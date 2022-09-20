ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

The Post and Courier

Discover Aiken: Five eateries to experience in Aiken County

If you enjoy going out to eat, Aiken County is a great place to be. The dining scene includes innovative gourmet restaurants, meat-and-three lunchrooms, soulful barbecues and inconspicuous cafes that serve authentic dishes from throughout the Western Hemisphere. Here are five favorites – downhome and deluxe, downtown and beyond.
wfxg.com

Oktoberfest returns to Aiken after two years

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Oktoberfest was celebrated Saturday on Newberry Street in Aiken. The streets were filled with families and friends who came out to enjoy the day with each other. People near and far came out to the event. "I came here just to get out and meet some...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta

The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

River, race officials check water temperatures for Ironman swimmers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ironman is almost here, as athletes come to compete in swimming, cycling, and running in downtown Augusta. Businesses are preparing for the large crowds, and some roads are closing, but the savannah river keeper is making sure the river is good for swimmers as well. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

5 Can’t Miss Fall Events In And Around Augusta

Fall colors may not arrive for a while, but the calendar is full of fall events in and around Augusta. Music, family fun, even a walk with the spirits. One of our favorite events is supporting the Miracle Mile Walk in October. Be Part of the Miracle. Saturday, October 15,...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Review; Sno-Cap

My review of the Sno-Cap begins with a funeral. So, the father of one of my close friends passed away earlier this week, with the funeral being on Thursday. There is a group of us, we call ourselves “the core four” because we play golf with a lot of different people, but the four of us just find ourselves spending a lot of time together.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF.com

Augusta Regional Airport searches for local talent

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Regional Airport officials are on the hunt for local musicians and artists to showcase in the terminals this holiday season. “We have such a vast and strong artistic community,” said Lauren Smith, the public relations director for the airport. “We want to highlight that in the terminal to all of those traveling to Augusta.”
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death. The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
AUGUSTA, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Trevor Gibbs Leaving Fox 54: Where Is the Georgia Meteorologist Going?

The Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) residents in Georgia welcomed Trevor Gibbs during the pandemic and were quickly enthralled by the weather anchor. Now the meteorologist is moving on to the next step of his career. Trevor Gibbs announced he is leaving Fox 54 in Augusta in September 2022. WFXG-TV viewers naturally had questions about his departure from the station. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from CSRA. Find out what Trevor Gibbs said about leaving Fox 54.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students. Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’. He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom. Mitchell...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Optimism grows around Laney High’s homecoming security changes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Laney High School will have to wait until October to finish up its battle against Thomson after gunshots sent fans running and players running for cover. The next day, it was Josey High’s homecoming tailgate interrupted by gunfire, injuring two people. Now Laney High School is...
AUGUSTA, GA

