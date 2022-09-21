ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Robbie Williams announces his 2023 XXV Tour of Australia - and it's set to kick off in Sydney next November

By Kinta Walsh-cotton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Robbie Williams is bringing his XXV Tour to Australia in 2023.

The British pop star will kick off the tour on November 16 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, before heading to Mount Cotton in Queensland, followed by Melbourne, Geelong and Swan Valley in WA.

His last official Australian tour was in 2018 for his Heavy Entertainment Show World Tour, though he performed in Melbourne earlier this year for his biopic Better Man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fxJl_0i3lG54o00
Robbie Williams (pictured) is bringing his XXV Tour to Australia in 2023

It follows the release of his album XXV earlier this month, which features revamped versions of his greatest hits from the last 25 years as a solo artist.

The tour includes three dates at A Day on the Green in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.

Robbie, 48, will also headline the AFL Grand Final this weekend after almost a decade of turning down the gig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyIEO_0i3lG54o00
The pop star will kick off the tour on November 16 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, before heading to Mount Cotton in Queensland, followed by Melbourne, Geelong and Swan Valley in WA 

The English singer-songwriter was convinced after receiving a major compliment from the AFL's Executive General Manager Kylie Rogers.

'You are the greatest performer in the world and we are the greatest game. We should do something together,' Ms Rogers reportedly said to the star backstage at Rod Laver Arena in May.

That opened a discussion that led to the Angels star finally accepting the offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCki5_0i3lG54o00
His last official Australian tour was in 2018 for his Heavy Entertainment Show World Tour, though he performed in Melbourne earlier this year for his biopic Better Man 

Robbie confirmed the news of his Grand Final performance to The Herald Sun in July.

'I am so excited to be performing for all the fans, on the hallowed turf of the MCG, for the biggest game of the year,' he said.

'I can't wait to see you all on that last Saturday in September.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YloVS_0i3lG54o00
It follows the release of his album XXV earlier this month, which features revamped versions of his greatest hits from the last 25 years as a solo artist 

Robbie will include New Zealand in his XXV Tour, with tickets for Australia on sale from September 30.

Tour Dates: Sydney, November 16; Mount Cotton, November 18 (A Day on the Green); Melbourne, November 23; Geelong, November 25 (A Day on the Green); Swan Valley, December 21 (A Day on the Green).

More ticket information can be found here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUXLG_0i3lG54o00
The tour includes three A Day On The Green dates in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia. Robbie will also headline at the AFL Grand Final this weekend after almost a decade of turning the gig down

.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Classical singer Katie Noonan divides footy fans with her operatic rendition of Advance Australia Fair at the AFL Grand Final: 'She started out at a dolphin decibel!'

Katie Noonan lit up the MCG on Saturday with an angelic rendition of Advance Australia Fair at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne. The acclaimed jazz and classical singer was joined by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra to perform the National Anthem, which was arranged by composer Chong Lim. Her performance...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Roger Federer prepares for 'Big Four' night out in London with Sir Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal by playing table tennis in a TUXEDO... as he shares iconic photo of legendary stars

Retiring tennis legend Roger Federer has shared an iconic photo on social media this evening, as well as a video playing table tennis in a tuxedo. The picture showed the 20-time grand slam champion alongside former rivals Novak Djokovic, Sir Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, with the four dressed up to head out to the Gala at Somerset House, with the caption stating: 'Heading to dinner with some friends.'
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Chaos as 40 flights in and out of Sydney are cancelled and a warning is issued for EVERY Aussie planning to travel on AFL Grand Final weekend

High winds and heavy rainfall have led to hundreds of travellers being stranded at airports around the country as dozens of flights coming in and out of Sydney are cancelled. Up to 40 flights due to land or depart out of Sydney were cancelled on Thursday morning as severe weather warnings were issued by the Bureau of Meteorology for heavy falls and thunderstorms across NSW's east coast.
WEATHER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Williams
Person
Mcg
Person
Kylie Rogers
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

616K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy