The Best Times To View Fall Colors In Iowa
Ahhh, fall is finally here. It's no secret that autumn is my favorite time of year. Cooler temperatures mean turning off the AC and letting the windows stay open all day and night! Fall means festivals like Octoberfest in the Amanas and Pumpkinfest in Anamosa. It means football and if you're lucky, perhaps some playoff baseball too! But the thing that everyone can enjoy about fall is the amazing colors that pop this time of year. Even though September isn't over quite yet, it isn't too soon to take a look at when the fall foliage will be at its peak!
KCRG.com
Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marion notified the public on Saturday of apparent rumors involving weapons at a high school football game on Friday night. The Marion Police Department, in a post on the agency’s Facebook page, said that it was following up on social media posts about, and incidents at, Linn-Mar High School’s football game on Friday evening. Officials said that police dealt with three incidents with students at the game, some of which involved reports of weapons.
‘The Voice’ Breakout Star Is Proud Of Cedar Falls Roots [LISTEN]
One Cedar Falls native is making major waves on one of the biggest singing competition shows in the country. On September 19th, an Iowa born artist finally got the attention of people all across the country. Jay Allen, a Nashville based country artist with Iowa roots stunned the judges of the hit NBC show 'The Voice' with his performance of Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't'
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa 17-Year-Old Injured in Tractor Crash Gives Back
A northeast Iowa 17-year-old injured last month when the tractor he was operating rolled over is giving back. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on August 17th on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, involving a tractor pulling a wagon. The tractor and wagon entered a ravine and rolled down a steep embankment pinning Kyle Hageman in the wreckage.
biztimes.biz
Dyersville business closes after 16 years
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A longtime Dyersville business recently closed. Finest Grains-Natural & Organic Products, 635 16th Ave. SE, closed after 16 years in business. Owner Deanne Coohey founded Finest Grains as an extension of her passion for healthy eating. Believing in the health benefits of natural and organic foods, she wanted to make those types of meals available to her community.
KCRG.com
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.
iheart.com
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
KCRG.com
Police arrest teen charged with threat of terrorism at New Hampton school
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with a threat of terrorism after police received reports of a possible threat of a shooting at New Hampton Community Schools on Wednesday. In a press release, New Hampton police said they immediately began investigating the situation, maintaining...
KCRG.com
Man wanted by US Marshals arrested after car chase with police in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man police say is wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Cedar Rapids after a car chase with police on Thursday evening. In a press release, police said 33-year-old Andre Corbett was arrested...
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Painkiller Scheme
A Wisconsin woman has been arrested after allegedly going to a Waterloo hospital under a fake name in order to get painkillers, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 44 year old Rebecca Jenkins of Independence, Wisconsin has been charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud. She checked into Allen Hospital under the name Sophie and reported having a shoulder injury. She did not have identification and told staff she was allergic to certain medications. She was eventually given Valium and fentanyl for the alleged pain. She was stopped as she attempted to drive away with two small children in the vehicle.
KCRG.com
Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday. In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m. The officer was working in one of the facility’s...
KCRG.com
Evansdale school locked down after ‘disorderly situation’ outside school; subject arrested
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Evansdale are investigating after they say a person allegedly threatened someone before getting in his vehicle and leaving the area. Police said they were called to a “disorderly situation” at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in front of Poyner Elementary School, on Central Avenue. The situation caused the school to activate lockdown procedures.
decorahia.org
Decorah Police Department Bias Incident Reporting
The online report should not be used for emergencies. If this is an emergency, call 911 immediately, or use our non-emergency number (563-382-3667). Please note, reports will typically be reviewed the following business day. If you are visiting this page, you or someone you know may have experienced a bias...
