Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
Inslee's office doesn't rule out broad-based tax relief next year
(The Center Square) – Two things happened on Wednesday that could make Gov. Jay Inslee more amenable to supporting broad-based tax relief for inflation-battered Washingtonians during next year’s legislative session. That day, the Washington Federation of State Employees announced a tentative agreement with the state – the result...
Washington ranked ninth-worst state in the country for road rage
(The Center Square) – Drivers in Washington state might want to be wary of their fellow drivers. That’s because Washington earned the dubious distinction of a No. 9 ranking in a nationwide study by Forbes Advisor that looked at 10 key metrics from a survey of 5,000 drivers to determine which states have the most confrontational drivers.
Crews hope to have U.S. Highway 2 reopened Monday
If all goes as planned the state will be reopening U.S. Highway 2 on Monday, more than two weeks after the cross-state route was closed by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. The Washington State Department of Transportation said Wednesday that it remains uncertain what time Monday the pass...
Decision could come today on reopening of U.S. Highway 2
A decision could come as soon as today on when to reopen U.S. Highway 2. The Stevens Pass cross-state route has been closed since Sept. 10 by the Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish. Crews continue to work on removing damaged trees and debris left along the roadway by the...
WDFW plans October prescribed burn in Chelan County
Just as fire season will be winding down, the state plans an October prescribed burn in Chelan County. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said, if conditions allow, they’ll be burning about 500 acres in the Colockum Wildlife Area about 20 miles southeast of Wenatchee. “Prescribed fires are...
Washington ranked No. 4 state in nation for rent hikes
(The Center Square) – A recent report confirms what a lot of Washingtonians already know: rental costs in the Evergreen State are skyrocketing. Washington ranked No. 4 in the nation in terms of the percentage of tenants – 17.5% – who saw their rent increase by at least $250 over the last year, according to informational website HelpAdvisor’s analysis of U.S. Census survey data of 61 million Americans queried about their rental situation in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Washington expected revenue up $43M over two years, but forecast for next budget down
(The Center Square) – Revenue projections for Washington state’s current two-year budget period increased by $43 million more than projected in the state’s last quarterly update, but the forecast for the next budget cycle is down $495 million. “Very strong growth in fiscal 2022,” Economic Revenue Forecast...
Oregon students’ reading, writing and math skills plummeted amid pandemic, first scores since 2019 show
Oregon students’ reading, writing and math skills plummeted due to pandemic-induced disruptions to schooling, and students who were already trailing far behind grade level experienced the most harm, somber Oregon Department of Education officials announced. The staggering blows to students’ academic skills, as measured by the first reliable statewide...
State veterinarian expecting increase in bird flu cases
WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Department of Agriculture is expecting an increase in bird flu cases in the state with the ongoing fall migration increasing transmission. There have been 34 Washington flocks infected by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) so far this year, so veterinarians are encouraging bird owners to continue exercising extra precautions. All of the infected flocks had contact with wild waterfowl, according to the WSDA.
'It's happening with younger and younger people': UW expert talks about keeping youth safe amid rise in fentanyl use and overdoses
With 27 years of work in the opioid addiction field, Caleb Banta-Green said he didn’t think it could get as bad as today’s big rise in fentanyl use. Fentanyl is killing people from accidental overdoses in higher numbers than any other drugs, he said. For a Sept. 13 Gonzaga University talk, he used Spokane reports showing that fentanyl deaths spiked in 2021 — far surpassing overdose from methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.
Weather 9-22-22
As a low-pressure system continues to push across Montana, winds will pick up across Northcentral Washington today and so will the haze/smoke from area fires. Weather forecast calling for widespread haze and mild with afternoon high temperatures on the mid-70’s. Hazy sunshine for Friday and seasonal with afternoon highs...
