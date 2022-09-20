Read full article on original website
Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
Local Love: Tyler, TX Woman Raves Over Server’s Kindness at Olive Garden
Recently, a Tyler, TX woman shared a rave about a young waiter at Olive Garden that we just had to share. If I’m being honest, it’s been quite a while since I’ve dined at the Olive Garden on S. Broadway in Tyler, Texas and this has inspired me to plan a trip forthwith. I'd like to go in and ask for this waiter that so impressed Tyler, TX resident Jana Brooks Vernon.
The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?
Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
Wow! Photos of the Winona, TX Elementary School After the Fire
As I was scrolling through social media just a few days ago I saw a collection of photos that grabbed my attention and they were taking in Winona, TX. The photos were in a Facebook group called Abandoned East Texas and the group was created in 2017 to post pictures and background information of abandoned place around our area. It didn’t take long for the photos to start getting lots of attention online so I reached out to the woman who posted them (Diana Dawson Hall) and she said that I could share them with you.
Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas
Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
A Look at Nine of the Best Sushi Spots According to Tyler, TX People
Where do you like to go to get sushi in or near the Tyler, Texas area?. Mmmm...sushi. That sounds really good right about now. If you'd told me ten years ago that someday I would ADORE sushi I would've. a) laughed at the absurdity. b) gone to a fish fry...
Your 9 Best Italian Food Options In and Around Longview, Texas
There is something that is so comforting about sitting down and eating a big pile of pasta or the delicious layers of lasagna from an Italian restaurant. Normally after consuming the meal, I will have to take a nap but honestly, I enjoy that part of the process too. Which is why I really liked that someone on social media asked the question, where do you go for the best Italian food around Longview, Texas?
Beautiful Modern Farmhouse For Sale in Ben Wheeler, Texas
If you’ve had the pleasure of visiting Ben Wheeler, Texas you know how much charm the little town offers to visitors. It’s small but it’s a fun place to visit and spend some time which is why I wanted to see what cool properties are currently for sale in the area and there were more options than I expected with the real estate market still so hot across East Texas. But the one house and nice piece of property that stuck out to me was a gorgeous modern farmhouse that would be perfect for any family.
Kilgore, TX Police Looking for Suspect But the Comments are Hilarious
Recently the Kilgore, Texas Police Department shared a post regarding an alleged fraud that took place at Brookshire's. Take a look at the photo (if you can.) But don't miss the comments--they're hilarious. And the comments aren't hilarious because anyone is laughing at the suspect. They're laughing at the absurdly...
East Texas Filmmaker Prepares For Parole Money 2 Premiere In Tyler
At about this EXACT time last year, we invited East Texas music producer and filmmaker Michael "BoogieLow" Baker by to talk about his movie "Parole Money" which features a wide cast and crew of well known East Texas personalities. Well, he's back once again with the sequel Parole Money 2!
TxDOT: Should Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler, TX Be Widened to 6 Lanes?
In your opinion, should Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, Texas be widened to SIX lanes?. There's no doubt that traffic is getting heavier all over East Texas. And Old Jacksonville Highway is definitely a central part of that. So, when we found out that TXDOT was looking for feedback from East Texans regarding widening Old J'ville to make it a 6-lane highway, we weren't surprised.
Hatchlings Helping Revive the Texas Horned Lizard From Caldwell Zoo in Tyler Released
A species that has been on the decline in recent years across our great state of Texas is the Texas Horned Lizard. You may know them better as the Horny Toad or Horned Toad. Well thanks to some great work being done at Texas zoos, including our own Caldwell Zoo, a revival of the species in the wild has been kick started.
Marshall/Harrison, TX Crime Stoppers Looking For “Pink” Forgery Suspect
When it comes to committing a crime, some folks don't really care how they look when their out doing their dirt. The best they will do is try to conceal their face. But I'm always amazed by those who get dressed up with matching accessories and all to go do something THEY KNOW they ain't got no business doing. I find these type of criminals fascinating for some reason.
Smith County, TX Fire Marshal & 2 Others Resign From Their Positions
Usually when you hear about someone "resigning" from their position, we automatically assume something negative happened when in reality, folks get offered better opportunities elsewhere or they have to do what's best for themselves and their families. This is the case when comes to these 3 folks who recently resigned from their positions with Smith County.
Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx
Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
Mr. Yogi The Great Pyrenees Is Looking To Live Out His Life With You
Without a doubt, Mr. Yogi has seen a lot in his ten years and he still has a lot of love left to give. Mr. Yogi is currently living at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler and is looking for a loving family to live with for the rest of his life.
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
Hacker Was Able To Post Explicit Video To Bullard, TX Police Facebook Page
Just like those annoying telemarketing and robo calls, hackers are just as annoying and can do quite a bit of damage to a person or business's reputation in a matter of seconds. When it comes to social media and our individual accounts, we have to take steps to secure each of them and not become a victim of a hacker.
Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend
This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
Beware of Room 17 in the Historical Jefferson Texas Hotel
I have had friends share creepy stories about the historical hotel. However, none have been brave enough to stay there. Maybe it's because of the scary stories that have been shared over the years. Last Year I Saw a Video That Left Me Wondering Could This Be the Most Haunted...
