House of the Dragon is as popular as ever, leaning on the legacy of its predecessor but nonetheless delivering addictively-watchable content with each weekly release. Discourse around the show hasn’t quite reached peak Thrones levels of online debate, but it’s well on its way as feelings from the show’s latest episode continue to linger. Daemon’s position as one of the show’s favored characters continues to baffle some fans, as they wonder if his rugged good looks have anything to do with his popularity among viewers. Another mainstay, popular up until this week’s episode, has made a rapid descent into utter loathing among much of the fandom, as they curse him for his profoundly bad decision-making through the show’s fifth episode.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO