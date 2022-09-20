Read full article on original website
COVID-19 deaths rise toward 4,000 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After three more people died of COVID-19, officials announced early Friday that Hidalgo County is two deaths shy of 4,000 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll now includes two Edinburg men in their 70s and a woman from Pharr also in her 70s. Two of the people […]
Layoffs announced at Pharr EMS
Citing a lack of support from surrounding communities, the city of Pharr announced Friday they “reduced” the workforce for their ambulance company, Pharr EMS. “Recently, entities representing some of the communities that Pharr EMS was servicing did not agree to provide the necessary support to continue serving these areas,” the city of Pharr said in a statement. “Therefore, Pharr EMS had no choice but to cease operations and reduce its assigned workforce.”
San Benito CISD board member supports criminal investigation into former superintendent
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Consolidated Independent School Board Vice President Janie Lopez revealed to 4 Investigates Derick Garcia she supports a criminal investigation into former Superintendent Nate Carman. “There is a possibility that laws were broken, yes, and so that would be something that law enforcement would need to further look into,” […]
Sheriff decries Cameron County commission’s role in staff problems
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza pushed back against the county commission Thursday in Brownsville. “Our detention officers and deputies are some of the most underpaid in the country and the commissioner’s court refuses to give them a pay raise,” Garza said in his press conference. “The lack of a liveable wage […]
Valley election officials encourages residents to register to vote
Several local organizations are helping to educate people on their right to vote. Hilda Salinas with the Hidalgo County Elections Department gave Channel 5 the registered voter numbers they have so far. Right now, now there are 414,585 registered voters in Hidalgo County. In 2021 there were around 400,000 registered...
Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 285 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 285 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Two men in their 70s or older from Edinburg and a woman in her 70s or older from Pharr died as a result of...
Cameron County sheriff accuses county commissioners of political retaliation
A legal battle may be brewing between the Cameron County Sheriff's Office and the county. Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza alleged Thursday county commissioners are eliminating positions at the sheriff’s office and jail. Garza said commissioners are retaliating against him because of a lawsuit they filed against him last...
New app improving communication between EMS and hospitals in Weslaco
An app called Pulsera is helping doctors more effectively treat patients after they arrive in the emergency room, but the process starts with paramedics in the field. Weslaco EMS and Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco are putting the application to use. The pulsera app comes with detailed information about a...
Tropical Texas Behavioral Health receives $1M from US Department HHS
EDINBURG, Texas — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Tropical Texas Behavioral Health $1 million. A media release said the funds are for mental health and substance abuse services. “Our agency is extremely pleased to learn of this award, as it will make a big impact on our ability to provide fully […]
Former Hidalgo Co. Head Start director pursues legal action
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Head Start Executive Director Teresa Flores is demanding answers for her termination. This was one of the many items in the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court meeting. In the meeting, Flores and her legal team were fighting for actions and comments. However, no action was taken by commissioners and brought […]
City of Elsa looking into legalizing 8-liners
Elsa city leaders are looking to legalize 8-liners in their jurisdiction, and they’re seeking input from the public. A public meeting will be held Friday, Sept. 23, at Elsa City Hall from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. to discuss the issue. 8-liner, or maquinitas, busts are common for Valley...
Harlingen man killed in overnight crash near Robstown
A Harlingen man is dead after an overnight crash in Robstown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS investigators say Marc Antonio Tabasco, 23, was thrown out of his car when he overcorrected on US 77, causing the car to rollover. DPS says Tabasco was speeding.
tpr.org
State sent overpayment notices to 1.1 million Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
Weslaco resident upset over lack of neighborhood upkeep
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco resident said she is upset with the lack of upkeep from the city of Weslaco in her neighborhood. She specifically complained about trash pile-up, the skeleton of a previously torn-down house, and the overgrown grass in certain areas. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, also said when the […]
Mercedes ISD selects new interim superintendent
Mercedes Independent School District has named Richard Rivera as interim superintendent. Rivera replaces Nancy Castillo, who was appointed interim superintendent in June, after the district's former superintendent, Carolyn Mendiola, was placed on paid administrative leave following her arrest early June. On June 3, police arrested Mendiola on a charge of...
Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
Woman paid $300 to transport fentanyl, documents allege
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities found over 5 pounds of suspected fentanyl after a traffic stop in Pharr. Cynthia Patricia Perez Ruvalcaba was arrested on charges of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, approximately 2.5 kg of fentanyl, a federal complaint stated. On Wednesday, an officer with the Pharr Police Department conducted a […]
Food Bank RGV announces pop-ups in Alton and Harlingen
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV announced they will have two separate off-site mobile pop-up produce distributions on Wednesday, Sept. 21 The food bank said the first distribution will take place at the Alton Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. The second will take place […]
Smuggler gets prison after flying past Brownsville school at 96 mph
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A smuggler hammering the throttle reached speeds just shy of 100 mph, racing by a Brownsville school a half an hour before elementary students left class for the day. Now, he will have time to slow down in federal prison. Manuel Hernandez Jr, a 30-year-old Brownsville man who pleaded guilty April […]
Alton remembers victims of 1989 school bus crash
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Students and staff from Mission CISD gathered at several events commemorating the tragic school bus crash that happened on September 21, 1989. The crash occurred when a Dr. Pepper truck ran a stop sign at the intersection of Mile 5 and Bryan Road. It hit a school bus packed with junior […]
