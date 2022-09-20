Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth Torres
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Related
calmatters.network
California’s newest housing law
This is CalMatters political reporter Ben Christopher, filling in one last time for Emily, who is scheduled to be back in your inboxes on Monday. Thanks for reading!. Gov. Gavin Newsom has some catching up to do. On Thursday, the governor returned to California after three days in New York...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fact check: Did this Republican candidate for Congress vote to raise California’s gas tax?
Claim: San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti voted to raise health care costs, prescription drug prices and the gas tax, according to an advertisement paid for by opponent Rep. Josh Harder’s campaign. Rating: Out of context. The votes in the advertisement and corresponding website are fee revisions for San...
Gov. Gavin Newsom, California escalate war with wild pig 'scourge'
It will soon be easier for California residents to take up arms against an exploding wild pig population.
calmatters.network
When California industry takes its beef to the ballot
See if you can spot the trend. In 2014, California lawmakers passed a law banning single-use plastic bags. Outraged plastic bag manufacturers gathered the requisite signatures for a referendum, asking voters to strike down the ban in 2016. (The ban survived). In 2018, lawmakers ended cash bail in California. Two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SB 856: California law to control wild pig population pending Newsom's signature
The new bill reclassifies wild pigs from "protected game animal" to "exotic species," a new designation makes it easier to kill them, and no limits on hunting them.
sdvoice.info
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
Santa Clara County residents will pay less for meds
Santa Clara County is expanding resident access to life-saving prescription drugs—and helping cover the cost. County officials rallied in front of the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare Pharmacy in Mountain View Wednesday to encourage local city officials, school board members and hospital representatives to spread the word about the program. Santa Clara County launched the effort, called MedAssist, in March with a budget of $1 million. The monthly grant program has been helping residents pay for asthma inhalers, insulin or epinephrine auto-injectors (EPI pens). It will now include all other types of diabetes medication.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Bay Area
Here's How California Plans to Handle 400,000 Wild Pigs
A bill addressing how to handle up to 400,000 wild pigs that are roaming across California has been signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Senate Bill 856, authored by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will loosen regulations and lower hunting fees for killing the wild pigs, which have been found in 56 of the state's 58 counties, excepting only San Francisco and Alpine counties.
calmatters.network
Leading Livermore: New City Manager Marysheva has sights set on the future
Livermore’s new City Manager Marianna Marysheva has had her hands full since officially taking over the role in June — and while there seems to never be a dull moment, she told the Weekly she is excited for the work ahead. Marysheva was the top contender in the...
San Diego Channel
California takes steps to further legalize weed
A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
calmatters.network
What a Week: Reflecting on life, legacy of former Pleasanton mayor Bob Philcox
The Pleasanton community is mourning the loss of former mayor, bank executive and community service leader Robert “Bob” Philcox, who died at home surrounded by family last Saturday. He was 88. Philcox, who also served in public office with the Zone 7 Water Agency Board of Directors, sat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID Still Kills, But The Demographics Of Its Victims Are Shifting
The virus remained among the state’s leading causes of death in July, trailing heart disease, cancer, stroke, and Alzheimer’s disease but outpacing diabetes, accidental death, and a host of other debilitating diseases.
calmatters.network
Livermore City Council candidates debate key issues in public forum
Three candidates for Livermore City Council appeared in a public forum Thursday to debate pressing issues facing the community, and discuss how they would address them if elected. This upcoming Nov. 8 general election two Livermore City Council seats are up for grabs, one each in District 1 and District...
calmatters.network
Candidates debate top issues in race for Palo Alto school board
The four candidates running for two seats on Palo Alto’s school board discussed issues ranging from student achievement to the board’s oversight role during a wide-ranging forum that Palo Alto Weekly hosted on Tuesday. Other topics covered in the debate included curriculum, student conduct and discipline, diversity and...
Who is funding California’s two gambling initiatives?
Proponents of legalizing sports gambling have poured more money into this year's California proposition campaigns than any other proposition in the state's history.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oil company trying to buy out California neighborhood, some residents blame Newsom’s policy
Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences.
calmatters.network
'Pod house' found in violation of several city building codes
A Palo Alto home that’s been touted as a model for affordable shared housing because it’s been renovated with 14 small sleeping “pods” has been cited for multiple code violations, according to city of Palo Alto documents. The home, located on Ramona Street in the St....
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
How much will my California Middle-Class Tax Refund be?
The Middle Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment to Californians to provide some relief at the pump. Relief that, according to Doug Shupe wth Triple-A, is much needed
Comments / 1