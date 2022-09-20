Citing a lack of support from surrounding communities, the city of Pharr announced Friday they “reduced” the workforce for their ambulance company, Pharr EMS. “Recently, entities representing some of the communities that Pharr EMS was servicing did not agree to provide the necessary support to continue serving these areas,” the city of Pharr said in a statement. “Therefore, Pharr EMS had no choice but to cease operations and reduce its assigned workforce.”

