Live Updates: WR Hykeem Williams announcing his commitment on Friday afternoon
Florida State is hoping for good news on Friday afternoon after 2 p.m. EST when Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings five-star wide receiving Hykeem Williams announces his decision on CBS Sports HQ. Noles247.com will have on-site coverage from Brendan Sonnone and Dane Draper before, during, and after...
MiddleTennessee State HC Rick Stockstill was FSU QB vs Miami football
Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill was 0-2 against the Miami football team as the starting quarterback for Florida State in 1980 and 1981. Florida State lost 10-9 during a 10-2 season in 1980. The Seminoles’ two losses both occurred in the Orange Bowl in 1980. Oklahoma beat FSU 18-17 in the 1981 Orange Bowl Game.
FSU football recruiting: Noles trending for 2023 five-star wide receiver
FSU football recruiting has been trending positively over the past few months. FSU coaches have added some quality players in the trenches and some nice-skill players. The addition of blue-chip linebacker Blake Nichelson Tuesday night filled a need and a boost to the 2023 class. However, the potential of adding five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams has all FSU football fans waiting with anticipation.
Late Kick Cut: Tennessee will be too much for Florida to handle
Late Kick is LIVE Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday (8pm ET/7 CT) on the 247Sports YouTube page. On Tuesday's edition of The Late Kick, host Josh Pate makes his pick and breaks down No. 11 Tennessee against No. 20 Florida on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: CBS) at Neyland Stadium:
Citrus County Chronicle
Darrell Mudra, successful coach at all levels, dies at 93
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, has died. The National Football Foundation announced Mudra died Wednesday. He was 93.
famunews.com
Lang and Mungen Busts Added to Gaither Statue
Dr. Gladys Lang, Coach Lang’s widow, reacts to seeing his bust unveiled. In 2001, the first statue was erected on FAMU’s campus. Donated by the FAMU Football Reunion, the depiction of Gaither was erected by former FAMU art professor Chester Williams. Two years later, the Football Reunion revisited the statue, adding many of Gaither’s assistant coaches busts to adorn the structure. Former FAMU Sports Hall of Fame football player Rudy Givens developed the initiative and raised the funds to get the project completed.
Growing a Garden of Impact with Former Bucs Super Bowl MVP Dexter Jackson
Former Bucs Safety and Super Bowl MVP, Dexter Jackson, Showcases His Talents on A Different Type of Field Dexter Jackson grew up in the small town of Quincy in North Florida. As a kid, he remembers spending time with his family growing and preserving vegetables and fruit. It’s something he truly enjoyed and that stuck […]
thefamuanonline.com
Some students denied free tickets for football game
Football season is one of the most anticipated times of the year at Florida A&M University. The football games are a time for students to show their Rattler pride. FAMU’s student section is usually packed from top to bottom, side to side. However, at the last home game against Albany State, the rain wasn’t the only thing stopping Bragg Memorial Stadium from being packed. Many students were unable to secure a free student ticket.
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming is approaching: Are you prepared?
The month is now September, meaning it is almost notably the greatest time of year here on the hill. Homecoming is right around the corner and students are gearing up to get their “drippiest” outfits ready for the most anticipated week of the fall semester. This time is...
Bay News 9
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU turnover rates impact students
There is always change happening at Florida A&M University, but change doesn’t always have a positive impact on the students, especially when the change is what seems to have become a revolving door of professors, deans and advisors. Year after year professors, advisors, and deans move onto new ventures...
Cairo, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus
Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
thefamuanonline.com
New skate park near campus a hit
A $2.8 million Blueprint project opened earlier this year, paying homage to Florida A&M University on FAMU Way. Skaters from different areas of Tallahassee have gathered to experience a new place to call home. Since the opening of the skate park, many people have utilized this space. Jamari Jones is...
ecbpublishing.com
Do You Remember? A Look at September
The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
Gadsden inmates provided with new career opportunity
The Florida Department of Corrections partnered with Tallahassee Community College to provide inmates at Gadsden Re-Entry Center with another chance.
wtxl.com
Tropics Check Thursday morning (9/22)
TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Fiona remains a major Category 4 storm Thursday morning. As Fiona moves north, Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Bermuda. As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports some weakening present on latest satellite imagery of the major hurricane. Some clouds are forming in the...
thewestsidegazette.com
Marijuana Possession Is a Crime That’s Forgiven in Some Cases
Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. While possession of marijuana is still a crime in Florida, getting caught with it does not necessarily lead to arrest and criminal prosecution in some cities and counties. As State...
WCTV
“I had no idea what MS was”: Tallahassee woman recalls stunning diagnosis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Natasha Acoff remembers it like it was yesterday. She woke up on Easter morning in 2014, and the whole left side of her body was numb. She knew the next day something was terribly wrong. “I got up and headed to work, and I’m traveling through...
