Your Small Business Status
Many consumers are ditching big-box stores to instead support local small businesses. Here’s how business owners can market to local customers. In recent years, many consumers have made a conscious decision to “shop small” and support their local business community. According to a recent Nielsen study, 12% of global consumers exclusively buy from small or medium-sized businesses. In addition, 26% of global consumers are “unintentional small buyers,” buying from small businesses when it’s convenient for them.
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Does Paying a Little Extra On Your Credit Cards Really Make a Difference in Debt Payoff?
If you are working on paying down debt and can only afford to pay a little bit extra to your card, is it worth it?. Paying off credit card debt can be a challenge. Making extra payments can be helpful, and even a small extra payment can make a big difference.
I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off
"I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"
25 Things You Should Never Do With Your Money
There is possibly an endless list of things you shouldn't do with your money. But from bad habits to decisions based on wishful thinking, some of the bigger missteps can really cost you. Related: 9...
Why I'm Not Paying Even $1 Extra to Pay Off My Debt
There's a very good reason why debt payoff isn't a priority for me.
What to Do if Your Credit-Card Debt Is Growing
Nearly half of cardholders say they don’t pay off their credit-card bills each month, according to a survey. With inflation roaring and pandemic assistance from the government now a relic of the past, more people are turning to credit cards to pay their bills. A total of 48% of...
Here's Why Dave Ramsey's Wrong About How Many Credit Cards You Should Have
Listening to Dave Ramsey on this issue could be a costly mistake.
Couples ask wedding guests for cash rather than gifts to help them buy a house, report says
Wedding registry websites Zola and The Knot say they have seen a spike in couples seeking money for down payments, the Financial Times reported.
3 Financial Habits That Have Saved Me Thousands in Debt
I don't like debt. Thanks to these practices, I've been able to minimize mine.
Suze Orman Is Worth Millions and Still Uses Coupons -- and You Should, Too
It really is worth your time. Financial expert Suze Orman believes you shouldn't pay more than you have to for any given item. She uses coupons regularly, even though she doesn't need the money. It's easy to find and use coupons, and the savings can add up. Financial guru Suze...
How Much Car Can I Afford? These Are the Guidelines
When you’re looking at your monthly budget, it’s likely that transportation is one of your main categories. If you’re a car owner rather than someone who takes public transport every day, you need a car that fits your budget as well as your lifestyle. Here are some basic guidelines to help you decide how much car you can afford.
Social Security Retirees Pay Hand Over Fist for These 3 Goods and Services
The price of everything from gas to food has soared in 2022.
6 Reasons It's Time to Switch to a Credit Union
Joining a credit union is one of the easiest ways to save money. Joining a credit union means becoming a member-owner. You may pay less fees and get better interest rates on loans. You also get to vote for board members, or can run for a seat yourself. There are...
This Is the One Type of Mortgage You Might Sorely Regret
Be very careful when signing up for a home loan.
Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
Do Finances Stress You Out? Here’s the Key to Making Sense of It All
We all want to prosper in life. And, let’s be honest: If there were some magic spell that could grant that, we all would’ve tried invoking it by now. Sadly, there is not. There is, however, some hidden key that you may not be aware of. This hidden key relates to the two types of financial intelligence: Money IQ and Money EQ.
