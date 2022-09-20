Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
beCAUSE: A fashion show benefiting Challenge Alaska
The Climb Out of the Darkness Walk takes place Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Goose Lake Shelter in Anchorage. Weekend Planner: Multiple events this weekend, plus Harry Potter Virtual Scavenger Hunt next weekend. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:55 PM AKDT. There are multiple events to take part in this...
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage’s Anna Dalton is a titan of the trails, and a national champion
The 90 minutes Anchorage’s Anna Dalton spent racing on the American Birkebeiner trails in Cable, Wis., on Saturday made her feel like she was home. Punchy hills, muddy sections, some single-track terrain. “It really felt just like running at Kincaid Park,” Dalton said. Her result likewise proved comforting.
alaskasnewssource.com
Businesses prepare to close doors after 24 years in downtown Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While work is still well underway on 4th Avenue in downtown Anchorage, the few businesses in one block of buildings preparing to be redeveloped by Peach Holdings LLC are getting ready to close their doors. Owner of Cabin Fever and Quilted Raven, Jana Hayenga — who...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Anchorage 2022
Fascinating cultural sites, sparkling glaciers, winding trails, amusement parks, the glistening Northern Lights, abundant wildlife, and the world’s largest seaplane base make Anchorage one of the most visited cities in Alaska. Surrounded by Kenai, Chugach, and Talkeetna mountains, Anchorage is where you can explore the best of Alaska’s wilderness....
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wettest stretch of weather since 1989 continues for Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen numerous rainfall records this summer and that trend will likely continue into fall. With the wet and cooler weather pattern showing no signs of letting up, it’s possible that Anchorage and surrounding areas could make a run at the wettest year on record.
PLANetizen
Opinion: Why Anchorage Should Eliminate Parking Minimums
In an opinion piece for the Anchorage Daily News, Kevin Cross, Amanda Moser, Eric Visser, Daniel Volland and Emily Weiser argue that, like many other U.S. cities, Anchorage has a parking problem. That is, there is too much of it. According to the authors, “Excessive parking obstructs housing development, impedes...
alaskasnewssource.com
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
alaskasnewssource.com
The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena removed from list of shelter options, Sullivan back on the table
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At a Wednesday meeting that lasted nearly three hours, members of the Anchorage Assembly finalized their plan to provide emergency winter shelter. Members of the hockey community and concerned parents urged the Assembly to take one nominated site off their list of preferred locations: the Dempsey-Anderson Ice Arena..
kinyradio.com
Anchorage grand jury Indicts McClam for vehicular assault
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A man was indicited Wednesday, and faces 25 years on charges of assault and weapons misconduct in connection to a car accident earlier in the month. An Anchorage grand jury indicted Roderick McClam on two counts of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the third degree, and one count of misconduct involving weapons in the third degree for a vehicular collision on Sept. 10, at 3:43 a.m.in the intersection of Denali Street and E. Northern Lights Blvd.
newsfromthestates.com
On Losing My Best Childhood Friend to Gun Violence
On the early Saturday morning of Sept. 26, 1998, I woke up to my dad coming into my bedroom carrying the Anchorage Daily News. The front page headline was that my best childhood friend had been shot and murdered. I was 15 years old and still coming to terms with many things the wide world has to offer. My dad looked at me shocked and upset, but I still do not believe everything registered in those few moments.
kdll.org
More than 6,000 affected by power outages in Soldotna and Sterling
High winds related to the storms in Western Alaska caused a power outage in the Soldotna and Sterling areas this weekend, affecting more than 6,000 Homer Electric Association members. Tanya Lautaret, a spokesperson for HEA, said the first outage reports came in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, from...
alaskasnewssource.com
M 4.8 Earthquake between Valdez and Glennallen early Saturday morning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred just west of Tonsina Lake in the Chugach Range at 7:18 a.m. Saturday. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located 15 miles west of Pump Station #12, or 36 miles northeast of Valdez, or 43 miles south of Glennallen at a depth of 24 miles. In these areas, people reported light to moderate shaking as shown on the USGS’s “Shake Map.”
koamnewsnow.com
AHA News: Waiting For Takeoff, Her Heart Stopped. Flight Attendants Came to the Rescue.
THURSDAY, Sept. 22, 2022 (American Heart Association News) — Vonnie Gaither hated leaving a reunion of extended family in Baltimore. Still, she had to tear herself away to start the trek back home to Anchorage, Alaska. Her flight from Baltimore to Salt Lake City was uneventful. After boarding the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man indicted for Sand Lake homicide
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage grand jury has indicted a man on three charges in connection with a death of a woman whose body was found in the Sand Lake area earlier this month. Anchorage District Attorney Brittany Dunlop reported Tuesday that 33-year-old Antony Socarras was indicted on one...
Palin-Boebert fundraiser canceled
A joint fundraiser for congressional candidate Sarah Palin and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado, scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Petroleum Club in Anchorage, has been canceled. It was a reception and dinner with the two political super stars, and the reason for the cancelation wasn’t given. “Due to...
alaskapublic.org
Guest House’s purchase means more low-income housing for Anchorage’s formerly homeless
The ink is dry on the purchase of an old Anchorage hotel that’s been converted into a workforce housing complex. With more than 130 rooms available, the aim of the Guest House building in downtown is to help homeless people transition into more permanent housing. The Guest House purchase...
alaskasportsreport.com
Around The Rinks: Anchorage’s Hannah Hogenson shines in season debut (plus junior hockey notes)
Coming off a strong sophomore season, goaltender Hannah Hogenson of Anchorage got her junior season with the Bemidji State (Minn.) women’s hockey team off to sterling start Friday. Hogenson stopped 25 of 27 shots (.926 save percentage) in a 3-2 overtime nonconference win over Lindenwood. She also helped kill...
