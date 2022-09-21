ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, GA

Carpe~diem
4d ago

This is something that really needs to be corrected. Long overdue. Not all can be suicide.

Jason Smith
3d ago

well in the state of Georgia you are guilty until proven innocent . all the district attorney's want to pad their ratios . and when you are transferred from jail to Jackson state prison you're just a number . here is a fact the majority of inmates are black and the majority of correction officers are black also . seen plenty of inmates needing doctors care from being physically sick or a beat down order by the officer's to other inmates or five inmates on one inmate while the officer walks off the dorm or cell block while some stand there watching and cheering on the five inmates all a long taking bets on the fight or beat down . never interfering or breaking it up . they walk away leave the inmate lying on the floor . I say this cause I was there and a state wide trustee seen it in many prisons I was transfered too

Cathy Rucker
4d ago

I gree with you sending my deepest condolences and if you get in touch with the senator please let me know

Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
People

Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The Independent

North Carolina man may face death penalty after his mom turned him in for murder

A North Carolina murder suspect will appear in court again next week after allegedly being turned in by his own mother, who recognised him from CCTV footage on the news.Charles Michael Haywood, 22, has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the 24 August death of Margaret Bracey, 42. The Surf City business owner was fatally stabbed while working at Exotic Hemp Company when a suspect was caught on camera entering the store, speaking with her, grabbing cash when she opened the register and then stabbing her multiple times.Mr Haywood returned that day with a bleeding hand...
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s mother described him as a ‘sore loser’ and believed something was ‘very wrong with him’

Nikolas Cruz’s late adoptive mother described him as a “sore loser” and believed that there was something “very wrong” with her son, according to evidence presented at his sentencing trial on Friday.Jurors were shown a form completed by Lynda Cruz about her son’s behaviour which was part of a behavioural assessment carried out by Broward County school social worker Lilliana Pardo-Posse.Ms Pardo-Posse worked with Cruz at Westglades Middle School – a general education school where he was a student from 2011 to 2013.In the form completed by Lynda, she revealed that she believed “something is very wrong with him”.“I...
Daily Mail

'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'

A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
Complex

Judge Orders R. Kelly’s $28,000 in Prison Inmate Account to Be Seized

Following a request from prosecutors, Judge Ann M. Donnelly has ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize $28,000 in funds from R. Kelly’s prison inmate account. As reported by Bloomberg last month, prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money until a restitution judgment could be reached. Donnelly has ruled that the funds could be seized by the government as Kelly has filed to pay any of the financial penalties he was issued after being found guilty of rackteering and sex trafficking charges, per legal documents reviewed by Complex.
