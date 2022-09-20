ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
smeharbinger.net

Remembering Olivia: After Olivia Bloomfield’s passing in July, her legacy of inclusion and accessibility continues on through her family and the community

Pink was her favorite color. That’s why, after Corinth Elementary student Olivia Bloomfield’s unexpected passing in July, pink ribbons wrapped Leawood trees and fences around the rebuilt Corinth playground. Growing up with congenital muscular dystrophy, Olivia faced many physical challenges, but didn’t let them keep her from making...
KCTV 5

Kansas City unveils plan to address homelessness, after massive recent increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders have released a 92-page plan to address homelessness in Kansas City, as the problem has become rampant in recent years. The number of people living unsheltered in Jackson County has increased 193 percent in the last three years. Local officials have spent a year researching and planning, ultimately coming up with an action plan with the goal of bringing the number of people living on the streets down to zero.
KCTV 5

KC Pet Project brings in 71 pets in a day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Pet Project brought in 71 pets to its Kansas City Campus for Animal Care on Wednesday, the organization announced in a Facebook post. Animal service officers brought in 13 cats from one household that could no longer care for them. According to the release, officers worked for nearly two hours in an attempt to safely capture each cat.
KCTV 5

City of Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Overland Park is cracking down on those being a nuisance in their neighborhoods. “Kids love him, the kids like to experience him and pet him,” said Kelly Daniels. A mustang is one of many animals you’ll find on Daniels’ Overland Park...
NewsBreak
Charities
inkansascity.com

From Best Restaurant to Best Whiskey, Best Coffee Shop, and Best Champagne Bar, KC Businesses Get National Recognition

While we don’t need national awards and publications to let us know which Kansas City restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are our favorites, there’s something special about local Kansas City businesses receiving national recognition. In September, six local businesses were featured on national “best of” lists for categories...
kmmo.com

KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
mycouriertribune.com

Chief medical officer moved to helm at Liberty Hospital

LIBERTY — Dr. Raghu Adiga, who has served in the interim role as president and chief executive officer of Liberty Hospital after longtime leader David Feess retired at the end of June, is no longer interim. The Board of Trustees of Liberty Hospital named Adiga to the top role.
