Read full article on original website
Related
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with More than 1,000 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl, Heroin, and 14 Weapons
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with More than 1,000 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl, Heroin, and 14 Weapons. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported on September 22, 2022, that using state funding recently appropriated by Senator Mack “Bodi” White, District 6, to combat Fentanyl-trafficking in the parish, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents and participating partners conducted an investigation into the drug-trafficking activities of Damond Williams and Kadarrine Williams. Multiple arrests were made as a result of the investigation, as well as the recovery of roughly $45,000 in Fentanyl and Heroin and 14 weapons.
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of BR man on drug charges
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Thursday morning after witnessing a traffic violation. The stop took place on LA 70 and two people were found in the vehicle. Demetric Royal Nelson, Jr. was the driver and...
Inmate attempts early release scheme in EBR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Authorities stopped an inmate’s scheme to gain early release from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Nicole E. Stevens, 33, was being held in EBR for a drug charge, Sarah N. Clark, 39, would visit Stevens and discuss topics on “beating the system” and avoiding the rest of her sentence , according to LPSO and EBRSO deputies.
wbrz.com
Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail
BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Woman pretended to be a deputy, faked paperwork to spring someone from jail, sheriff says
A Denham Springs woman tried to spring an inmate from jail by pretending to be a sheriff's deputy and creating fake paperwork, the sheriff's office said. Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say they and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office thwarted a scheme between Sarah Clark, 39, of Denham Springs and Nicole Stevens, a 33-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, to break Stevens out.
theadvocate.com
Shooter in 2019 Fairfields killing gets 25 years on reduced charge after plea agreement
A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for stalking a man to his Fairfields Avenue home in 2019 and gunning him down him shortly after they had an argument in front of a nearby convenience store. Shawn Kelvin Byrd, 25, of North 46th Street, stood...
wbrz.com
Armed burglars dumped stolen vehicle, stole two others from Denham Springs subdivision
DENHAM SPRINGS - Law enforcement is searching for at least two suspects connected to "numerous" vehicle burglaries from early Thursday morning who fled by abandoning one stolen vehicle in favor of two others. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office asked for help via Facebook in identifying them, saying the burglaries took...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish jury convicts Maringouin man on murder, attempted murder
An Iberville Parish jury found Larry West guilty of the murder of one man and attempted murder of another man after a four-day trial Sept. 13-16. West, 41, of 7603 Oakmount Dr., Baton Rouge, was found guilty of all three counts against him – second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrz.com
A week after Allie Rice's murder, reward climbs to $50K for info on her killer
BATON ROUGE - A restaurant where slain LSU student Allie Rice worked says a reward for information on her killer has more than quintupled in a matter of days. Staff at The Shed on Burbank Drive told WBRZ that it plans to give the money to anyone whose tip ultimately leads to someone getting criminally charged in Rice's killing.
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past month, Narcotics investigators investigated suspected Baton Rouge area fentanyl trafficker Rashee Scruggs. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Scruggs. On September 19, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics Agents, along with Intelligence and K-9, executed a search warrant at Scruggs’ residence on Peerless Street and seized 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000), 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000), 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500), 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills), 19.5 ounces of marijuana, 3 digital scales, $9,608 in currency (pending seizure).
Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
Police arrest suspect in deadly apartment break-in and shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge late Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, was arrested in the shooting death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police chief defends chase that ended in fatal crash: 'We prevented a shooting'
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul defended the officers involved in a chase that ended in a fatal multi-vehicle crash this week, saying he believes they may have stopped a shooting after guns were found near the fleeing suspect's car. "We believe based on the information provided to us that...
stmarynow.com
Police: Man had meth shaped like prescription pills
Morgan City police arrested a man accused of possessing methamphetamine fashioned to look like prescription medication. St. Mary deputies made four arrests Wednesday, all involving some form of battery. Franklin police also reported a battery arrest. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
KSLA
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago. With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000. The FBI, ATF, and DEA...
wbrz.com
Man allegedly forced his way into Baton Rouge apartment, shot victim to death
BATON ROUGE - A shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday night left a 25-year-old man dead, according to police. Thursday afternoon, The Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Allen III, 21, was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing 25-year-old Keandre Williams. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident...
wbrz.com
Ascension lawn care business hit by thieves; truck and equipment stolen
GONZALES - Police are asking the public's help in identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a lawn truck and equipment from a landscaping business. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday with pictures of the suspects, asking if anyone recognized them. Anyone with information of the identities of...
Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
stmarynow.com
Woman accused of threatening young people with bat
A Franklin woman is accused of threatening two juveniles with a baseball bat in a local school parking lot, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing in Louisiana still on the run
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time. They are the most trusted inmates in the facility. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae revisits a case of a Union Parish work-release escapee who worked […]
Comments / 0