukari Orchards. The couple had toured countless orchard properties, until one day Gerlach sent Lubbert a link to a picturesque property with a vibrant certified organic orchard, gardens, open pastures and a five-bedroom lodge, known as Sakura Ridge.
HRD promotes David Ballew to president and CEO
HOOD RIVER — Hood River Distillers (HRD) announced the promotion of President David Ballew to the position of president and CEO on Sept. 6. Ronald Dodge, who has been CEO since 1999, will remain executive vice chair of the company, focused on strategic direction and corporate partnerships, according to an HRD press release.
Kegler's Corner: Fall leagues begin again
Seems like just yesterday it was May, and we were looking forward to summer. Well, in the wink of an eye, here we are in September, and summer is almost over. There is some good news though: Bowling leagues have begun at Orchard Lanes up on the Heights in Hood River! Prime spots are still available so come on up and join in on the fun. You’ll be glad to be kicking those stubborn 3-pound, 6-ounce pins around when the seemingly unending cold, rain, wet, snow and ice come to our fair little community.
Obituary: Ailene Hibbard
Esther Ailene Hibbard passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 20, 2022, at The Dalles Health and Rehabilitation Center. Ailene was born Oct. 27, 1929, in Kansas City, Mo., to Margarette Esther McKenzie and Edward Landon Hibbard. A few years after her mother died, she moved west with her father and two older brothers from Missouri for a brief stay in Washington and then on to California.
City of The Dalles delays Buildable Land Inventory
THE DALLES — Multiple members of the community voiced concerns about the potential adoption of the Employment Buildable Lands Inventory (BLI) at the regular city council meeting on Sept. 12. A BLI serves to show the development capacity of land within a city’s urban growth boundary (UGB), meaning it...
Circles of Care: Volunteers needed to assist older adults
With the new Circles of Care program in Hood River comes the need for volunteers. “Circles of Care is an important program that connects older adults in Hood River to volunteers who can help with supportive services,” said Hood River Valley Adult Center Executive Director Amy Mallett; the program is based at the adult center. “The goal is to help older adults thrive in their homes and age with dignity. In this program, older adults have an opportunity to share their talents, too.”
