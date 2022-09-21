The USC Trojans saw Caleb Williams play his worst game of the season but still survived an upset bid from Oregon State and college football media reacted big time. From everything that we’d seen from the USC Trojans leading into Week 4 of the 2022 college football season, it was going to be Caleb Williams at the helm of Lincoln Riley’s offense that was going to guide them to victory in hopes that the defense didn’t give up just too many points. But weird things happen in Corvallis when Oregon State is trying to pull off an upset.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO