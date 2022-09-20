(The Center Square) – A recent report confirms what a lot of Washingtonians already know: rental costs in the Evergreen State are skyrocketing. Washington ranked No. 4 in the nation in terms of the percentage of tenants – 17.5% – who saw their rent increase by at least $250 over the last year, according to informational website HelpAdvisor’s analysis of U.S. Census survey data of 61 million Americans queried about their rental situation in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO