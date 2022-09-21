ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Here's why West Chester's OutFest was canceled

 3 days ago
An upcoming LGBTQ+ event planned in West Chester, Pennsylvania has been canceled due to overwhelming vitriol and hate, according to organizers.

The event was going to be the West Chester Community OutFest and it was set for October 1 on Gay Street. But it was officially canceled during a Borough Council meeting Tuesday.

John O'Brien of the West Chester Business Improvement District pulled the application for the event after recent backlash.

He said those against OutFest were specifically upset over a planned drag queen show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lpn9L_0i3mfZ7b00

O'Brien says it got so bad he felt the event would need additional security.

According to West Chester Borough Council President Michael Stefano, many of the emails about the event were filled with hate.

"I received a ton of emails that I think vitriol is the right word. They were hate-filled, scared of someone different than you. I can tell you council 100% supports an event like this," said Stefano.

Action News has learned one of the groups that raised concerns was the West Chester Borough Republican Committee.

A committee spokesperson says they were contacted earlier this week by folks in their community concerned about adult themes and that the concerns came from across the political spectrum.

The Republican Committee posted a statement on its Facebook saying, "If you feel this is inappropriate as we do, please make your voice heard to borough council."

The committee also posted the Instagram page of one of the drag performers, Stefani Steele.

"Instagram is mostly for adults. I don't think many kids follow me. So, there are certain things on my Instagram that maybe is 18 plus," said Steele.

But Steele says their live performances are always crowd-appropriate.

"I adapt to what my audiences are. I'm always making sure who's in the audience, are their kids in the audience?" added Steele.

Steele also says it's extremely disappointing that OutFest won't be taking place for those who might need encouragement right now in their lives.

"It's just nice to talk to people and to tell kids like even if you're going through something we're all here to make everyone feel better," said Steele.

Comments / 9

stay mad
3d ago

Well maybe if you freaks would keep it on the low low like 20 years ago and instead outing every position and person you sleep with and dragging kids into your sexuality, then you probably wouldn’t have a problem, you all caused this ,

Reply
12
resident
3d ago

Oh I’ve seen pride parades in Philly. Rather than make it a sodomy fest on display, why don’t you respect the MAJORITY of citizens and just enjoy the tolerance rather than shove it down our throats?

Reply(1)
7
Tracey Iverson
3d ago

Wow so we caved to the bullies instead of being supportive. Clearly we know the boroughs position on the LGBTQ community. So disappointed in West Chester PA I thought we were smarter than this

Reply(1)
4
 

