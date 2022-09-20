Read full article on original website
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says One Factor Will Determine Bitcoin and Crypto Market Direction
Shark Tank celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary reportedly says that policies will impact investments in the digital asset space as he shares his optimism that US policymakers will be supportive of crypto. Benzinga reports that O’Leary anticipates upcoming policies to have a positive stance for stablecoins because this will be...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Regulation Is a National Security Issue – Here’s Why
Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong thinks crypto regulation is a matter of national security for the United States. Armstrong says it’s critical for the US to pass crypto regulations that foster domestic innovation. “The US missed on semiconductors and 5G which is now largely manufactured offshore. It can’t afford...
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for XRP, Maps Out What’s Next for Ethereum and One Additional Altcoin
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls is outlining what’s in store for three digital assets including XRP and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on XRP, and he sees the seventh-largest crypto by market cap igniting a decent rally in the short term.
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
Ethereum and XRP Whales Come Alive, Abruptly Move Nearly $300,000,000 Worth of Crypto in Just 24 Hours
Whale addresses are moving nearly $300 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) and XRP in just 24 hours this week, according to data from crypto transaction-tracking platform Whale Alert. In one of the largest transactions, Whale Alert reports that an unknown wallet transferred 38,781 Ethereum worth more than $52 million to...
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
Crypto Analyst Issues Warnings for Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and One Additional Altcoin
A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing fresh warnings for a trio of altcoins as the markets attempts to recover from a lengthy downtrend. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that layer-1 blockchain Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum (ETH) scaling solutions Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP) are primed to see downswings.
Ethereum Merge Likely To Boost ETH Price Over the Long Run, Says Coin Bureau Host – But There’s a Catch
The host of the popular Coin Bureau YouTube channel is optimistic that the transition of Ethereum (ETH) to a proof of stake consensus mechanism will positively impact the price of the second-largest crypto asset by market cap. The pseudonymous host tells his 2.12 million YouTube subscribers that the impact of...
Here’s a Realistic Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Forecast, According to Crypto Trader Jason Pizzino
A popular analyst and trader is predicting a final capitulation phase for Bitcoin (BTC) before the king crypto could realistically bottom out. In a new video, crypto strategist Jason Pizzino tells his 275,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin has failed to follow through on a classic bottom pattern and now looks poised to print a new bear market low.
Top Ripple Lawyer Warns Crypto Regulatory Hostility Is Hurting the US Severely – Here’s Why
Ripple’s top lawyer thinks “regulatory hostility” is hurting crypto innovators and retail investors alike. Ripple’s general counsel, Stuart Alderoty, says in a new discussion at a Politico event that the San Francisco-based payments firm has not signed a single US customer to its platform since December 2020, when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the company.
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Granted Operating License in European Union’s Fifth-Largest Economy
Crypto exchange Coinbase will begin offering its services in the Netherlands after winning approval to operate in the country, which has the fifth largest economy in the European Union. Coinbase says they are now the first major global crypto exchange to successfully register with the Dutch Central Bank, the central...
Coin Bureau Host Warns of Turbulent Winter Ahead for Crypto Markets, Says High Rates Could Pummel Bitcoin
The host of the Coin Bureau YouTube channel is warning that interest rate hikes will negatively impact crypto assets. The Coin Bureau host tells his 80,300 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin (BTC) could drop by over 35% from the current level as interest rates rise. “Now the higher interest rates climb,...
Ripple Will Spend Over $100,000,000 Defending Itself Against the SEC in XRP Lawsuit, Says CEO Brad Garlinghouse
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse says the cost of his firm’s lawsuit with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will be well above the nine-figure mark. In an interview with Ryan Selkis, CEO of crypto analytics firm Messari, Garlinghouse says Ripple Labs is, in a way, representing the whole industry by taking on the SEC.
US Commodities Regulator CFTC Slaps Crypto Firm With $250,000 Fine, Issues Cease-and-Desist Order
The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) is hitting a crypto firm with a $250,000 fine and a cease-and-desist order. According to a new press release, the commodities regulator is reprimanding crypto lending platform bZeroX and its founders Tom Bean and Kyle Kistner for allegedly illegally offering leveraged and margined positions.
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
Crypto.com Adds Trading Support for Newly Forked EthereumPoW (ETHW) Token and Web3 Lifestyle Altcoin
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is rolling out support for the newly forked Ethereum (ETH) proof-of-work token and one Web3 lifestyle altcoin. The exchange’s customers can now trade EthereumPoW (ETHW), which aims to operate in the same way as pre-merge Ethereum, which existed on a proof-of-work blockchain. ETHW is...
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Collapse Says BTC in Opportunity Zone Despite Market Uncertainty
A popular crypto analyst known for calling the Bitcoin (BTC) May 2021 collapse says BTC is still in the “buy zone” despite the sputtering market. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 126,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is in an extended sideways range within the buy zone.
Crypto Trader Predicts XRP Could Erupt by Over 80%, Updates Outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and Two Altcoins
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for Ethereum (ETH) competitor XRP while updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC) and two other altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that XRP should rise to $0.60 before ultimately shooting up to $0.87. “XRP: Go to...
Trader Who Called 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Details Crypto Outlook As FOMC Meeting Arrives
A veteran trader known for calling the last big Bitcoin (BTC) collapse this year is predicting an imminent relief rally in anticipation of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday morning. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 525,000 Twitter followers that he’s expecting Bitcoin and the crypto...
