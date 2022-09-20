Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Five eateries to experience in Aiken County
If you enjoy going out to eat, Aiken County is a great place to be. The dining scene includes innovative gourmet restaurants, meat-and-three lunchrooms, soulful barbecues and inconspicuous cafes that serve authentic dishes from throughout the Western Hemisphere. Here are five favorites – downhome and deluxe, downtown and beyond.
wfxg.com
Oktoberfest returns to Aiken after two years
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Oktoberfest was celebrated Saturday on Newberry Street in Aiken. The streets were filled with families and friends who came out to enjoy the day with each other. People near and far came out to the event. "I came here just to get out and meet some...
The Post and Courier
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta
The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
WRDW-TV
River, race officials check water temperatures for Ironman swimmers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ironman is almost here, as athletes come to compete in swimming, cycling, and running in downtown Augusta. Businesses are preparing for the large crowds, and some roads are closing, but the savannah river keeper is making sure the river is good for swimmers as well. The...
Daniel Field, commissioners square off over stormwater fee payments
Daniel Field officials are explaining their reasoning on why the airport owes almost $45,000 on its stormwater bill.
wgac.com
5 Can’t Miss Fall Events In And Around Augusta
Fall colors may not arrive for a while, but the calendar is full of fall events in and around Augusta. Music, family fun, even a walk with the spirits. One of our favorite events is supporting the Miracle Mile Walk in October. Be Part of the Miracle. Saturday, October 15,...
wgac.com
Review; Sno-Cap
My review of the Sno-Cap begins with a funeral. So, the father of one of my close friends passed away earlier this week, with the funeral being on Thursday. There is a group of us, we call ourselves “the core four” because we play golf with a lot of different people, but the four of us just find ourselves spending a lot of time together.
Downtown business owners hoping 5th Street Bridge will boost business
For some downtown business owners like John Curry, the opening of the 5th Street Bridge could mean more customers for his business.
WRDW-TV
A look inside Georgia’s 1st robotic dairy farm – here in the CSRA
DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Milking the cows is going high-tech. Hillcrest Farms in McDuffie County is using robots on its dairy farm. Here’s how it’s working and why they decided to go the robot way. Mark Rodgers runs Georgia’s first robotic dairy farm. “We looked at going...
WJBF.com
Augusta Regional Airport searches for local talent
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Regional Airport officials are on the hunt for local musicians and artists to showcase in the terminals this holiday season. “We have such a vast and strong artistic community,” said Lauren Smith, the public relations director for the airport. “We want to highlight that in the terminal to all of those traveling to Augusta.”
WRDW-TV
Suspicious death investigated on Augusta cul-de-sac
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a suspicious death. The coroner’s staff was at the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Ironically, while deputies and coroner’s...
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
‘Our purpose is to feed the human spirit’: Kroger rounds-up for Golden Harvest Food Bank
It’s Hunger Action Day here in Augusta, and across the rest of the nation.
wfxg.com
Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
earnthenecklace.com
Trevor Gibbs Leaving Fox 54: Where Is the Georgia Meteorologist Going?
The Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) residents in Georgia welcomed Trevor Gibbs during the pandemic and were quickly enthralled by the weather anchor. Now the meteorologist is moving on to the next step of his career. Trevor Gibbs announced he is leaving Fox 54 in Augusta in September 2022. WFXG-TV viewers naturally had questions about his departure from the station. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from CSRA. Find out what Trevor Gibbs said about leaving Fox 54.
Repurposed 5th Street pedestrian bridge set to open Saturday
The city's engineering department tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that the plan is to have the bridge open Saturday morning, Sept. 24 just in time for the Ironman event.
WRDW-TV
Is sheriff’s crackdown making a difference in crime? Here’s what he says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and FBI on Wednesday afternoon announced the results of what they’ve dubbed Operation Grace, a three-month crackdown on crime. While leaders touted it as a success, records show 71 homicides or assaults involving guns were committed between July and...
WRDW-TV
Former Georgia Bulldog visits Burke County students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Georgia Bulldog is making his way to Burke County to set an example for the students. Malcolm Mitchell gave away copies of his new book, ‘Hey Georgia.’. He also read to the kids, teaching them the importance of learning in the classroom. Mitchell...
WRDW-TV
Optimism grows around Laney High’s homecoming security changes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Laney High School will have to wait until October to finish up its battle against Thomson after gunshots sent fans running and players running for cover. The next day, it was Josey High’s homecoming tailgate interrupted by gunfire, injuring two people. Now Laney High School is...
