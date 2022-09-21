ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Colleges Creating LGBTQ+ Living-Learning Communities

Students in LGBTQ+ living-learning communities often participate in house meals, social justice work, and queer studies. LGBTQ+ living-learning communities commonly accept students from all majors. Research shows that living-learning communities boost retention rates and GPAs. LGBTQ+ college students are four times more likely than non-LGBTQ+ students to choose a college...
How HBCUs Are Creating a College Pipeline for Formerly Incarcerated Students

Black Americans are incarcerated at far higher rates than most other groups. The school-to-prison pipeline is alive and well in the American public school system. Prison-to-college programs can help solve systemic issues around education and incarceration. People participating in prison-to-college programs are likely to benefit in ways other than a...
