notebookcheck.net
One-Netbook teases affordable ONEXFLY handheld console with AMD Mendocino APU
One-Netbook is planning to release a more affordable handheld Windows-based gaming console soon. The upcoming model is dubbed ONEXFLY and the company just teased it on its Weibo account. It appears to be smaller than the previous ONEXPLAYER models that launched with 7-inch displays. ONEXFLY will get a 6-inch screen with 1080p resolution and will be powered by AMD’s newly released Mendocino ULV processors.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Tablet screen size and storage variants revealed by new report
Google's long-dead tablet lineup is slated to make a comeback sometime in 2023. Google teased the Pixel Tablet at I/O 2022, showing off its design and UI. Third-party leaks chimed in with other details, such as its camera sensor and stylus compatibility. 91mobiles, in collaboration with prolific Pixel leaker Kuba Wojciechowski, has now revealed more about the tablet.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X overclocked to 7.2 GHz on a single core; multi-core clocks equally impressive at 6.5 GHz
Although AMD still holds world for the record for the maximum clock speed achievable by a processor, Intel could soon catch up with it thanks to Raptor Lake-based Core i9-13900K breezing past the 8 GHz barrier. Team Red won't be left behind this generation, though, because the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X just showed off some serious overclocking chops.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to launch with triple rear 50MP cameras
The Find X series are top-end Android smartphones from OPPO. Their OEM has been striving to position them as photography specialists for the last few generations, in a way that has probably influenced rear camera progression in its main sub-brand OnePlus. Now, Digital Chat Station might have dropped some hints as to how this will continue to play out in 2023.
notebookcheck.net
Optoma UHD35STx short throw projector revealed with 300-in image and 240 Hz refresh rate
Optoma has unveiled a new short throw projector, the UHD35STx. The gadget follows in the footsteps of the UHD35, launched last year. The company has billed the new device as a true 4K UHD projector for a home cinema or gaming. The UHD35STx is a DLP projector with a 0.5:1 throw ratio, enabling it to produce a 100-in (~254 cm) wide image from under 4 ft (~1.2 m) away; the largest image you can create is 300-in (~762 cm) across.
Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options
AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pricing and color variants leak ahead of launch
Android ARM Google Pixel Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been officially confirmed to launch on October 6. Details of the phones have leaked over the past months, and a new leak now reveals how Google will price the duo in the US market.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Moto Razr 2022: the global version of Motorola's new foldable flagship smartphone is on the way
Motorola's launch of the Edge 30 Ultra, or the global version of its super-premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-toting X30 Pro, may have raised hopes that it would be followed along the same road by the Moto Razr 2022. With its high-refresh-rate pOLED main display, updated build and potentially improved rear cameras, it represents a potentially significant generational boost in specs for the latter.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro can upgrade to Android 13 thanks to their new OxygenOS Open Beta program
OnePlus has finally moved its 10 Pro flagship out of its Open Beta phase of OxygenOS 13 (or OOS 13) development, leaving its predecessors to take its place. Those who own the 9 or 9 Pro can become testers for this updated software rather than run their current build of OOS based on Android 12.
notebookcheck.net
ZTE Axon 30S with an under-display camera and otherwise potentially affordable-grade specs is set to debut in September 2022
The iPhone 14 Pro-series upgrade to Dynamic Island displays has led to speculation that it will spawn clones among future Android devices, which indeed seems to be vindicated already in light of what has just happened to the Xiaomi Civi line. However, ZTE is back with a timely reminder that there are other ways, dropping cut-outs for front-facing sensors entirely included.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation announced ahead of December release with over 18,000 CUDA cores and 48 GB VRAM
While Tuesday's #ProjectBeyond event focused on NVIDIA's new RTX 4080 12 GB, RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4090, the company also presented a new RTX 6000. Billed as 'opening a new era of neural graphics', the RTX 6000 retains its predecessor's stylish design while adopting NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture. While NVIDIA has revealed a few specifications about the card, PNY has shared more crucial details.
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic M1 Pro portable projector arrives weighing under 1 kg with unusual stand
ViewSonic has unveiled the M1 Pro projector, capable of producing 720p HD images. The device has a LED light source with a maximum brightness of 600 lumens, which is expected to last up to 30,000 hours. The projector has a short throw ratio of 1.07, meaning it can deliver a 100-in (~254 cm) wide picture 8.2 ft (~2.5 m) from the wall. The ViewSonic projector produces true-to-life colors, with a 125% Rec.709 color gamut.
notebookcheck.net
Titanic Intel Core i9-13900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X clash incoming as Raptor Lake takes command of PassMark's single-thread performance chart
The Raptor Lake Intel Core i9-13900K processor has been spotted by APISAK on the PassMark CPU single-thread performance benchmark chart. The 24-core, 32-thread processor showed some teeth in its testing (4 samples so far with a high margin for error) and produced a high single-thread rating of 4,833. This places the i9-13900K well above the previous chart leader, the Intel Core i9-12900KS, which currently has a rating of 4,412. The Raptor Lake SKU leaps +9.54% ahead of the Alder Lake chip and +14.83% over the more-direct predecessor i9-12900K.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery capacity boost to be minimal as S23+ cell size supposedly confirmed
New Samsung Galaxy S23 series rumors have suggested that the battery capacities for the upcoming three premium smartphones may not be what fans had hoped for. Apparently, the figure has been confirmed for the Galaxy S23+ model, while the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra battery capacities will only be slightly larger than their S22 counterparts.
notebookcheck.net
Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector launches with 500-in image
Epson has launched the Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector. The gadget is similar to the recent 2250 model, with several upgrades to suit gamers. You can use the projector to throw images up to 500-in (~1,270 cm) across. Plus, the 3-chip 3LCD technology enables the device to display 100% of the RGB color signal in each frame for bright and accurate colors.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro rugged enterprise-grade mobile devices launch in the US
5G Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Tablet. Samsung has updated its "rugged portfolio" in 2022 with a new smartphone as well as a new tablet. Now, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro and Tab Active4 Pro have landed in the US as new options for those in demanding, challenging or even downright dangerous occupations.
notebookcheck.net
Bluetti AC50S portable power station with 500 Wh capacity discounted
The Bluetti AC50S is currently discounted in Europe at Geekmaxi.com. The portable power station is now available for €369 (~US$358), with a saving of €193 (~US$187) off the €562 (~US$545) retail price. The device is usually available in three colors, black, orange and blue; the black and orange versions are listed as sold out at the time of writing.
notebookcheck.net
Hisense PX1 TriChroma Laser Cinema 4K ultra-short throw projector revealed with voice commands
The Hisense PX1 TriChroma Laser Cinema projector has been launched. The 4K UHD projector is a cheaper version of the PX1-Pro device launched earlier this year. The ultra-short throw gadget can throw images from 100-in to 120-in (~254 to 305 cm) wide. With support for HDR and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, the PX1 has a laser light source with a peak brightness of 2,000 lumens; the laser has a life expectancy of up to 25,000 hours.
notebookcheck.net
WhatsApp might get (limited) multi-device support soon
While WhatsApp rolled out multi-device support back in July 2021, the feature only allowed users to link a non-phone device, so a WhatsApp account from a smartphone could only be used on WhatsApp for Web, Desktop, and Portal. Now, multi-device is heading for smartphones, but the latest beta is not there yet, as it only allows to link the smartphone account to a tablet.
notebookcheck.net
AMD slashes Radeon RX 6000 GPU prices by up to 30%
With the next gen RDNA 3 Radeon RX 7000 GPU series right around the corner, AMD is now looking to clear RDNA 2 inventories by offering enticing discounts on all the Radeon RX 6000 models. AMD also compares the new performance / price ratios with Nvidia’s offer, touting the superior energy efficiency of the RDNA 2 GPUs.
