NEWARK, N.J. – Hartford volleyball dropped the final match of a 15-match season opening road trip 3-0 to NJIT Friday night at the Wellness and Events Center. Freshman outside hitter Lindzi Thomas finished the night with a .429 hitting percentage, including five kills. She also notched three digs on the defensive side. Junior outside hitter Kionah Thomas served up an ace in addition to two digs. Freshman setter Kylie Connally produced 11 assists. This is the third time in five matches Connally reaches double digits in the assists column.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO