Santa Clara, CA

calmatters.network

California’s newest housing law

This is CalMatters political reporter Ben Christopher, filling in one last time for Emily, who is scheduled to be back in your inboxes on Monday. Thanks for reading!. Gov. Gavin Newsom has some catching up to do. On Thursday, the governor returned to California after three days in New York...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

When California industry takes its beef to the ballot

See if you can spot the trend. In 2014, California lawmakers passed a law banning single-use plastic bags. Outraged plastic bag manufacturers gathered the requisite signatures for a referendum, asking voters to strike down the ban in 2016. (The ban survived). In 2018, lawmakers ended cash bail in California. Two...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County residents will pay less for meds

Santa Clara County is expanding resident access to life-saving prescription drugs—and helping cover the cost. County officials rallied in front of the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare Pharmacy in Mountain View Wednesday to encourage local city officials, school board members and hospital representatives to spread the word about the program. Santa Clara County launched the effort, called MedAssist, in March with a budget of $1 million. The monthly grant program has been helping residents pay for asthma inhalers, insulin or epinephrine auto-injectors (EPI pens). It will now include all other types of diabetes medication.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Gavin Newsom
NBC Bay Area

Here's How California Plans to Handle 400,000 Wild Pigs

A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Channel

California takes steps to further legalize weed

A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Mayor#Campaign Finance#New York City#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Election Local#San Jos Spotlight#Santa Clara University
calmatters.network

Livermore City Council candidates debate key issues in public forum

Three candidates for Livermore City Council appeared in a public forum Thursday to debate pressing issues facing the community, and discuss how they would address them if elected. This upcoming Nov. 8 general election two Livermore City Council seats are up for grabs, one each in District 1 and District...
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

Candidates debate top issues in race for Palo Alto school board

The four candidates running for two seats on Palo Alto’s school board discussed issues ranging from student achievement to the board’s oversight role during a wide-ranging forum that Palo Alto Weekly hosted on Tuesday. Other topics covered in the debate included curriculum, student conduct and discipline, diversity and...
PALO ALTO, CA
'Pod house' found in violation of several city building codes

A Palo Alto home that’s been touted as a model for affordable shared housing because it’s been renovated with 14 small sleeping “pods” has been cited for multiple code violations, according to city of Palo Alto documents. The home, located on Ramona Street in the St....
PALO ALTO, CA

