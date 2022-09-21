Read full article on original website
German Shepherd Patiently Waiting to Pick Up His 'Little Human' Is a True Gentleman
When we were kids, the best part of our day would be the end of the school day, not because we didn't like school, but because it meant we could go home and see our dog. We know our dogs looked forward to our reunion as much as we did. One dog is lucky enough to speed up the process by joining his mom in picking up his sibling from school in this cute video.
