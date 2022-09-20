Read full article on original website
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami HeatAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
matadornetwork.com
The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Miami
Sip poolside cocktails, see high-octane drag shows, or join thumping parties that pulse until dawn. Magic City is a rainbow of queer revelry with a little something for all tastes. It might seem strange, then, that there’s only a handful of gay bars in Miami. This is the town...
calleochonews.com
Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!
The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
variancemagazine.com
In photos: KISS brings their farewell tour to West Palm Beach with mammoth show
KISS is currently wrapping up their End of the Road farewell tour, and what a way to go out!. Gene Simmons and the crew stopped in West Palm Beach on Wednesday night, delivering a fiery show—of course!—to the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. Whether or not you're a KISS fan, you've got to admit, they are definitely going out properly. And as one would expect from KISS, the production was stellar.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids
Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Tigre Sounds returns to Wynwood on Friday for the latest edition of the Smorgasburg Summer Nights series. This week's headliner is Afro-Cuban funk band Xperimento. The band members have been part of the local music scene since the early aughts and have jammed together off and on throughout the years. When you need a break of the band's fusion sound, gorge on the plentora of food vendors at Smogasburg Miami, including Yakitori Boyz 305, Cool & Creamy, and Arancinus. 6 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, at Smorgasburg Miami, 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
disneyfanatic.com
Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone
Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
secretmiami.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest At The Magical Carousel Club Near Aventura This Friday
Nestled among the racetrack and shops in Hallandale Beach is a unique attraction that features a life-sized spinning carousel, which doubles as a bar, right in the center of it. With weekly aerial performances, live music, lawn games, and drinks galore, the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park always brings the...
2 Florida Restaurants Among The 50 Best Restaurants In America
The New York Times released its annual list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the country.
NBC Miami
South Florida Has a Renowned 100-Year-Old Castle That's Still a Mystery to Many
There's a historic landmark in Homestead that remains a mystery as visitors attempt to figure out how one man carved over 1,100 tons of coral rock into a castle that still stands today. Nestled between the Florida Keys and Miami is the astounding Coral Castle, a monument that is referred...
Click10.com
Police: Woman stole $32K in jewelry, showed it off on TikTok after flying back to Colombia
MIAMI – A Colombian woman was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after she was accused of stealing more than $32,000 worth of jewelry from a man she came to visit in Miami after the two had chatted online. According to a Miramar police report, the victim spent...
bocaratonobserver.com
Stonebridge Country Club
For Executive Chef Javier Laurie, CEC, WCEC, creating enticing meals with a quality presentation is key to building lasting, memorable moments at Stonebridge Country Club. “We provide high-quality products and first-class service because to me and my culinary team, the members are like family and the club is an extension of their home. It’s the greatest compliment when I can interact with members and hear the shared memories they’ve made around the meals we’ve served,” says Laurie, the award-winning cuisine master.
matadornetwork.com
The 10 Best Fort Lauderdale Kayaking Spots, From the Ocean To Canals
Fort Lauderdale has been dubbed the “Venice of the Americas,” and not just because tourists flock here for half the year and the pizza’s pretty good. It’s because Fort Lauderdale has over 165 miles of canals, running past stately Mediterranean revival mansions and some of the biggest yachts in the world. That makes the city ripe for exploring via kayak, whether you’re perusing the canals, the Intracoastal Waterway, or the Atlantic Ocean. Find the right spots, and you can also escape into mangrove tunnels full of native birds. Even if you don’t have a kayak, the city has no shortage of places that’ll rent you one right onsite, making kayaking Fort Lauderdale a breeze.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Florida
There's only one meal of the day that has the best of both worlds: brunch. It's the only time you can feast on steak, sandwiches, and other entrees alongside french toast, omelets, bacon, and more breakfast faves. Throw in some mimosas, and it's going to be a great time. For...
pointpubs.com
New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach
A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
Miami New Times
Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate
Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee
No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
WSVN-TV
‘It’s crazy’: South Florida shoppers swarm supermarkets, wholesale stores amid storm preps
MIAMI (WSVN) - Many South Floridians are not waiting until Tropical Depression 9 strengthens into a stronger system to make a grocery run. 7News cameras on Friday evening captured customers as they wheeled carts filled with groceries out of the Publix on Southwest Seventh Street in Miami. While it’s still...
