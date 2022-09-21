ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

Is Texas One of Nine States to Ban Smoking with Children in the Car?

The discussion of smoking can be a touchy subject for many. For those who smoke, they hate the restrictions put on them of where they can smoke. For non smokers, they wish the habit and the sell of tobacco would just go away. Despite the many health warnings involving the use of tobacco products, there are some who choose to ignore it and enjoy a smoke anyway. For some states, however, you could be ticketed for smoking around a minor in a certain situation. Is Texas one of those states?
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Video Caution: The Scariest Haunted House In The US Is In Texas

I’m definitely one of those people who get truly excited about Halloween. I make sure to dress up in something crazy, take the kids trick-or-treating, and most of importantly just enjoy all the festivities that Halloween offers. I love the idea of a spooky holiday being celebrated but after reading about the scariest haunted house in Texas, I’m not exactly sure if I’m still a fan of this holidayanymore.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Do Texas Bikers Have To Wear Helmets? Yes – Sorta

Motorcyclists in Texas don't always wear helmets because they don't have to. Well, some of them don't anyway ... A motorcycle is defined in Texas as "a motor vehicle designed to propel itself with not more than three wheels in contact with the ground, and having a saddle for the use of the rider".
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Readers Digest Weighs in on Best Pizza in Texas

Pizza is a universal language. Just about everywhere you go in the world, you'll find a place that serves this beautifully delicious pie, and Texas is no exception. I'm a firm believer that it's impossible to pick one pizza place as the best, but that doesn't stop anyone from doing it, including Readers Digest.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
City
Nevada, TX
LoneStar 92

Go Big or Go Mum: Now This Is a Texas-Sized Mum

Homecoming mums have a long history that dates back to 1950s and 60s. It's such a fun tradition that we have here in Texas. And it seems like every year it just gets bigger and bigger. When I was in high school, I didn't want a big mum because those...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montclair#Auction#Gamer#Video Game#Texans#American
LoneStar 92

Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?

Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Can’t We All Get Along? 5 Things Good Neighbors Do!

Neighbors. Gotta love 'em. There have been many a movie made about neighbors, good, bad and creepy. According to a survey, 57% of people say they know some of the people in their neighborhood, while only 26% say they know most everyone in the neighborhood. I would say I am proudly part of the 57% but actually having interacted with them all is another story. lol.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
LoneStar 92

Texas Roadhouse Now Has Honey Cinnamon Butter Candles

In "Shut Up And Take My Money" news, if you've ever dined at Texas Roadhouse location then you know that they are famous for a few things but the NUMBER ONE thing they are most known for is their amazing Honey Cinnamon Butter which you can spread across a hot roll before, during or after you chow down your steak.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?

Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy