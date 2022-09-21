ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's softball roundup: Local teams suffer losses

All three local teams in action Thursday night suffered losses with Cass and Adairsville falling in region games. Woodland dropped a non-region contest. In the replay of a game that was rain out after 4-1/2 innings two weeks ago with Cass leading, Dalton returned the favor when it counted and overpowered the visitors Thursday night 11-1.
