Seems like just yesterday it was May, and we were looking forward to summer. Well, in the wink of an eye, here we are in September, and summer is almost over. There is some good news though: Bowling leagues have begun at Orchard Lanes up on the Heights in Hood River! Prime spots are still available so come on up and join in on the fun. You’ll be glad to be kicking those stubborn 3-pound, 6-ounce pins around when the seemingly unending cold, rain, wet, snow and ice come to our fair little community.

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO