Cardinals sign Devon Kennard to active roster, make other moves

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals were busy Tuesday with some roster moves. They brought in six players Monday and Tuesday for workouts and announced a couple of changes to the active roster and the practice squad.

Here are the moves they announced.

WR Andre Baccellia waived

 (AP Photo/David Becker)

Baccellia, signed from the practice squad to the active roster before Week 1, was waived Tuesday. He played in two games and caught his first two NFL passes in the Cardinals’ 29-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

LB Devon Kennard signed to active roster

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kennard, elevated the last two games from the practice squad to play, now is back on the 53-man roster. He has been with the team since 2020.

OL Lachavious Simmons signed to practice squad

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons is a former Bears offensive lineman — a 6-5, 319-lb guard. He was drafted in the seventh round in 2020 by the Bears out of Tennessee State. He appeared in three games last season. He was on the practice squad to start the season and released last week. While at Tennessee State, Simmons played in 41 games (25 starts) at both guards and tackle.

Cardinals release five from practice squad

 Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

In what appears to be the prelude of a number of practice-squad signings, the Cardinals cut four from the practice squad — OL Koda Martin, WR Jeff Cotton, CB Corey Ballentine and S Steven Parker.

In addition, in an unannounced move that appeared on the NFL transaction list, they released receiver Victor Bolden from the practice squad injured reserve with ain injury settlement.

