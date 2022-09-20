ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
NY1

Congestion pricing faces more criticism, MTA chief defends plan

Congestion pricing continues to face criticism, as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called it a double tax and Mayor Eric Adams said that the toll must be fair to outer borough residents. Murphy wants the federal government to conduct a more detailed environmental review than the current review — one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Adams administration assessing where 3-K seats should be

The Adams administration is not aiming to hit former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s goal of paying for 60,000 3-K seats by next school year — but city education leaders say that doesn’t mean they’re not focused on early childhood education. “If anything, we’re even more focused,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Riis
Person
Ghostface Killah
CBS New York

Following zoning spat, Court orders beloved Long Island camp to close

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. -- A beloved summer camp on Long Island has been ordered to close its doors.Courts have sided with the village of Brookville in finding Camp Jacobson is not a religious institution, and therefore is not entitled to special zoning treatment.On Thursday, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with parents grappling with the news."So disappointing. This is such a nurturing place," said Jami Berg, a camper's mother.Berg said her 5-year-old, Oliver, couldn't wait to return to Camp Jacobson, but there may not be another summer season for the camp nestled in quiet Brookville."I do think for him it will be...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy