Robbie Williams announces his 2023 XXV Tour of Australia - and it's set to kick off in Sydney next November

Robbie Williams is bringing his XXV Tour to Australia in 2023.

The British pop star will kick off the tour on November 16 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, before heading to Mount Cotton in Queensland, followed by Melbourne, Geelong and Swan Valley in WA.

His last official Australian tour was in 2018 for his Heavy Entertainment Show World Tour, though he performed in Melbourne earlier this year for his biopic Better Man.

Robbie Williams (pictured) is bringing his XXV Tour to Australia in 2023

It follows the release of his album XXV earlier this month, which features revamped versions of his greatest hits from the last 25 years as a solo artist.

The tour includes three dates at A Day on the Green in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.

Robbie, 48, will also headline the AFL Grand Final this weekend after almost a decade of turning down the gig.

The pop star will kick off the tour on November 16 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, before heading to Mount Cotton in Queensland, followed by Melbourne, Geelong and Swan Valley in WA

The English singer-songwriter was convinced after receiving a major compliment from the AFL's Executive General Manager Kylie Rogers.

'You are the greatest performer in the world and we are the greatest game. We should do something together,' Ms Rogers reportedly said to the star backstage at Rod Laver Arena in May.

That opened a discussion that led to the Angels star finally accepting the offer.

His last official Australian tour was in 2018 for his Heavy Entertainment Show World Tour, though he performed in Melbourne earlier this year for his biopic Better Man

Robbie confirmed the news of his Grand Final performance to The Herald Sun in July.

'I am so excited to be performing for all the fans, on the hallowed turf of the MCG, for the biggest game of the year,' he said.

'I can't wait to see you all on that last Saturday in September.'

It follows the release of his album XXV earlier this month, which features revamped versions of his greatest hits from the last 25 years as a solo artist

Robbie will include New Zealand in his XXV Tour, with tickets for Australia on sale from September 30.

Tour Dates: Sydney, November 16; Mount Cotton, November 18 (A Day on the Green); Melbourne, November 23; Geelong, November 25 (A Day on the Green); Swan Valley, December 21 (A Day on the Green).

More ticket information can be found here.

The tour includes three A Day On The Green dates in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia. Robbie will also headline at the AFL Grand Final this weekend after almost a decade of turning the gig down

.