Texas City ISD had five educators inducted as officers of the Gulf Coast Area Alliance of Black School Educators

10 students represented Santa Fe High School at the TMEA District Auditions
On September 17, 10 students represented Santa Fe High School at the TMEA District Auditions and had seven students advance to the next round of auditions held in October. Please help the choir teacher, Mrs. Isaacks, congratulate them on this great accomplishment!
Santa Fe High School took 13 kids to the Washington County Fair livestock judging contest
Santa Fe High School took 13 kids to the Washington County Fair livestock judging contest in Brenham last week. Big congrats to the senior team of Rylee Slaughter, Dakota Brasher, Sammy Walker and Carlie Young. They were 15th out of 80+ teams. All members pictured L -> R, Hannah Walker, Rylee Slaughter, Carlie Young, Dakota Brasher, Abby OBrien, Morgan Yarbrough, Kamryn Ostermayer, Sammy Walker, Carly Lazenby, Natalie Gregson, Alazae Martinez, Kaitlyn Renz and Easton Yarbrough.
Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc.® teamed up to lend helping hands to Galveston County Food Bank
On September 17, 2022, Gamma Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority, Inc.® teamed up to lend helping hands to Galveston County Food Bank to help address the challenges of accessing and purchasing nutritional food in economically disadvantaged communities. They successfully packaged 5,000 pounds of food which was distributed to local food pantries in the Galveston County area. Thanks to a network of participating charitable organizations, schools, and food bank-managed programs focused on serving vulnerable populations, Galveston County Food Bank continues to provide more than 7.6 million pounds of food each year in an attempt to alleviate hunger. No task is too big or small, as Gamma Omega Omega Chapter remains committed to upholding the sorority’s mission of service to all mankind.
TAEA presents an exhibit of Pre-K-12th grade artwork from across the state
Each year, TAEA presents an exhibit of Pre-K-12th grade artwork from across the state at the Texas Association of School Administrators & Texas Association of School Boards (TASA/TASB) Fall Conference. This conference attracts school board members, superintendents, and district administrators from all over Texas. One of Santa Fe ISD’s own,...
‘A total blindside for all of us’: Funeral held for Houston-area native professional bull rider shot and killed in Utah
HOUSTON – Family and friends have said their final goodbyes to Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, also known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the professional bull riding world. The 27-year-old originally from Fresno, Texas, was shot and killed in Utah during a trip earlier this month, allegedly by his girlfriend, Leshawn Bagley, according to reports.
Black students at Sam Houston State University reporting racist behavior on campus
HOUSTON - A Black female student, who chose to remain anonymous, tells FOX 26 she noticed the n-word written on dry-erase boards on the dorm room doors of Black students at Sam Houston State University – including her own. On Thursday, online posts show students reported another Black female...
Guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” Helps Community Members With A Fresh Start
This project from “Shawn Lacy Arnold” enables readers with a complete blueprint to expunge their criminal records in Houston, TX. The guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” is intended to present thousands of individuals with a second chance. There is no debate that having a criminal record is one of the most damaging things to a person’s life. Federal statistics show that over four million people have an active criminal record, even if they were arrested only once.
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
Houston Baptist University changes name to Houston Christian University as part of growth campaign
A name change was actually in talks several times over the last 16 years, with the Houston Christian University moniker getting OK'd this past May, the school's president said.
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
Houston Man Arrested for Alleged Terrorist Threat on the Fort Bend County Fair
HOUSTON, TX -- A Houston man who allegedly threatened the Fort Bend County Fair on social media has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 text message advising that an unknown person had made an Instagram post which appeared to threaten the County Fair. The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community who observed the post.
After cancer-causing chemicals were found in Fifth Ward soil, Houston mayor says cleanup plans are inadequate
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard.
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church presents H-E-B’s Scott McClelland in kickoff of inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church’s Adult Ministries presents former H-E-B president and now senior advisor Scott McClelland in the inaugural speaker series “Faith in Work” on Monday, Oct. 3, where he will discuss about how his own faith and career have intersected throughout his life. The speaker series is an offshoot of “Working Faith,” a new program that will launch Oct. 16, focusing on how to erase the Sunday-Monday divide when it comes to faith. The idea is for people to begin to see their careers as a way to lives their Christian faith every day, with the goal of engaging and impacting men and women throughout the Houston area, not just those who already call St. Luke’s home.
Texas Children’s Hospital Gets a Monumental $10 Million Gift — Houston’s Oldest Women’s Organization Steps Up For Neurological Research
Dr. Huda Zoghbi addresses the gathering at the Blue Bird Circle Know Your Clinic Day at the Duncan NRI at Texas Children's Hospital. (Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital) In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Blue Bird Circle, Houston’s oldest organization of women volunteering their time and efforts to...
No evidence of shooting at Fort Bend County fair, Rosenberg PD says
Rosenberg police said there was "no evidence that a shooting occurred" at the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo Friday after reports started circulating online that a shooting may have taken place. Several social media posts of people who were at the fair said there was a shooting and a...
METRO eyes location for new Missouri City Park & Ride
The board authorized the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County's president and CEO to begin negotiations with NewQuest Properties in regards to a long-term lease on property at Fort Bend Tollway and Hwy. 6. (Courtesy Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County) The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County has its...
Video captures La Porte ISD employee appearing to scream, curse at student
LA PORTE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing a La Porte ISD employee appearing to scream and curse at a student. The incident happened Tuesday during after-school hours at La Porte High School. The video that has been making its rounds across social media was recorded by a student who's asked to remain anonymous.
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
Houston woman hired to bring meth into US was told to bring kids for trip to look legit: US attorney
A test done on the product at the border resulted positive for meth. The woman admitted she was hired to move the drugs but said she believed it was cocaine, the DOJ said.
Houston jury awards $95.5M to family of girl who suffered brain damage after sedated, restrained by dentist, attorney says
HOUSTON – A state district court jury in Houston has awarded $95.5 million to the family of a four-year-old Houston girl left irreversibly brain damaged after a dentist improperly restrained and sedated her during treatment of decayed teeth, according to the family’s attorney James R. Moriarty and co-counsel.
