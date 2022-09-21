Read full article on original website
Transportation access crucial for migrants in Orchard Beach, city official says
City Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said transportation access is a necessity for migrants staying at the temporary hangar-sized tents at Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The announcement comes after critics of the new shelter raised concerns of the location being a transit desert. “Thats something we are going to...
DOJ Announces It Will Drop Charges Against Judge Who Allegedly Helped Undocumented Immigrant Evade ICE
The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that Shelley Joseph, the Massachusetts state court judge who allegedly helped a criminal defendant and undocumented immigrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019, will no longer be criminally prosecuted for her actions. Wesley MacGregor, the former court officer who allegedly assisted the same defendant, has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that will likely mean the end of the criminal case against him as well.
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
NYCHA points to outside vendors as culprits in arsenic scare
City officials on Friday conceded what’s obvious to residents of the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village: that they made mistakes earlier this month, when they warned residents that their water had tested positive for arsenic, only to declare about a week later it was a false alarm.
