Encinitas, CA

CBS 8

Bed Bath & Beyond set to close in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. — Another big retailer is closing its doors in San Diego, hitting customers and the nearby businesses it anchored pretty hard. Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s closing its Santee store. The anchor store had been at the Santee Trolley Square since the shopping center opened...
SANTEE, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eccalifornian.com

La Mesa park plans in play

The city of La Mesa held a fourth community input meeting for the future park at Waite Drive on Sept. 14 during which Schmidt Design Group principal and landscape architect Glen Schmidt unveiled a design intended to feature a “native and natural” approach. So far, the city has...
LA MESA, CA
Coast News

NCTD donates 141-ton locomotive to Campo train museum

OCEANSIDE — The North County Transit District has taken a Coaster F40 locomotive out of service and shipped it to a railroad museum in Campo, it was announced today. Plans for the donation of the 282,000-pound train engine to the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association in the southeastern San Diego County community began nearly five years ago and is intended to preserve some of the history of locomotion in the region.
CAMPO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Every Second Counts… Electrical outlets in your home

The Valley Center Fire Protection District is here for you in any emergency. Your help can make a difference!. Today, I would like to talk to you about electrical outlets. We recently had a fire in Valley Center, and I believe that an old electrical outlet was the cause. So, here’s my opportunity to share with everyone one of the things that keeps me awake at night.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA

Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
TEMECULA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Free Trees in Escondido Pick your Tree

Last weekend, Urban Corps of San Diego canvassed neighborhoods in Escondido letting residents know about the City’s Free Tree Program. Councilmember Martinez joined their efforts in distributing materials. The free tree program provides a tree to residents if they qualify, at no cost. Urban Corps is partnering with the...
ESCONDIDO, CA
sanelijolife.com

The Questhaven Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes near San Elijo Hills

The Project includes a Tentative Map (PDS2020-TM-5643), a Site Plan (PDS2022-STP-22-018), and an Administrative Permit (PDS2020-AD-20-011). The Questhaven Project (Project) consists of a Tentative Map, Site Plan, Density Bonus Permit, and an Administrative Permit on approximately 89.23 acres (Figure 4). The Project consists of 76 single-family residential homes on 18.27 acres, recreation uses on 0.31 acres, and water quality detention basins on 2.4 acres. The Project also includes open space on approximately 63.9 acres that would provide for biological open space and fuel-modification zones. The Project is designed to cluster development in the northern portion of the Project site in order to allow for the development of residential uses while providing biological open space in the southern portion of the site. The Project also includes 0.09-acre of off-site clearing within an existing right-of-way. The Project proposes seven affordable housing units as part of the Density Bonus application. The Project density is consistent with the General Plan Designations of the property by calculating density on the property in accordance with the Density Bonus Program defined by State law and the County Zoning Ordinance (Figure 3). Zoning Use Regulations for the site is Rural Residential (RR) and Open Space (S80). The General Plan Designations for the Site are Semi-Rural (SR-1 and SR-10) and the General Plan Regional Categories for the site are Semi-Rural and No Jurisdiction. The Project is located in unincorporated San Diego County within the San Dieguito Community Plan Area on approximately 89.23 acres, immediately south and west of the City of San Marcos and east of the City of Carlsbad (Figures 1 and 2). Interstate 5 (I-5) is located approximately 5.3 miles west of the Project site. Specifically, the Project site is located south of San Elijo Road and east of Denning Drive. Access to the site would be from San Elijo Road to the north.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Sock Maker Opens First U.S. Plant in Oceanside

A high-end sock maker headquartered in San Clemente has opened its first U.S. manufacturing and research operation in Oceanside with more to come. FutureStitch has leased a 9,000 square-foot industrial building, where it makes knitwear and specialty socks for such companies as Stance, TOMS, Crocs and Everlane to create specialized and durable sock designs, according to CEO Taylor Shupe.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Carlsbad Strawberry Company wins appeal to keep attractions

CARLSBAD — After more than a year of wrangling over land-use and zoning definitions, the Carlsbad Strawberry Company will continue offering many of its recreational activities, including face painting, stage performances, free games and inflatable bounce houses for seasonal uses. Jimmy Ukegawa, owner of the Carlsbad Strawberry Company, a...
CARLSBAD, CA
times-advocate.com

Valley Center man dies in Escondido motorcycle collision

On September 22, 2022, at approximately 4:35 p.m., a three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on Bear Valley Parkway at Birch Avenue. A 41-year-old man from Valley Center was riding a black Harley Davidson Street Glide in the northbound lane of Bear Valley Parkway, approaching the intersection of Birch Avenue. At the same time, a 43-year-old woman from Escondido was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata in the eastbound lane of Birch Avenue at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway. An unoccupied Hyundai Accent was parked along the right curb of Bear Valley Parkway north of Birch Avenue. Standing on the sidewalk near the parked Hyundai were two pedestrians a 33-year-old woman from Escondido and 45-year-old man from San Diego.
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Update: Homeless shelters switched to processing center for migrants

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless problem is out of control, with a record high 1,609 homeless people living in Downtown San Diego alone. City and County leaders, like Mayor Gloria and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, insist on converting hotels/motels into homeless shelters, as they continue touting the openings as success.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Food Network Star Guy Fieri Spotted Filming Around San Diego This Week

Food Network star Guy Fieri, known for making family restaurants overnight sensations through the popularity of his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show, has been spotted filming around San Diego this week. American restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is certainly no stranger to America's Finest City,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

The Best Pizza in San Diego

Dishing on the best pizza spots in San Diego that the whole family will love. Best known for its fish tacos, craft brews and tasty juice bars, San Diego is quietly leveling up its pizza game too. And, since most families agree that the perfect pie is an instant mood booster, we’re thrilled to share the best pizza joints in the county. From artisan pizzas in Little Italy to authentic Chicago slices, keep reading for the 12 best pizza spots in San Diego that will have the whole family rejoicing, “That’s amore!”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Cub reporter for L.A. Times scoops PSA crash story

Even after the passage of 44 years, the tiniest of details still remains fresh when I relive the hot awful Monday of September 25, 1978 in San Diego. At fifty seconds past 9 am, above El Cajon Boulevard at 38th Street, the right wing of a Pacific Southwest Airlines jet descending in a turn toward Lindbergh Field was gashed from below by a single-engine Cessna that the 727 pilot had lost sight of. Killed were the two Cessna pilots, all 135 PSA passengers and crew, and seven people on the ground where the jet plunged into houses along Dwight Street between Nile and Boundary streets in North Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA

