ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Woodlands, TX
Education
Conroe, TX
Education
Local
Texas Government
The Woodlands, TX
Government
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
City
The Woodlands, TX
Local
Texas Education
Community Impact Houston

Kumon Math and Reading Center of Gleannloch reopens under new management

Kumon Math and Reading Center of Gleannloch reopened under new management in July. (Courtesy Kumon Math and Reading Center of Gleannloch) Kumon Math and Reading Center of Gleannloch reopened under new management in July. Located at 9305 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. 105, Spring, the center's after-school academic enrichment program provides students with individualized lesson plans to advance their skills in reading and mathematics. Additionally, students entering the school will take a placement test to show where they are in their learning and receive a progress path to provide a guideline of what they can achieve in their first six months. 832-365-3500. www.kumon.com/spring-gleannloch-tx.
SPRING, TX
Gizmodo

A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Isd#Secondary School#Intermediate School#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Conroe Isd Trustee
Community Impact Houston

Honor Society Coffee Co. brings new shop to Tomball

Honor Society Coffee Co. is located at 105 Houston St., Tomball. (Courtesy Billy Schiel) Honor Society Coffee Co. will open Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. in Tomball, co-owner Billy Schiel confirmed to Community Impact Newspaper. In addition to its food and drink menu, the shop also offers a selection of bagged coffee and other merchandise. Honor Society Coffee Co. is owned by Schiel and Mathew Brantner and located at 105 Houston St., Tomball, with indoor and outdoor space for patrons to enjoy. www.facebook.com/honorsocietycoffeeco.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Little Oaks Early Learning Academy to open new location in Pearland

Little Oaks Learning Academy will offer full- and part-time Christian day care and preschool. (Courtesy Unsplash) Little Oaks Early Learning Academy aims to open a new location in January at 11800 Magnolia Parkway, Pearland. The academy will offer full- and part-time Christian day care and preschool with a curriculum that includes language instruction, music and art. www.littleoaksela.com/copy-of-locations.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Doug Hooten, Harris County ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare CEO, resigns

Doug Hooten—CEO of Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 Mobile Health Care—resigned from his position effective immediately Sept. 20 , district officials confirmed Sept. 21. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Doug Hooten—CEO of Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 Mobile Healthcare—resigned from his position effective immediately Sept....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Community Impact Houston

Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care opens new location in Kingwood

Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care celebrated the grand opening of its new satellite location in Kingwood Sept. 13, officials announced in a Sept. 9 news release. (Courtesy Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care) Texas Orthopedic Hospital-Specialty Care celebrated the grand opening of its new satellite location in Kingwood on Sept. 13, officials announced...
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

FLNB opens Mont Belvieu branch

First Liberty National Bank (FLNB) now has seven locations to serve customers in Southeast Texas. On Thursday, Sept. 22, bank leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of its newest branch at 7110 FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu. “We...
MONT BELVIEU, TX
Community Impact Houston

Foundation marks 100th anniversary of birth of Texas philanthropist Cynthia Woods Mitchell

Cynthia and George Mitchell were known for their philanthropy throughout the Houston region. (Courtesy The Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation) Sept. 24 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Cynthia Woods Mitchell, known throughout the Greater Houston area for her philanthropy and activity in communities including The Woodlands and Galveston.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy