Yardbarker
Ime Udoka’s Celtics scandal takes shocking twist as new details revealed on ‘consensual’ relationship
It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal
Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL・
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."
Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
Yardbarker
‘There’s plenty of white folks out there doing their thing’: Stephen A. Smith baffled by Celtics’ handling of Ime Udoka scandal
The NBA world has been shocked by the recent news that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could end up being suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season by his own team for having a consensual relationship with a female staff member in the Celtics organization. Udoka could end up going from leading the Celtics to the Finals in his first season in charge to missing the entire upcoming campaign in the blink of an eye.
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Claims That Dennis Schroder And Patrick Beverley Are Better Players Than Russell Westbrook
The 2021-22 NBA season was one to forget for Russell Westbrook. His dream move to the Los Angeles Lakers turned into a horrible nightmare as he struggled to fit in, and the team crashed to a 33-49 record. Westbrook did not perform at the level that we have been accustomed to seeing from him, and he got a lot of blame from the media as well as fans for the team's struggles.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Suggests The Los Angeles Lakers May Be Making A Trade After Surprisingly Cancelling Press Conference With Darvin Ham And Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and Head Coach Darvin Ham were scheduled to speak to the press on Tuesday at 2 PM before the Lakers abruptly cancelled the interaction without giving a specific reason. The timing of the press conference was a little odd considering the Lakers...
Yardbarker
Deron Williams Reveals Why Players End Up Leaving The Utah Jazz: "No Person I Ever Talked To Was Interested In Coming To Utah. It Just Was A Reality."
Former NBA All-Star point guard Deron Williams gave the Utah Jazz a lot of good seasons. He was arguably one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Jazz, showing incredible skill for the position and being a playoff regular with the team. The Jazz...
Yardbarker
John Stockton Remembered As Rookie That Larry Bird Walked By Bench And Warned The Jazz That He'd Score 43 Points: "He Came Out And Scored 43 Points By The 3rd Quarter And Checked Himself Out."
Many stories perfectly describe how great Larry Bird was. The Boston Celtics legend was a fierce competitor that didn't hesitate to call out people and destroy them on the court to assert his dominance. Bird was always ready to put up a show to bring his rivals down while giving fans what they wanted to see.
Yardbarker
San Antonio Spurs Could Land Russell Westbrook For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Or Jakob Poeltl
The Los Angeles Lakers might be reportedly bolstered by the additions of role players Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and former Ute Jakob Poeltl. Recent rumors suggest the San Antonio Spurs are an interested party to acquire Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s undetermined future with the Lakers has been a constant talking point...
Yardbarker
The Knicks Are Doing Their Best To Hype Up A Potential Star
The New York Knicks have a few special stars on their roster right now. The team and its fans are very excited about quite a few players in New York, most notably their newcomer Jalen Brunson , who was wooed away from the Dallas Mavericks after a terrific season. But...
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe And Skip Bayless Brutally Troll Russell Westbrook: ”Russ Is That Pretty Girl You Can’t Wait To Date And Then You Can’t Wait To Get Rid Of”
Russell Westbrook is easily one of the best point guards of his generation. The issue that we have seen come over the last few seasons in Westbrook's career is that he is having a hard time adjusting his game in situations where the roster isn't built around him. The Los...
NBA Vet Rex Chapman to Turn ‘Charges’ Podcast Into TV Docuseries (EXCLUSIVE)
NBA veteran Rex Chapman is turning his podcast “Charges with Rex Chapman” into a TV show. Like the podcast, the new series will come from Portal A and Steve Nash’s CTRL Media. Chapman spent 12 years in the NBA, playing for the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Bullets, Miami Heat and Phoenix Sun. But he later struggled with opioid and gambling addictions that led to his arrest. Using his experience as a pro athlete with his own challenges, Chapman will host “Charges” as the podcast is adapted into a TV documentary series chronicling high-profile sports scandals – “with the world’s most beloved and notorious...
Yardbarker
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying
Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes: Boston situation is '100 times uglier than any of us thought'
After former player Matt Barnes defended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka last night in a video, he has now deleted the post and retracted his comments. In a subsequent video, Barnes said he learned more about the situation and called the situation "deep and messy." Barnes commented:. "Last night, without...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Says The Lakers Are Not Trading For Buddy Hield Because LeBron James And Anthony Davis Pushed Hard Jeanie Buss To Get Russell Westbrook Last Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 NBA titles which contributes to them being one of the most iconic NBA franchises in the league. In fact, they are tied with the Boston Celtics for the most banners hanging in the rafters. So one would assume that the Purple and Gold...
Yardbarker
The reason Jazz didn’t get a 1st-round pick in Bojan Bogdanovic trade
The Detroit Pistons pretty much came out of nowhere to swoop in on Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz. The sharp-shooting veteran was heavily linked to the Los Angeles Lakers before the Pistons trade went down, and in the end, the Jazz settled for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee in exchange for Bogdanovic.
