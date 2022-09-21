Read full article on original website
Is Texas One of Nine States to Ban Smoking with Children in the Car?
The discussion of smoking can be a touchy subject for many. For those who smoke, they hate the restrictions put on them of where they can smoke. For non smokers, they wish the habit and the sell of tobacco would just go away. Despite the many health warnings involving the use of tobacco products, there are some who choose to ignore it and enjoy a smoke anyway. For some states, however, you could be ticketed for smoking around a minor in a certain situation. Is Texas one of those states?
Video Caution: The Scariest Haunted House In The US Is In Texas
I’m definitely one of those people who get truly excited about Halloween. I make sure to dress up in something crazy, take the kids trick-or-treating, and most of importantly just enjoy all the festivities that Halloween offers. I love the idea of a spooky holiday being celebrated but after reading about the scariest haunted house in Texas, I’m not exactly sure if I’m still a fan of this holidayanymore.
Do Texas Bikers Have To Wear Helmets? Yes – Sorta
Motorcyclists in Texas don't always wear helmets because they don't have to. Well, some of them don't anyway ... A motorcycle is defined in Texas as "a motor vehicle designed to propel itself with not more than three wheels in contact with the ground, and having a saddle for the use of the rider".
Readers Digest Weighs in on Best Pizza in Texas
Pizza is a universal language. Just about everywhere you go in the world, you'll find a place that serves this beautifully delicious pie, and Texas is no exception. I'm a firm believer that it's impossible to pick one pizza place as the best, but that doesn't stop anyone from doing it, including Readers Digest.
What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?
Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
Kermit and Notrees Top List of Weirdest Town Names in Texas
Right here in our own backyard, the town of Kermit tops a list of towns in Texas with the weirdest names. When you say "Kermit the town" you have to hear it like Kermit the Frog says his name, but Kermit comes in on the list of weirdest names in Texas along with Notrees.
Go Big or Go Mum: Now This Is a Texas-Sized Mum
Homecoming mums have a long history that dates back to 1950s and 60s. It's such a fun tradition that we have here in Texas. And it seems like every year it just gets bigger and bigger. When I was in high school, I didn't want a big mum because those...
The Top 10 Popular Texas Bucket List Destinations On YouTube
The Texas Bucket List has given people a chance to experience parts of Texas that, perhaps many of us never had the chance to check out. A lot of these spots are places we know & love. But are the most popular TX destinations according to views on the Texas Bucket List YouTube page?
What Are The Best Horror Movies Set In The State Of Texas
Things are bigger and better in Texas ... including the ghosts, ghouls and psychos. Halloween is only about a month away and pretty soon everyone will be going full blown spooky with decorations, parties and ... of course ... horror movies. I'm a huge horror movie fan and have way...
Did You Know It Is Legal To Own These 5 Exotic Pets In Texas?
Have you ever wanted to own anything besides a pet dog, cat, hamster, fish, or gerbil? I once had a coworker who befriended a raccoon and raised him as a pet for many years. I never really understood how in the world that came to be or why the little sucker let himself be captured, but they were family, and she loved him. Lol Some people just like to stray from 'the norm.'
Can’t We All Get Along? 5 Things Good Neighbors Do!
Neighbors. Gotta love 'em. There have been many a movie made about neighbors, good, bad and creepy. According to a survey, 57% of people say they know some of the people in their neighborhood, while only 26% say they know most everyone in the neighborhood. I would say I am proudly part of the 57% but actually having interacted with them all is another story. lol.
Why Were People Lined Up This Morning At This TEXAS H-E-B? See Video!
Look, it's pretty obvious that we here in TEXAS love us some H-E-B! I mean H-E-B is synonymous with Texas! So, what's up with all the people lining up this morning at this Texas H-E-B? • PEOPLE WERE LINING UP OVERNIGHT AT THIS H-E-B! I mean, look, I will stand...
Texas Roadhouse Now Has Honey Cinnamon Butter Candles
In "Shut Up And Take My Money" news, if you've ever dined at Texas Roadhouse location then you know that they are famous for a few things but the NUMBER ONE thing they are most known for is their amazing Honey Cinnamon Butter which you can spread across a hot roll before, during or after you chow down your steak.
Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration Makes One Stop in U.S. And It’s in Texas
Are you or someone you know a huge Harry Potter fan? Then get ready for the ultimate Harry Potter Holiday Celebration. This tour is taking place in only four cities in the world and one of those cities is in Texas. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their most...
Wayback Wednesday: Guess What Texas City This Is In 140 Year Old Picture?
Don't you love old vintage pictures of paces that you love? Seeing old pictures of places in Texas is a treat. We love our TEXAS and when old pictures are discovered I think it's an awesome thing. Like this picture. Yeah, it looks pretty vintage, It's actually a picture taken in one of our awesome cities here in Texas. Can you guess which city? Here are 5 clues!
Texas Makes the Top 5 for 2022 Hardest-Working States in America
It's not hard to find a job in Abilene, let alone in the Lone Star State. Now, what I keep hearing in the media and from business owners is that there are not enough people to fill those jobs in the state of Texas. However, those of us that are...
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
Are Parents Fighting With Police on Texas Campuses The New Norm?
Coming straight out of San Antonio this morning are shocking videos of parents and SA police scuffling on a high school campus. Tensions were at an all-time high as parents of Jefferson High School students and San Antonio police confronted each other on campus after a lockdown ensued over a false active shooter was reported.
(PICS) This Texas Cemetery Is Considered The Most Beautiful Yet Most Haunted! Some Have Said To Have Had An Encounter With Jesus
You all seem to be loving anything and everything creepy these days, so I decided to share with you the most beautiful cemetery in Texas, that is also considered the most haunted. Oakwood Cemetery is located in Huntsville, Texas. It is part of the Texas Historical Commission. Oakwood Cemetery is...
Texas Schools Warning Of Dangerous Tik Tok Challenge Gone Viral
Nobody’s up for a good challenge like us Texans. We don’t run from challenges - we make them! That said, there is a challenge going viral right now from TikTok that might have you a little hesitant about performing the task. WHAT IS THE ONE-CHIP CHALLENGE?. The one...
