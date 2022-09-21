Read full article on original website
Fans Are Furious With The Pac-12 Network This Saturday Night
One of the biggest games of the Pac-12 football season is unavailable to most viewers this Saturday night. The Oregon State Beavers are hosting the Trojans of USC at Reser tonight. Things are heating up, too. USC just took a 10-7 lead on the Beavs, thanks to a Travis Dye...
College football media reactions to USC surviving Oregon State upset
The USC Trojans saw Caleb Williams play his worst game of the season but still survived an upset bid from Oregon State and college football media reacted big time. From everything that we’d seen from the USC Trojans leading into Week 4 of the 2022 college football season, it was going to be Caleb Williams at the helm of Lincoln Riley’s offense that was going to guide them to victory in hopes that the defense didn’t give up just too many points. But weird things happen in Corvallis when Oregon State is trying to pull off an upset.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Lights, camera, action: Cardinal Divas of SC make their big debut
Under the bright Coliseum lights before a crowd of thousands, the Cardinal Divas of SC debuted as the very first all Black majorette team at USC. The huge audience at the USC vs. Fresno State game gave the Cardinal Divas of SC a platform that sparked lots of debate on social media.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood coach selected as Rams ‘Coach of the Week’
The Los Angeles Rams announced their Week 4 ‘Coach of the Week’ is Mil’Von James from Inglewood High School. Inglewood Unified shared the announcement congratulating Coach James on receiving the honor. We are excited to share that Inglewood High School Football Coach, Mil’Von James has been named...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC women’s volleyball victorious in road matchup at UCLA
The energy and stakes were high on Thursday night as the match garnered the largest home crowd for a women’s volleyball match in Pauley Pavilion history. USC nearly swept UCLA in the first match of the Pac-12 play, winning in four sets 25-22, 25-21, 29-27, 25-21. The Trojans were...
Football: Compton Beats Wilson On Controversial Late Field Goal Call
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. A late controversial blocked field goal ruling became the talk of the game on Carter Field at Compton College as Compton defeated Wilson 27-25. With 30 seconds left and trailing by two, Wilson sent...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Oregon State Beavers face the #7 USC Trojans from Reser Stadium in Corvallis, OR. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Oregon State Beavers vs. USC Trojans. When: Saturday,...
Colin Cowherd Has Troubling Admission On Lincoln Riley, USC Coaching Staff
FOX Sports 1's Colin Cowherd is one of the biggest USC supporters out there, but he had a bit of a troubling admission on Twitter Saturday night. After the Trojans sluggish performance vs. Oregon State in Corvallis, the syndicated radio host said, "As of this moment Beavers staff > USC staff. Mismatch."
uscannenbergmedia.com
Fryft zone or food zone?
Food is central to Los Angeles and the free Lyft program, dubbed “fryft,” is essential to USC. Combining these two aspects—both of which are invariably prevalent in USC students’ lives—gives a peek into the restaurants that best cater to students and their unique needs. This...
247Sports
USC safety Anthony Beavers Jr. taking advantage of increased opportunity
Anthony Beavers Jr. was inspired by the moment. Three of USC's defensive leaders — Eric Gentry, Shane Lee and Tuli Tuipulotu — gathered the second-team defense for a pep talk. USC had called a timeout with the reserves facing a goal-to-go situation in the final minutes against Fresno State. Gentry, Lee and Tuipulotu had been removed from the game, but their night wasn't through. They wanted one more thing. They wanted the reserves to make a stop.
uscannenbergmedia.com
L.A. Times hosts sixth annual Food Bowl this month, featuring the city’s unique cuisine
The Los Angeles Food Bowl Night Market will take place this weekend, and while this event gives people the chance to try different types of cuisines, the high ticket price may serve to be a hindrance for USC students. The L.A. Times’ Food Bowl is a month-long festival, celebrating the...
tnso.news
California Colleges That Made The Top 5
Thinking about going to college? There are tons of colleges to go to in California but sometimes, it can be hard to choose. It would be wise to go to a school that has great education and has great opportunities that can help you in life. Maybe a college that is in the Top 5 Greatest Colleges in California, schools that are great overall for most majors, including sports.
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen Right
Los Angeles is home to world-class ramen offerings that make eating noodles your only objective. (Los Angeles, CA) - Ramen is comfort food at its finest, and thankfully Los Angeles has no shortage of delicious ramen joints.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Is LA for all? Los Angeles government launches an anti-hate campaign
Executive director of the Civil + Human rights and Equity Department Capri Maddox speaks on the importance of recognizing all of the diverse communities of Los Angeles and gives ways that you can take part in this campaign. A USC Adjunct Professor and journalist talks about the history of anti-Asian...
earnthenecklace.com
Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?
Mary Yoon has been brightening the weekends of Los Angeles residents with her weather forecasts on KTTV. But now, the meteorologist is leaving the station in September 2022. When she announced that she was departing from the station, locals naturally had questions about why Mary Yoon’s leaving Fox 11 and where she’s going next. Find out what Mary Yoon said about her departure from KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 23
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s score on our scoreboard throughout the night.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
Eater
Highly Opinionated: This Is LA’s Best Breakfast Burrito
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month brings the hot take on the city’s breakfast burrito scene, where old-school corner breakfast spots compete with ultra-cheesy, oversaturated Instagram favorites. Here now is where to find the single best breakfast burrito in the city.
Fast Casual
Ramen King Keisuke launching in California
Ramen King Keisuke, a fast casual concept led by Tokyo's chef Keisuke Takeda, is opening Saturday in Monterey Park in Los Angeles and will serve Tonkotsu Broth Ramen, a bone broth boiled for over 10 hours. "This isn't your college roommate's typical ramen, but it is on his budget," CEO...
easyreadernews.com
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
