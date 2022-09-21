Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Choosing a family dentist in Humble, TXAnnie EdithHumble, TX
Related
Harris County voters to decide fate of $1.2B bond referendum funding roads, parks, public safety facilities on Nov. 8
Voters will decide on three propositions for public safety facilities, roads and parks on Nov. 8. (Courtesy AdobeStock) Harris County residents will vote on a $1.2 billion bond to fund public safety facilities, road maintenance and parks during the midterm elections Nov. 8. Voters can approve or reject three separate...
Houston ISD to host town hall events to go over 5-year strategic plan
Houston ISD will host town hall meetings going over the district's five-year plan. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston ISD, Texas's largest public school district, is hosting nine town hall meetings to update communities on the progress of its five-year strategic plan. The meetings will be led by HISD Superintendent Millard...
Harris County commissioners to revisit tax rate vote Sept. 27
Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle were not in attendance at the Sept. 13 meeting, denying a vote on the tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Harris County commissioners will have a second opportunity to vote on the proposed tax rate at their meeting Sept....
Katy, counties get slice of $488M from H-GAC for storm projects
Katy City Administrator Byron Hebert said the city continues to prioritize drainage efforts to offset the impact of flooding, especially as the city grows. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Houston-Galveston Area Council approved its final method of distribution during an Aug. 16 board of directors meeting for $488 million in federal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kumon Math and Reading Center of Gleannloch reopens under new management
Kumon Math and Reading Center of Gleannloch reopened under new management in July. (Courtesy Kumon Math and Reading Center of Gleannloch) Kumon Math and Reading Center of Gleannloch reopened under new management in July. Located at 9305 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. 105, Spring, the center's after-school academic enrichment program provides students with individualized lesson plans to advance their skills in reading and mathematics. Additionally, students entering the school will take a placement test to show where they are in their learning and receive a progress path to provide a guideline of what they can achieve in their first six months. 832-365-3500. www.kumon.com/spring-gleannloch-tx.
Gizmodo
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
METRO eyes location for new Missouri City Park & Ride
The board authorized the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County's president and CEO to begin negotiations with NewQuest Properties in regards to a long-term lease on property at Fort Bend Tollway and Hwy. 6. (Courtesy Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has its...
fox26houston.com
Clear Brook High School senior earns perfect AP score, is one of 306 globally
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A senior at Clear Brook High School in Friendswood was one of 306 students in the world to get a perfect score on the Advanced Placement (AP) Research Exam in spring 2022. Clear Creek Independent School District celebrates Safa Prasla being one of only 306 who earned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Harris, Waller County fire departments understaffed
An Emergency Services District that covers 600 square miles in both Harris and Waller County is substantially understaffed and unable to man four of its fire departments with paid firefighters. “We don’t staff every fire station but it is something we’re striving to do as we add more staff, more...
Honor Society Coffee Co. brings new shop to Tomball
Honor Society Coffee Co. is located at 105 Houston St., Tomball. (Courtesy Billy Schiel) Honor Society Coffee Co. will open Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. in Tomball, co-owner Billy Schiel confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper. In addition to its food and drink menu, the shop also offers a selection of bagged coffee and other merchandise. Honor Society Coffee Co. is owned by Schiel and Mathew Brantner and located at 105 Houston St., Tomball, with indoor and outdoor space for patrons to enjoy. www.facebook.com/honorsocietycoffeeco.
Little Oaks Early Learning Academy to open new location in Pearland
Little Oaks Learning Academy will offer full- and part-time Christian day care and preschool. (Courtesy Unsplash) Little Oaks Early Learning Academy aims to open a new location in January at 11800 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. The academy will offer full- and part-time Christian day care and preschool with a curriculum that includes language instruction, music and art. www.littleoaksela.com/copy-of-locations.
Doug Hooten, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare CEO, resigns
Doug Hooten—CEO of Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 Mobile Health Care—resigned from his position effective immediately Sept. 20 , district officials confirmed Sept. 21. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Doug Hooten—CEO of Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 Mobile Healthcare—resigned from his position effective immediately Sept....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porter Lake Crossing brings new development to northwest Katy
Porter Lake Crossing is set to open in late 2022 and will feature three multitenant buildings. (Rendering courtesy Porter Lake Crossing) A new retail center is coming to northwest Katy, near the Elyson and Morton Creek Ranch housing developments. Porter Lake Crossing is set to open in early December, according...
Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care opens new location in Kingwood
Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care celebrated the grand opening of its new satellite location in Kingwood Sept. 13, officials announced in a Sept. 9 news release. (Courtesy Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care) Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care celebrated the grand opening of its new satellite location in Kingwood on Sept. 13, officials announced...
Full video and production company opens in The Woodlands area
Production company Bella Media celebrated its soft opening Sept. 1. (Courtesy Bella Media) Bella Media, a full-service production company, celebrated its soft opening Sept. 1 and will be planning a grand opening Oct. 1 at 26418 Oak Ridge Drive, Ste. 2, Spring. According to owner Robert Harrington, the 2,200-square-foot studio...
bluebonnetnews.com
FLNB opens Mont Belvieu branch
First Liberty National Bank (FLNB) now has seven locations to serve customers in Southeast Texas. On Thursday, Sept. 22, bank leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of its newest branch at 7110 FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu. “We...
Foundation marks 100th anniversary of birth of Texas philanthropist Cynthia Woods Mitchell
Cynthia and George Mitchell were known for their philanthropy throughout the Houston region. (Courtesy The Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation) Sept. 24 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Cynthia Woods Mitchell, known throughout the Greater Houston area for her philanthropy and activity in communities including The Woodlands and Galveston.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Health Department says it has detected cancer-causing chemical around Fifth Ward near Kashmere Gardens
HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department said Friday that surface soil samples collected in July around the contaminated Union Pacific rail yard and tested by the department contain dioxin, a highly toxic chemical compound associated with cancer and other severe health risks. The department said it has begun notifying...
fox26houston.com
Black students at Sam Houston State University reporting racist behavior on campus
HOUSTON - A Black female student, who chose to remain anonymous, tells FOX 26 she noticed the n-word written on dry-erase boards on the dorm room doors of Black students at Sam Houston State University – including her own. On Thursday, online posts show students reported another Black female...
Texas Medical Center unveils plans for 500-acre 'BioPort' in southwest Houston
Texas Medical Center President William McKeon introduces the TMC BioPort during a Sept. 20 State of TMC event. (Courtesy Greater Houston Partnership) The Texas Medical Center officials announced the latest major development, the TMC BioPort, during a Sept. 20 State of TMC event. With the goal to cover more than...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0