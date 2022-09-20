ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 93.1

At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend

Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Local Love: Tyler, TX Woman Raves Over Server’s Kindness at Olive Garden

Recently, a Tyler, TX woman shared a rave about a young waiter at Olive Garden that we just had to share. If I’m being honest, it’s been quite a while since I’ve dined at the Olive Garden on S. Broadway in Tyler, Texas and this has inspired me to plan a trip forthwith. I'd like to go in and ask for this waiter that so impressed Tyler, TX resident Jana Brooks Vernon.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

The Most Haunted Camp in Texas May Be Here in Tyler–Surprised?

Have you ever heard that (allegedly) the most haunted camp in Texas may be right here in East Texas--in Tyler, specifically?. I've lived in Tyler since I was a kid. And although I was familiar with Camp Ford, which is located at 6500 US Highway 271, about 0.8 miles outside Loop 323, I'd never heard rumors it was haunted until fairly recently.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Wow! Photos of the Winona, TX Elementary School After the Fire

As I was scrolling through social media just a few days ago I saw a collection of photos that grabbed my attention and they were taking in Winona, TX. The photos were in a Facebook group called Abandoned East Texas and the group was created in 2017 to post pictures and background information of abandoned place around our area. It didn’t take long for the photos to start getting lots of attention online so I reached out to the woman who posted them (Diana Dawson Hall) and she said that I could share them with you.
WINONA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Society
Longview, TX
Society
Mix 93.1

Watch as This Dude Kills 23 Wild Hogs from a Helicopter in Texas

Wild hogs are a menace to our society. They come onto our property and tear it up or even attack livestock or your pets. In some cases, humans have been attacked and killed by the boars. That's why any way to help exterminate these animals is welcome. That's what makes watching this video so pleasurable for many as this dude kills 23 hogs while flying over them in a helicopter.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Your 9 Best Italian Food Options In and Around Longview, Texas

There is something that is so comforting about sitting down and eating a big pile of pasta or the delicious layers of lasagna from an Italian restaurant. Normally after consuming the meal, I will have to take a nap but honestly, I enjoy that part of the process too. Which is why I really liked that someone on social media asked the question, where do you go for the best Italian food around Longview, Texas?
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Beautiful Modern Farmhouse For Sale in Ben Wheeler, Texas

If you’ve had the pleasure of visiting Ben Wheeler, Texas you know how much charm the little town offers to visitors. It’s small but it’s a fun place to visit and spend some time which is why I wanted to see what cool properties are currently for sale in the area and there were more options than I expected with the real estate market still so hot across East Texas. But the one house and nice piece of property that stuck out to me was a gorgeous modern farmhouse that would be perfect for any family.
BEN WHEELER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki D
Mix 93.1

TxDOT: Should Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler, TX Be Widened to 6 Lanes?

In your opinion, should Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler, Texas be widened to SIX lanes?. There's no doubt that traffic is getting heavier all over East Texas. And Old Jacksonville Highway is definitely a central part of that. So, when we found out that TXDOT was looking for feedback from East Texans regarding widening Old J'ville to make it a 6-lane highway, we weren't surprised.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Child Labor#Tx Hunts
Mix 93.1

Marshall/Harrison, TX Crime Stoppers Looking For “Pink” Forgery Suspect

When it comes to committing a crime, some folks don't really care how they look when their out doing their dirt. The best they will do is try to conceal their face. But I'm always amazed by those who get dressed up with matching accessories and all to go do something THEY KNOW they ain't got no business doing. I find these type of criminals fascinating for some reason.
MARSHALL, TX
Mix 93.1

Smith County, TX Fire Marshal & 2 Others Resign From Their Positions

Usually when you hear about someone "resigning" from their position, we automatically assume something negative happened when in reality, folks get offered better opportunities elsewhere or they have to do what's best for themselves and their families. This is the case when comes to these 3 folks who recently resigned from their positions with Smith County.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx

Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Mix 93.1

12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend

For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Mugshot Monday: 54 People Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend

This past weekend, there were quite a few activities happening all around for everyone to enjoy. It was the final weekend of the Gregg County Fair in Longview, Gladewater was hosting their annual arts and crafts festival, people were enjoying a concert after riding the rails of the Texas State Railroad and people were celebrating in Bergfeld Park in Tyler on Sunday.
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy