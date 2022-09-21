ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Latham reveals what the 'unusual circumstances' were that led to his shock split with his magistrate wife of 22 years - after break-up statement sparked wild speculation

By Stephen Gibbs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

One Nation MP Mark Latham has clarified what he meant after revealing he had separated from his magistrate wife in 'rather unique circumstances'.

Mr Latham insisted there were 'no third parties' and he was referring to the pressures of Covid-19 lockdowns when describing the breakdown of his marriage of 22 years.

The party's NSW leader sparked wild speculation with a social media post late on Sunday night in which he told his followers he and Janine Lacy had split.

Mr Latham wrote on Facebook: 'In 2000 I married Janine and I thank her for the happy and loving years we shared together'.

'But now it has ended (in rather unique circumstances). My priority now is my love for and dedication to the best interests of my children.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kkme_0i3ldPDw00
One Nation MP Mark Latham has clarified what he meant after revealing he had separated from his magistrate wife in 'rather unique circumstances'. The former couple is pictured in 2004
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2oe4_0i3ldPDw00
The party's NSW leader sparked wild speculation with a social media post on Sunday night in which he told his followers he and Janine Lacy had split after 22 years of marriage. Mr Latham has now edited that post to explain 'there were no third parties'

Mr Latham edited that post at 4.56pm yesterday with a clarification designed to end speculation about what the phrase 'in rather unique circumstances' actually meant.

'Just to clarify: "In rather unique circumstances" was a reference to the challenges of Covid-19 and its Lockdown restrictions,' he wrote.

'There were no third parties. Janine and I remain on good terms, working co-operatively in the best interests of our children.'

In his original post the 61-year-old former federal Labor leader wrote that he wanted to move on with his life and to continue in public service, 'particularly the forthcoming NSW election'.

He added that he wished Ms Lacy, with whom he has two sons and a daughter, well.

Ms Lacy was Mr Latham's second wife. He married his first wife, Gabrielle Gwyther, in 1991. They separated in 1997 and divorced in 1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k06CD_0i3ldPDw00
Ms Lacy was Mr Latham's second wife. He married his first wife, Gabrielle Gwyther, in 1991. They separated in 1997 and divorced in 1999. Ms Lacy was appointed a magistrate in 2019

Mr Latham has thanked his supporters 'for the kind messages sent through in response to my post'.

'It's really nice that people care this way,' he wrote below his first Facebook post. 'Please don't worry, I'm fine and heading into Macquarie Street for the parliamentary week ahead.

'You have a good week too.'

When Mr Latham met Ms Lacy he was a Labor MP and she was a Liberal staffer.

Upon becoming Labor leader in December 2003, he said: 'I want to thank Janine, my wife, for her love and support'.

'I've been happy in the home, happy in our relationship; it gives me the strength to do this job properly.'

Ms Lacy later carved out a successful career for herself as a lawyer within the NSW Office of the Director or Public Prosecutions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JB8nB_0i3ldPDw00
 In his original post the 61-year-old former federal Labor leader wrote that he wanted to move on with his life and to continue in public service, 'particularly the forthcoming NSW election'. Mr Latham and Ms Lacy are pictured in 2004

She was a solicitor with the DPP for 14 years before being appointed a magistrate in September 2019. Ms Lacy has worked at Penrith and Newcastle Local Courts.

Following Mr Latham's disclosure his marriage to Ms Lacy was over his Facebook followers offered messages of support to both of them.

One commenter said: 'Circumstances happen for a reason which may not be clear at this moment in your life.

'Stay strong, focused and amicable through this tough time.'

Fellow MP, Victorian Bernie Finn, kept things simple, saying 'All the best, Mark. Been there, done that. It's not easy.'

Another supporter said they were 'sending you and your wife best wishes as you begin a new stage in your lives.

'Children are most important when a relationship breaks down, I know you and your wife will always have their best interest at heart.

'May your years ahead be happy and same for your wife. Thank you for letting your followers know about this personal matter.'

Comments / 0

