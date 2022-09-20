ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Bitcoin price climbs above $19,200 as risk takers buy the dip

Matters weren't much better in the traditional markets, which plunged into disarray following yesterday's comments from Fed Chair...
Bitcoin Sept. 23 chart alert - No safe-haven bid amid markets turmoil

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Friday. The keen global markets turmoil...
Jamie Dimon: Bitcoin, crypto tokens are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'

(Kitco News) Jamie Dimon's opinion on cryptocurrencies is set in stone, with JPMorgan Chase CEO describing Bitcoin and other crypto tokens as "decentralized Ponzi schemes." "I'm a major skeptic on crypto tokens, which you call currency, like Bitcoin," Dimon said during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday. "They are decentralized Ponzi schemes, and the notion that it's good for anybody is unbelievable."
