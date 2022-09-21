Read full article on original website
Related
Helena carousel to close indefinitely
Helena's Great Northern Carousel announced it will close indefinitely. According to a post on Facebook
Longtime Butte Democrat Art Noonan dead at 70
Arthur “Art” Noonan, one-time executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, former lawmaker, 2022 legislative candidate died this week of a heart attack
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
thetrek.co
CDT Days 84-99: Northern Montana
The Northern Montana section of the CDT began with a 1,200 ft. climb on day 84. It brought us to Warren Lake, which for my money, was one of the most scenic lakes I’d seen in hundreds of miles. Around 18 miles deep, Cleansweep and I arrived at a junction: we could take the redline CDT around Butte, Montana, or take the Anaconda Cutoff. The cutoff would bring us through the community of Anaconda, as well as slice off some miles from our total. We opted for the alternate, which immediately delighted us with beautiful mountain views and a cool breeze. That afternoon we passed some of the last sobos of our journey. We made camp at USFS Spring Hill campground near MT Highway 1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!
Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
New Helena fire truck arrives after cross-country journey
After a three-day cross-country journey, the Helena Fire Department’s newest emergency vehicle has arrived.
montanarightnow.com
18-year-old reported missing out of Helena found safe
HELENA, Mont. - There is a missing person alert out for an 18-year-old, Madison Hagman, out of Helena Thursday. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice said Hagman left St. Peter's hospital wearing only a hospital gown and barefoot. She left the hospital on foot and...
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte 13-year-old repairs, donates bikes for children in need
BUTTE, Mont. -- No childhood is complete without learning how to ride a bike. At least, that's what 13-year-old Robert Chegwin believes. And he's not letting many families' inability to afford bikes for their kids get in the way. As far back as he can remember, Chegwin has always had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
406mtsports.com
'That '09 team was very, very, very good': Carroll's 2009 football team to be inducted into Hall of Fame
HELENA — By 2009, the success of Carroll’s football program wasn’t measured in 10-win seasons or even Frontier Conference Championships. Success was measured in national championships, and by 2009, the Saints had five of them in a seven-year span. That’s probably why, even to this day, players...
406mtsports.com
Leader of the pack: Capital storms past Glacier to remain last unbeaten in Class AA
It was a tale of two halves on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium between Helena Capital and Kalispell Glacier. In the first, the Glacier offense, led by star QB Gage Sliter looked unstoppable, racking up nearly 300 yards and building a 27-14 lead. However, after intermission, Capital flipped the script and pitched a shutout, while scoring three touchdowns of its own in a 35-27 win that leaves the Bruins as the last unbeaten in Class AA.
Comments / 0