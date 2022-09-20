ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news

Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."

Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal

The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
Skip Bayless Claims That Dennis Schroder And Patrick Beverley Are Better Players Than Russell Westbrook

The 2021-22 NBA season was one to forget for Russell Westbrook. His dream move to the Los Angeles Lakers turned into a horrible nightmare as he struggled to fit in, and the team crashed to a 33-49 record. Westbrook did not perform at the level that we have been accustomed to seeing from him, and he got a lot of blame from the media as well as fans for the team's struggles.
John Stockton Remembered As Rookie That Larry Bird Walked By Bench And Warned The Jazz That He'd Score 43 Points: "He Came Out And Scored 43 Points By The 3rd Quarter And Checked Himself Out."

Many stories perfectly describe how great Larry Bird was. The Boston Celtics legend was a fierce competitor that didn't hesitate to call out people and destroy them on the court to assert his dominance. Bird was always ready to put up a show to bring his rivals down while giving fans what they wanted to see.
The Knicks Are Doing Their Best To Hype Up A Potential Star

The New York Knicks have a few special stars on their roster right now. The team and its fans are very excited about quite a few players in New York, most notably their newcomer Jalen Brunson , who was wooed away from the Dallas Mavericks after a terrific season. But...
NBA Vet Rex Chapman to Turn ‘Charges’ Podcast Into TV Docuseries (EXCLUSIVE)

NBA veteran Rex Chapman is turning his podcast “Charges with Rex Chapman” into a TV show. Like the podcast, the new series will come from Portal A and Steve Nash’s CTRL Media. Chapman spent 12 years in the NBA, playing for the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Bullets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Sun. But he later struggled with opioid and gambling addictions that led to his arrest. Using his experience as a pro athlete with his own challenges, Chapman will host “Charges” as the podcast is adapted into a TV documentary series chronicling high-profile sports scandals – “with the world’s most beloved and notorious...
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying

Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
Matt Barnes: Boston situation is '100 times uglier than any of us thought'

After former player Matt Barnes defended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka last night in a video, he has now deleted the post and retracted his comments. In a subsequent video, Barnes said he learned more about the situation and called the situation "deep and messy." Barnes commented:. "Last night, without...
