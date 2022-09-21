Read full article on original website
amateurgolf.com
Hanson wins Washington Senior Men’s Amateur
Erik Hanson of Kirkland, Wash. shot rounds of 74-71-73 to win the 36th Washington Senior Men’s Amateur Championship; while Jim McNelis of Gig Harbor, Wash. fired rounds of 72-72-81 to win the 15th Washington Super Senior Men’s Amateur at Desert Canyon Golf Resort in Orondo, Wash. Hanson entered...
Chronicle
High Toxins in Razor Clams Will Delay Digging on Oregon and Washington Beaches
Increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams will delay the reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County Oct. 1 and shut down this week’s scheduled digging on southwest Washington beaches. The Oregon closure extends from the Washington border south to Cascade Head north of Lincoln City.
Washington state outpacing majority of nation when it comes to rising rent
A new report from HelpAdvisor shows Washington state is outpacing the vast majority of the United States when it comes to rising rent prices. It is happening at the same time that the Seattle and Tacoma housing markets are cooling. In the last year, some 7.2 million people who pay...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
High School Football: Game highlights of Week 4
Watch Week 4 highlights of high school football around the region with KIRO 7′s Chris Francis. It was another week of high school football rivalries, and the Friday night gridiron action between Sumner and Puyallup was not much different from when the teams first played one another in 1920.
MyNorthwest.com
Sullivan: My experience with a lane splitter and why it is still illegal
A question for all motorcyclists today. Do you want to make it home alive?. Then stop lane splitting. I almost killed someone on Sunday. I was a blink of an eye away from hitting a motorcycle at 75 miles an hour on northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma, dumping that rider on the pavement and leaving her for the convoy of other drivers, also going 75, right behind me.
Chronicle
SW Washington Repair Shop Fined $10K for Violating Clean Air Act
The manager of a Ridgefield repair shop was fined $10,000 and sentenced to serve 30 days of community service for altering diesel trucks and violating Washington's Clean Air Act. Nicholas L. Akerill, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Clark County District Court to a motor vehicle emission control systems violation, court...
Medical transportation company set to leave Washington
FIFE, Wash. — Falck Northwest is closing its doors in Washington, which means a key role in medical response in the state will be impacted. The medical service company announced that it’ll be shutting down its Fife and Mountlake Terrace locations due to economic strains. Falck NW provides...
KXL
Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington
CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
Tri-City Herald
Why prospects that Pierce, Thurston could be home to new 2-runway airport just improved
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called “greenfield” sites still under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
thestand.org
As strike drags on, support Weyco workers
LONGVIEW, Wash. (Sept. 23, 2022) — More than 1,100 Weyerhaeuser employees represented by IAMAW District W24 have been on strike since Sept. 13 after the nation’s largest forest products company, which is experiencing record profits, demanded benefit cuts and offered low wage increases. And it appears the company is in no hurry to improve its offer and intends to try to starve their employees out.
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
Brickbat: Where There's a Will, There's a Way
The Federal Way, Washington, police department suspended Officer Breanna Straus without pay for one shift for violating department social media policy. Straus posted a TikTok video showing her in uniform in which she said, "If we're driving on the freeway in our police car, get the f—- out of the way. I can go 90 miles an hour, you can't. You can't do that. So get the f—- out of the way. If us officers stay behind you long enough, we can find a reason to pull you over."
Chronicle
Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport
Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
Chronicle
WSDOT Considering Options After Bridge Again Hit by Oversize Load While Already Undergoing Repairs
The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed at milepost 60 for several hours on Thursday after a log truck struck the state Route 506 overpass near the Vader and Toledo area. The overpass itself has been closed since an oversize load damaged the southbound span of the bridge on...
Chronicle
Yard Birds Remains Without Power for Second Week
For the second week in a row, the power has been turned off at the Yard Birds Shopping Center in Chehalis. In a Monday morning meeting, Mall Manager Chris Young told The Chronicle that he, along with the new owner, Nick Perry, were having issues with paperwork involved with taking ownership of the mall and the Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD).
Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
Longview police investigate after body found in Lake Sacajawea
Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Lake Sacajawea near the Japanese Garden on Wednesday, Longview Police Department said.
q13fox.com
L&I fines 2 roofing companies millions for 'egregious and willful' safety violations
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) fined two roofing companies for letting roofers work without fall protection, as well as other ‘egregious and willful’ safety violations. Snohomish-based Allways Roofing now has close to $2.5 million in penalties due to repeated offenses, L&I says. All...
