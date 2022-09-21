Read full article on original website
Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
Washington Examiner
Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote
West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%.
Wildly Popular And Under Attack: The Political Battle Over America’s Public Lands
As the country marks National Public Lands Day this weekend, the political tug of war over federal lands and waters wages on.
Bernie Sanders says he’ll vote against keeping the government open if Manchin’s ‘disastrous side-deal’ on energy is included
"I will not vote for any bill that makes it easier for Big Oil to destroy the planet," Sanders said.
Democrats Give Pelosi an Ultimatum: Turn on Manchin or Shut Down Government
House Democrats are souring on an agreement between Senator Joe Manchin and Democratic leadership to roll back environmental protections.
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
If Sanders and Warren Think Climate Change Is an Emergency, Why Are They Against These Green Energy Reforms?
In July, a group of progressive senators sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging the immediate declaration of climate change as a national emergency. "Declaring the climate crisis a national emergency…would unlock powers to rebuild a better economy with significant, concrete actions," the senators wrote. "The climate crisis is one of the biggest emergencies that our country has ever faced and time is running out."
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
GOP ag leaders raise specter of regulation in Iowa’s Senate race
Republican agriculture leaders sought Wednesday to frame Iowa’s U.S. Senate race as a choice between voluntary conservation practices and mandatory regulations — a characterization the Democratic candidate rejects. “I believe those things should be voluntary in nature,” Mike Naig, the state’s agriculture secretary, told reporters Wednesday in support...
FOXBusiness
Republicans to introduce permitting bill rivaling Dem proposal: 'Exporting our wealth to China and Russia'
House Republican leaders are set to introduce permitting reform legislation Thursday that aims to shore up the domestic critical mineral supply chain and boost energy independence. The Securing American Mineral Supply Chains Act, spearheaded by House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., would streamline the permitting and approval...
Watch Live: Biden and Democrats tout new climate, tax and health care law at White House
Washington — President Biden and Democratic lawmakers gathered Tuesday at the White House to celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the new tax, climate and health care law that Democrats hope will help propel them to victory in November's midterm elections. The president, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for U.S. Senate
PROVO, Utah — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers,Evan McMullin glad-hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate candidate who...
White House says Ted Cruz voted against highway project he touted as ‘victory’
Texas Republican hails ‘Ports to Plains’ highway he co-sponsored – but which was in spending bill he refused to back
FOXBusiness
US banks must stand up to the left-wing ‘nonsense’ and not become a ‘tool’ to Dems: Sen. Kevin Cramer
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., provided insight on the bank CEOs who are testifying before the House Financial Committee regarding industry oversight and how the conflict could effectively be resolved. SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: So one of the ways, Maria, that liberals have attacked...
ABC News
Manchin rails against 'revenge politics' on permit plan
WASHINGTON -- Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday railed against what he called "revenge politics,'' as liberals in the House and Senate team up with Republicans to oppose his plan to speed permits for natural gas pipelines and other energy projects. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy...
Overdue reform or underhanded deal? Here’s what’s in Manchin’s permitting bill.
Joe Manchin on Wednesday made public the text of his long-awaited permitting bill, the result of a side deal that the senator from West Virginia made with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as a condition of passing major climate legislation last month. The bill provoked a variety of strong and polarized reactions from climate experts, environmental justice advocates, and renewable energy boosters, but it’s still unclear how it would change the nation’s energy mix. Even less certain is whether the legislation can pass as a rider to a budget resolution that Congress must pass by the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown.
Republicans kill Biden drive to end 'dark money' in US elections
US President Joe Biden's push for an end to secretive political spending by the super-rich died in the Senate on Thursday as Republicans voted unanimously against curtailing so-called "dark money" in elections. "Today, Senate Republicans stood in lockstep with their megadonors and secretive special interests to protect the most corrupting force in American politics -- dark money," said Democratic senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who spearheaded the proposed reform.
eenews.net
Republicans urge Biden to pass on Colo. monument
This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. EDT. A group of 11 House Republicans on Friday pressured President Joe Biden to reject a request by Colorado’s Democratic senators to create a new national monument in the Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers said that establishing the...
