kcur.org
This artist is turning invasive species at Johnson County parks into inspiration for her craft
On a humid Tuesday morning in the last week of August, artist Kirsten Taylor drove to the trailhead near the marina at Shawnee Mission Park, the largest park in Johnson County, Kansas. A few bicyclists rode the paved trails on the way to the wooded trails, popular with hikers, mountain...
flatlandkc.org
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
Customers help after truck hits Kansas City coffee shop
A truck hits Anchor Island Coffee in Kansas City, damaging it. Customers are raising money to help the owners pay for repairs.
KCTV 5
WATCH: Video captures fallen tree in Prairie Village narrowly missing unsuspecting driver
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Ring doorbell camera of KCTV5 photographer Dwain Crispell captured the remarkable timing of a tree fall in Prairie Village Thursday morning. In the video, the cracking of the tree branches can be heard moments before it fell just behind the unsuspecting driver. Crispell said...
Kansas City holiday favorites returning to Union Station, tickets on sale Thursday
One of the biggest announcements is the return of the beloved Kansas City Southern Holiday Express that has not been to Union Station since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
smeharbinger.net
Remembering Olivia: After Olivia Bloomfield’s passing in July, her legacy of inclusion and accessibility continues on through her family and the community
Pink was her favorite color. That’s why, after Corinth Elementary student Olivia Bloomfield’s unexpected passing in July, pink ribbons wrapped Leawood trees and fences around the rebuilt Corinth playground. Growing up with congenital muscular dystrophy, Olivia faced many physical challenges, but didn’t let them keep her from making...
Blue Springs budgets $35M for new aquatics center
Blue Springs's 2023 budget includes $35 million to build a new aquatics center and millions in funding for parks and road improvements.
Grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores Sept. 21-27
Kansas City grocery stores are offering daily and weekly sales to help shoppers save money Sept. 21-27.
KCTV 5
Kansas City unveils plan to address homelessness, after massive recent increase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City leaders have released a 92-page plan to address homelessness in Kansas City, as the problem has become rampant in recent years. The number of people living unsheltered in Jackson County has increased 193 percent in the last three years. Local officials have spent a year researching and planning, ultimately coming up with an action plan with the goal of bringing the number of people living on the streets down to zero.
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project brings in 71 pets in a day
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Pet Project brought in 71 pets to its Kansas City Campus for Animal Care on Wednesday, the organization announced in a Facebook post. Animal service officers brought in 13 cats from one household that could no longer care for them. According to the release, officers worked for nearly two hours in an attempt to safely capture each cat.
KCTV 5
City of Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Overland Park is cracking down on those being a nuisance in their neighborhoods. “Kids love him, the kids like to experience him and pet him,” said Kelly Daniels. A mustang is one of many animals you’ll find on Daniels’ Overland Park...
One person in critical condition after shooting in Kansas City
An overnight shooting near the Express Stop on Independence Avenue in Kansas City left a victim hospitalized in critical condition.
inkansascity.com
From Best Restaurant to Best Whiskey, Best Coffee Shop, and Best Champagne Bar, KC Businesses Get National Recognition
While we don’t need national awards and publications to let us know which Kansas City restaurants, bars, and coffee shops are our favorites, there’s something special about local Kansas City businesses receiving national recognition. In September, six local businesses were featured on national “best of” lists for categories...
Park Hill School District getting creative to fill school bus driver shortage
The Park Hill School District is in the middle of a push to find more drivers either outside the district or from within its existing employee roster.
1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in southeast Kansas City
One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in southwest Kansas City, Missouri, late Wednesday morning.
Longtime Kansas City eatery makes New York Times’ Restaurant List for 2022
The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.
Kansas City investigating if large event violated plea agreement at Westside home
A neighbor’s video from Friday night shows a catering van and a Cadillac stretch limousine in front of a Kansas City home on Jefferson Street.
Johnson County board considers $29M plan to part ways with county nursing home
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) will consider terminating an agreement for the Johnson County Nursing Center.
kmmo.com
KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
mycouriertribune.com
Chief medical officer moved to helm at Liberty Hospital
LIBERTY — Dr. Raghu Adiga, who has served in the interim role as president and chief executive officer of Liberty Hospital after longtime leader David Feess retired at the end of June, is no longer interim. The Board of Trustees of Liberty Hospital named Adiga to the top role.
