Thursday's softball roundup: Local teams suffer losses
All three local teams in action Thursday night suffered losses with Cass and Adairsville falling in region games. Woodland dropped a non-region contest. In the replay of a game that was rain out after 4-1/2 innings two weeks ago with Cass leading, Dalton returned the favor when it counted and overpowered the visitors Thursday night 11-1.
'There's just no words': Linden football honors late teammate with emotional win
LINDEN – It was a beautiful first autumn Saturday, just perfect for a football game. Blue sky, not too hot, not too cold – perfect. Then you noticed the American flag at half-staff next to the field house and a makeshift memorial a couple first downs away from the entrance against a fence. Roses,...
