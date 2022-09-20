Football season is one of the most anticipated times of the year at Florida A&M University. The football games are a time for students to show their Rattler pride. FAMU’s student section is usually packed from top to bottom, side to side. However, at the last home game against Albany State, the rain wasn’t the only thing stopping Bragg Memorial Stadium from being packed. Many students were unable to secure a free student ticket.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO