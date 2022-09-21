Read full article on original website
Related
947jackfm.com
“Clean it up, Wausau” This Weekend
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The city of Wausau is giving residents a chance to get rid of those items that are taking up space in a basement or garage. “Clean it up, Wausau” begins Friday at the yard waste site on Chellis Street. Large items including tires, small and large appliances, and furniture will be accepted from 9 AM to 5 PM, according to Chad Abviehl with the Public Works Department.
947jackfm.com
Students Return to Class After Smelling Gas at Lincoln High School
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – Students were briefly evacuated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids after the strong smell of gas filled the building. It was caused by a boiler that was being turned on at the start of the heating season. One of the boiler’s valves malfunctioned.
Comments / 0