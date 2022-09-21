ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

longwoodlancers.com

Heartbreak For Women's Soccer

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A late goal proved to be the difference as Longwood women's soccer lost a heartbreaking match at Big South stalwart High Point 1-0 on Saturday afternoon. Two defenses put together a lockdown performance as Longwood (3-5-3, 0-1-1 Big South) and High Point (2-7-2, 1-1 Big South) played scoreless soccer for 87 minutes.
HIGH POINT, NC
longwoodlancers.com

Lancers Lose Heartbreaker To Ohio 3-2

FARMVILLE, VA – Longwood field hockey fell to the Ohio Bobcats in a tightly contested affair by a score of 3-2 in their first game back home following a three-game road stint. The match was tied going into the final five minutes, but ultimately Ohio would come away with the victory.
ATHENS, OH

