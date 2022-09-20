Jets cut punter Ty Long from practice squad with Braden Mann healthy among roster moves

With Braden Mann past his back issues from last week and able to punt (and pass) against the Browns in Week 2, the Jets released punter Ty Long from the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Jets brought back wide receiver and kick returner Diontae Spencer.

The Jets originally brought Long in after working out a group of punters in the aftermath of Mann’s outing in Week 1 against the Ravens along with his back injury. Now that Mann is healthy, the Jets decided they have no need for a second punter on the roster.

The Jets also worked out three players Tuesday, per Will Parkinson of the Turn on the Jets podcast. Those players were defensive back Michael Griffin, guard Adam Pankey and offensive tackle Sam Schlueter.