Santa Clara County is expanding resident access to life-saving prescription drugs—and helping cover the cost. County officials rallied in front of the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare Pharmacy in Mountain View Wednesday to encourage local city officials, school board members and hospital representatives to spread the word about the program. Santa Clara County launched the effort, called MedAssist, in March with a budget of $1 million. The monthly grant program has been helping residents pay for asthma inhalers, insulin or epinephrine auto-injectors (EPI pens). It will now include all other types of diabetes medication.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO