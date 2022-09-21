Jakub Chychrun is soon to be traded by the Arizona Coyotes. At least, that is the sense that those in-the-know describe with regards to the young defender. Elliotte Friedman's latest tidbit on the situation is that a trade could happen any day but has not been close as of yet. Arizona has been more than willing to parlay for Chychrun's services but are in no position to accept a less-than superior offer.

NHL ・ 13 HOURS AGO