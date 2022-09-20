KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders have released a 92-page plan to address homelessness in Kansas City, as the problem has become rampant in recent years. The number of people living unsheltered in Jackson County has increased 193 percent in the last three years. Local officials have spent a year researching and planning, ultimately coming up with an action plan with the goal of bringing the number of people living on the streets down to zero.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO