Kumon Math and Reading Center of Gleannloch reopened under new management in July. (Courtesy Kumon Math and Reading Center of Gleannloch) Kumon Math and Reading Center of Gleannloch reopened under new management in July. Located at 9305 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. 105, Spring, the center's after-school academic enrichment program provides students with individualized lesson plans to advance their skills in reading and mathematics. Additionally, students entering the school will take a placement test to show where they are in their learning and receive a progress path to provide a guideline of what they can achieve in their first six months. 832-365-3500. www.kumon.com/spring-gleannloch-tx.

SPRING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO