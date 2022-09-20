ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU football recruiting: Noles trending for 2023 five-star wide receiver

FSU football recruiting has been trending positively over the past few months. FSU coaches have added some quality players in the trenches and some nice-skill players. The addition of blue-chip linebacker Blake Nichelson Tuesday night filled a need and a boost to the 2023 class. However, the potential of adding five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams has all FSU football fans waiting with anticipation.
Citrus County Chronicle

Darrell Mudra, successful coach at all levels, dies at 93

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College Football Hall of Fame coach Darrell Mudra, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through the 1980s, has died. The National Football Foundation announced Mudra died Wednesday. He was 93.
famunews.com

Lang and Mungen Busts Added to Gaither Statue

Dr. Gladys Lang, Coach Lang’s widow, reacts to seeing his bust unveiled. In 2001, the first statue was erected on FAMU’s campus. Donated by the FAMU Football Reunion, the depiction of Gaither was erected by former FAMU art professor Chester Williams. Two years later, the Football Reunion revisited the statue, adding many of Gaither’s assistant coaches busts to adorn the structure. Former FAMU Sports Hall of Fame football player Rudy Givens developed the initiative and raised the funds to get the project completed.
thefamuanonline.com

Some students denied free tickets for football game

Football season is one of the most anticipated times of the year at Florida A&M University. The football games are a time for students to show their Rattler pride. FAMU’s student section is usually packed from top to bottom, side to side. However, at the last home game against Albany State, the rain wasn’t the only thing stopping Bragg Memorial Stadium from being packed. Many students were unable to secure a free student ticket.
thefamuanonline.com

Homecoming is approaching: Are you prepared?

The month is now September, meaning it is almost notably the greatest time of year here on the hill. Homecoming is right around the corner and students are gearing up to get their “drippiest” outfits ready for the most anticipated week of the fall semester. This time is...
Bay News 9

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act...
Action News Jax

FAMU students file lawsuit alleging funding discrimination

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Arguing that the state has failed to meet funding obligations and other commitments to Florida A&M University, six students on Thursday filed a potential class-action lawsuit accusing state officials of “intentional discrimination” against the historically Black school. The federal lawsuit alleged that the state...
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU turnover rates impact students

There is always change happening at Florida A&M University, but change doesn’t always have a positive impact on the students, especially when the change is what seems to have become a revolving door of professors, deans and advisors. Year after year professors, advisors, and deans move onto new ventures...
High School Football PRO

Cairo, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thomas County Central High School football team will have a game with Cairo High School on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus

Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
thefamuanonline.com

New skate park near campus a hit

A $2.8 million Blueprint project opened earlier this year, paying homage to Florida A&M University on FAMU Way. Skaters from different areas of Tallahassee have gathered to experience a new place to call home. Since the opening of the skate park, many people have utilized this space. Jamari Jones is...
ecbpublishing.com

Do You Remember? A Look at September

The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
wtxl.com

Tropics Check Thursday morning (9/22)

TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Fiona remains a major Category 4 storm Thursday morning. As Fiona moves north, Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Bermuda. As of Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center reports some weakening present on latest satellite imagery of the major hurricane. Some clouds are forming in the...
thewestsidegazette.com

Marijuana Possession Is a Crime That’s Forgiven in Some Cases

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University. While possession of marijuana is still a crime in Florida, getting caught with it does not necessarily lead to arrest and criminal prosecution in some cities and counties. As State...
