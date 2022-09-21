Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
BARRY TROTZ READY TO RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH WHEN THE OPPORTUNITY ARISES
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz and replaced him with Lane Lambert, who was an associate coach on Trotz's staff. There were plenty of teams looking to hire Trotz in the off-season, including the Detroit Red Wings,...
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS LOOKING TO ADD VETERAN DEFENDER TO PTO
The Boston Bruins have sent an offer to a veteran defender for a professional tryout and are awaiting his decision; that player -- previously unknown -- is Anton Stralman, formerly of the Arizona Coyotes. Stralman, 36, has had quite the career for a seventh-round pick in 2005. Skating in 930...
markerzone.com
TORONTO MADE A HUGE ERROR NOT DRAFTING THIS GOALTENDER IN 2017
The Toronto Maple Leafs are the most meme-able team in the NHL, and it is not really close. Hockey's largest market by volume, when Toronto face-plants the hockey world collectively points and laughs. It seems toxic, but really it just comes with the territory. However, some of the organization's blunders...
markerzone.com
A FAVORITE EMERGES FOR THE BUFFALO SABRES' CAPTAINCY
Seven NHL clubs sit without an appointed captain, as the 2022-23 season waits around the corner. One of those clubs is the Buffalo Sabres, the league's second-youngest team per EliteProspects. A favorite player has reportedly emerged, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. Per Lysowski, Kyle Okposo is the...
markerzone.com
COYOTES RECEIVE BAD NEWS REGARDING VETERAN FORWARD ANDREW LADD
After struggling down the stretch last season, veteran forward Andrew Ladd failed his physical ahead of Arizona's training camp and will be placed on injured reserve, not LTIR. If he were to be placed on LTIR, the Coyotes would be below the salary cap floor. If Ladd doesn't play a...
markerzone.com
JONATHAN TOEWS EXPRESSES FEELINGS ABOUT KIRBY DACH TRADE
The Chicago Blackhawks traded one of their upcoming stars to the Montreal Canadiens this offseason in Kirby Dach, and a couple of their veteran leaders have spoken out about all of the shenanigans. The Hawks long-time captain, Jonathan Toews, spoke out about the Dach trade; at first, he was not...
markerzone.com
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU TO BILL ZITO AFTER LEARNING HE WAS TRADED: 'F--- YOU.'
Jonathan Huberdeau's trade to Calgary shook the hockey world and left the former third-overall pick stunned. Reportedly left with no words, Huberdeau apparently had at least two prepared for Panthers GM Bill Zito upon learning about the trade. According to Keith Yandle and Spittin' Chiclets, Huberdeau offered Zito a simple...
markerzone.com
JAGR ON CHARA: 'NOBODY BELIEVED IN HIM, THEY LAUGHED AT HIM'
Call this a case of greatness recognizing greatness. NHL legend Jaromir Jagr has commented on the retirement of defenceman Zdeno Chara, who decided to call it a career earlier this week after close to 1700 regular season games in the NHL, along with another 200 playoff games. Jagr had high praise for Chara, but said no one in Slovakia believed he could make it to the NHL when he was younger because they thought his size would make him slow and uncoordinated.
markerzone.com
FLAMES DARRYL SUTTER TAKES A SHOT AT MATTHEW TKACHUK DURING PRESS CONFERENCE
One of the biggest stories of this past off season was, of course, the Matthew Tkachuk trade. Tkachuk decided he didn't want to stay with the Calgary Flames any longer. He was eventually shipped to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt, and a draft pick. Even...
markerzone.com
DUCKS WON'T NEGOTIATE NEW CONTRACTS FOR THREE YOUNG STARS DURING THE SEASON
The Anaheim Ducks will head into the 2022-23 season with three young stars in the final year of their respective contracts. Jamie Drysdale, Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras are all set to become restricted free agents at the conclusion of the season. Despite that, Anaheim Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek...
markerzone.com
OILERS RE-SIGN RFA FORWARD RYAN MCLEOD
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $798,000 with restricted free agent forward Ryan McLeod. McLeod, 23, was drafted by the Oilers in the second round (40th overall) back in 2018. The Mississauga native appeared in 71 games for Edmonton during his rookie season in 2021-22, recording 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists), 12 penalty minutes and was a minus-two. He added four points in sixteen games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
markerzone.com
FLYERS GM CONFIRMS THE WORST REGARDING DEFENSEMAN RYAN ELLIS
On Tuesday, Frank Seravalli reported that Ryan Ellis was not expected to play in the 2022-23 season for Philadelphia, in a huge blow to the Flyers' defense. Today, GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed that Ellis would not play this season, and he dove into detail regarding the defender's full injury. Ellis' injury was to his hip but has been dubbed in the past as 'multi-layered,' which cannot be a positive thing.
markerzone.com
MAT BARZAL HOPING TO SIGN LONG-TERM EXTENSION BEFORE THE 2022-23 SEASON BEGINS
New York Islanders forward Mat Barzal is entering the final year of a three-year deal and will become an RFA next summer. But the 25-year-old told the media on the opening day of training camp that he's hoping to work out an extension with the Islanders before the new season begins.
markerzone.com
INSIDER SUGGESTS A FRONTRUNNER IN THE JAKUB CHYCHRUN SWEEPSTAKES
Jakub Chychrun is soon to be traded by the Arizona Coyotes. At least, that is the sense that those in-the-know describe with regards to the young defender. Elliotte Friedman's latest tidbit on the situation is that a trade could happen any day but has not been close as of yet. Arizona has been more than willing to parlay for Chychrun's services but are in no position to accept a less-than superior offer.
markerzone.com
BRUINS SIGN 930-GAME NHL VETERAN TO PTO
According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the Boston Bruins have signed veteran defenceman Anton Stralman to a professional try-out contract. It was reported yesterday that the Bruins had offered Stralman a PTO, but they were just awaiting word on if he would accept the invitation or not. Stralman, 36, was mulling...
markerzone.com
BILL GUERIN CONFIRMS TWO KEY PLAYERS TO MISS START OF SEASON
Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin confirmed today that forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jon Merrill will miss the start of the 2022-23 season, per Michael Russo of The Athletic:. Greenway, 25, has emerged as a permanent fixture in Minnesota's forward group, but he has yet to live up to the...
markerzone.com
PATRICK KANE SAYS HE WAS CRUSHED BY THE ALEX DEBRINCAT TRADE
While it does happen, the chances of a player spending their entire career with one NHL team are pretty slim in the modern era. That means friendships can be tough to build and maintain for teammates with so much movement. Patrik Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks told reporters Thursday that the team traded away his best friend over the summer.
markerzone.com
CONNOR BEDARD LANDS BIG ROLE WITH REGINA AHEAD OF HIS DRAFT YEAR
Just a day before they opened their 2022-23 season, the Regina Pats made an historic announcement. The team announced that they've named projected 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard captain. Bedard becomes the youngest captain in the 105-year history of the Regina Pats and the 81st captain in franchise history.
markerzone.com
SHARKS GM ON GLOBAL SERIES MATCH: 'WE ALL GO OR NO ONE GOES'
The NHL's Global Series, Prague Edition, featuring the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators, is at risk of cancellation, following recent statements from the NHL and now San Jose GM Mike Grier. Czechia's government has taken a staunch approach in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine, and they are...
