Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix
Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: The most hated HotD character is revealed as another’s appeal is called into question
House of the Dragon is as popular as ever, leaning on the legacy of its predecessor but nonetheless delivering addictively-watchable content with each weekly release. Discourse around the show hasn’t quite reached peak Thrones levels of online debate, but it’s well on its way as feelings from the show’s latest episode continue to linger. Daemon’s position as one of the show’s favored characters continues to baffle some fans, as they wonder if his rugged good looks have anything to do with his popularity among viewers. Another mainstay, popular up until this week’s episode, has made a rapid descent into utter loathing among much of the fandom, as they curse him for his profoundly bad decision-making through the show’s fifth episode.
wegotthiscovered.com
A messy medieval epic that caused controversy and lawsuits wins a streaming power struggle
The historical epic is a genre that often comes under fire for inaccuracies, with the filmmakers regularly batting away criticism by claiming that artistic license was an integral part in telling the right story designed to bring in the biggest audience. While that was part of the controversy surrounding 2018’s Redbad, it was only the tip of a contentious iceberg.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nintendo fans are already firing blue shells at the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ trailer
Nintendo fans remain intensely skeptical about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated movie. Let’s face it, they’re right to have their doubts: the last Mario movie has gone down in cinematic history as a bizarre disaster, Chris Pratt voicing the iconic character still feels like a very odd choice, and there are lingering doubts as to whether the plot-light video games even should be a extended to feature-length.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Transphobic TikTok trend sparks a debate about consent
TikTok is one of the biggest social media platforms on the planet. Its domination is clear across the web, as content made on the video-sharing app spreads to every corner of the internet, sparking conversations and elevating creators to new heights. One of the latest conversations to arise on the...
Comments / 0