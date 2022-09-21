It’s Time to Give Patients “Admin Access” to Manage Their Healthcare

Read full article on original website
Pharmacogenomics: The Key to Unlocking the Future of Personalized Healthcare
Pharmacogenomics—the study of genetic influences on an individual’s response to therapeutic medications—is an area of personalized medicine that is gaining momentum. Although pharmacogenomics has been around for a while, providers, health plans, pharmacists and legislators are developing a greater appreciation for its potential benefits and applications. How...
Teladoc Health Appoints First-Ever Chief Health Equity Officer
– Teladoc Health has named Saranya Loehrer, MD, MPH, as its first-ever chief health equity officer. Reporting to Teladoc Health chief medical officer, Dr. Vidya Raman-Tangella, Loehrer will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team, and will partner, create and drive strategies to expand. equitable access to...
Edifecs Launches Solution to Automate Prior Authorization at the Point of Care
– The full automation of prior authorization at the point of care leads to improved member experiences, enhanced outcomes, ongoing compliance, and reduced administrative burden. Edifecs’ automated prior authorization solution integrates with electronic health records (EHR) and leverages artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and industry standards such as FHIR to instantly deliver authorization.
Why Now is the Time to Double Down on Virtual Care
For an industry that traditionally embraces change at a glacial pace, the pandemic has been a wake-up call for healthcare. Once COVID-19 struck, the shift to video, telephone engagement and remote patient monitoring spiked seemingly overnight. This surging demand for virtual care resulted, in many cases, in increased provider efficiency,...
Ypsomed & Sidekick Health Partner to Improve Therapy Outcomes
– Ypsomed and Sidekick Health today announced a collaboration to extend Ypsomed’s device and SmartServices offering by implementing a self-injection module in Sidekick’s proven digital therapeutics solution. – The combination of Ypsomed’s devices with Sidekick’s digital health, behavioural economics and gamification expertise will form a unique solution delivering...
30% of First-Time Opioid Prescribed Patients Developed Dependency
– Gainwell Technologies, a leading innovator in healthcare technology solutions, has partnered with top academic institutions to drive research addressing some of the nation’s biggest healthcare challenges. – Using Gainwell’s advanced research platform and de-identified Medicaid claims data from select clients, Stanford concluded that 30 percent of patients prescribed...
AI-Powered Pop Health and SDOH – The Good, The Bad and The Best Practices
Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful tool for making population health analytics more accurate and interventions more effective. Not all AI-powered pop health tools are created equal, and while many still exhibit different types of bias that limit their ability to accurately identify issues affecting certain populations, we have learned a lot about the sources of bias in AI and how to eliminate them. AI shortcomings aside, pop health analytics have advanced to the point that we are now getting very good at finding groups and individuals with gaps in care. Unfortunately, we still have a lot to learn about how to effectively reach many of those cohorts with appropriate interventions.
Imaging Strategy and Digital Mastery in Healthcare IT
How you handle imaging says a lot about your organization’s digital maturity. The ongoing digitalization of industry continues to disrupt business and service models in every sector. Even though U.S. healthcare has traditionally lagged behind other fields in technological adaptation, there has still been a broad and tremendous shift in how healthcare functions, which is driven by IT infrastructure.
Why Healthcare Needs Tech-Enabled Human Intervention
There’s a “perfect storm” facing healthcare today: Chronic disease prevalence, physician shortages, and a growing population aging into Medicare are set to overwhelm our healthcare system if action isn’t taken. Over 133 million Americans have at least one chronic disease, and as that number continues to rise, delivering adequate care to these patients has never been more challenging. It’s widely understood that factors beyond the clinic primarily influence health. Yet the expectation remains that providers must bear the onus of all patient outcomes despite only seeing them during brief clinical visits.
Report: How Cyberattacks Hurts Patient Care and Mortality Rates
– Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, and Ponemon Institute, a top IT security research organization, today released the results of a new study on the effect of cybersecurity in healthcare. – The report, “Cyber Insecurity in Healthcare: The Cost and Impact on Patient Safety and Care,” found...
Why Health Systems Need a New Transition Strategy to APMs
There is an adage that change in healthcare moves at the speed of tectonic plates. The slow adoption of Alternative Payment Models (APMs), the central feature of value-based care, is a good example of constraint despite immense pressure to control costs. Data from 2020 demonstrate almost zero change from 2018...
Why You Should Use Digital Signage to Modernize Your Healthcare Communications
Patients seeking healthcare face a lot of hurdles – navigating the spaces where they receive care shouldn’t be one of them. From preparing for the appointment while sitting in the waiting room to asking questions during the exam and taking care of administrative tasks as well as learning about products and services at the end of the visit, better provider-to-patient communication in care settings can improve how patients learn about their health and how they talk about it.
Report: State of Healthcare Staffing Impact & Trends in 2022
– Weave, the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small businesses, today announced new research, The 2022 State of Healthcare Staffing, illustrating the negative impacts the Great Resignation and burnout have had on the healthcare industry and how staffing issues are impacting the patient experience. – The survey looked...
Enzee Health Nabs $1.5M for Cloud-Based Compliance Management Platform
– Enzee Health, formerly ZapIT! Medical is announcing it has secured $1.5M in seed financing, led by Rev1 Ventures with participation from Tamarind Hill, Harbor Street Ventures, M7 NEO, Redgrave Investments, Service Provider Capital and others. – Enzee empowers hospital personnel to easily perform and track required quality testing within...
Why I'm leaving emergency medicine
I am hanging up my stethoscope and exiting the ambulance bay doors for the last time. I chose emergency medicine to care for critically ill and injured patients, and I'm leaving because this has become near impossible. I believe it imperative to share some of the reasons that I,...
Luna Unveils Value-Based Savings Orthopedic Program
– Luna, the leading in-home physical therapy (PT) platform, today announces the launch of a value-based savings program for orthopedic practices to reduce post-acute care costs by 55-70%. – Top orthopedic groups are turning to Luna to reduce costs and deliver this innovative, in-person form of care, including Hoag (Orange...
4 Factors Driving Healthcare Transformation in 2022 to Watch
As the healthcare industry becomes more interconnected in response to a wide range of economic and societal factors, the landscape is changing for all parties involved, including payers, providers, and patients. In a dynamic time for the industry, here are four of the main factors driving the changes and what...
LifePoint Health and Google Cloud Announce Multi-Year Partnership
– LifePoint Health and Google Cloud announced a multi-year partnership aimed at using Google Cloud’s Healthcare Data Engine to transform healthcare delivery in communities across the U.S. – The Healthcare Data Engine aggregates and organizes data from multiple sources, and for LifePoint, will be used by a patient’s healthcare...
Salucro and Luma Health Integrate to Simplify Patient Payments
– Salucro Healthcare Solutions, a healthcare payment technology company, today announced an innovative technology partnership with Luma Health, the technology company behind the world’s first Patient Success Platform™. – The partnership will combine Luma’s platform and Salucro’s patient-friendly financial engagement solutions to enable their clients to more efficiently...
HCA Makes Strategic Investment in Cardiac Monitoring Wearable VitalConnect
– VitalConnect®, Inc., a leader in remote and in-hospital wearable biosensor technology, has just announced the completion of an investment funded by Health Insight Capital, the investment arm of HCA Healthcare Inc., (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers. – The investment will go toward further...
