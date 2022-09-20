Read full article on original website
hartfordhawks.com
Hawks Fall At NJIT In Road Trip Finale
NEWARK, N.J. – Hartford volleyball dropped the final match of a 15-match season opening road trip 3-0 to NJIT Friday night at the Wellness and Events Center. Freshman outside hitter Lindzi Thomas finished the night with a .429 hitting percentage, including five kills. She also notched three digs on the defensive side. Junior outside hitter Kionah Thomas served up an ace in addition to two digs. Freshman setter Kylie Connally produced 11 assists. This is the third time in five matches Connally reaches double digits in the assists column.
hartfordhawks.com
Cross Country Puts in Impressive Performance at Ted Owen Invitational
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Hartford men's and women's cross country teams returned to action Saturday afternoon at the Ted Owen Invitational. The Hawks were led by sophomore Riley Brutvan and junior Abby O'Connor for the third consecutive meet. The men finished tied for seventh as a team and won the tie breaker against American International, while the women finished eighth in the team standings.
hartfordhawks.com
Cross Country Set to Return to Action at Ted Owen Invitational
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Hartford men's and women's cross country teams travel to nearby New Britain, Conn., to compete in the Ted Owen Invitational hosted by CCSU. The races will take place at Stanley Quarter Park, with the women's 5k kicking off the meet at 11 a.m., while the men follow with the 8k at 11:45 a.m.
