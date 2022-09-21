ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals bring in 6 players for workouts Monday, Tuesday

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals make it a habit of trying to churn the back end of the roster, trying to address needs, scout other players and improve the depth on the roster.

According to the league transaction list, between Monday and Tuesday, the Cardinals brought in six players — two offensive linemen, three receivers and a defensive back.

Check out who they were.

OL Jean Delance

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Delance is an undrafted rookie who signed originally with the Chicago Bears but was released before final cuts with a non-football illness designation. Delance started 12 games at right tackle last season and was part of an offensive line that allowed only five sacks, which ranked second in the SEC.

OL Lachavious Simmons

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons is another former Bears offensive lineman. He is a 6-5, 319-lb guard. He was drafted in the seventh round in 2020 by the Bears out of Tennessee State. He appeared in three games last season. He was on the practice squad to start the season and released last week.

The Cardinals signed him to the practice squad Tuesday, the team announced.

WR Stanley Berryhill

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Berryhill is a 5-9, 185-lb receiver who went undrafted out of the University of Arizona this year. He signed after going undrafted with the Atlanta Falcons but did not make the team.

The team did not announce the move, but he is joining the practice squad, according to the Tucson Daily Star.

WR C.J. Board

Board is a 6-1, 181-lb receiver who has been in the league since 2019. He went undrafted out of Chattanooga and signed with the Jaguars. He appeared in four games a rookie and had two receptions for 31 yards.

He spent the last two seasons with the New York Giants. He played in 20 games, starting five, and caught 15 passes for 152 yards.

After getting released before final cuts, he was re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad and released from there earlier this month.

CB Nate Hairston

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hairston is a six-year veteran who entered the league in 2017 as a fifth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts.

He is six feet and 185 lbs.

He has played for the Colts, Jets and Broncos. He appeared in 16 games for the Broncos in 2021, starting one game. He had nine tackles and broke up four passes. He also played 248 special teams snaps.

WR Tajae Sharpe

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Sharpe was drafted in 2016 in the fifth round by the Tennessee Titans. He has spent time with the Titans, Vikings and Falcons, and was with the Chicago Bears this offseason and preseason.

He has 117 career receptions for 1,397 yards and eight touchdowns.

He is 6-2 and 194 lbs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
