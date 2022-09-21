Read full article on original website
On a night when its vaunted offense was missing in action, USC’s defense proved it’s more than just along for the ride as their best performance of the season carried the still undefeated No. 7 Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) to a 17-14 win on Saturday night in Corvallis. Quarterback Caleb Williams was lost nearly from start to finish on his way to a 16-36 passing performance but he found Jordan Addison for game-winning 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left in the game. USC’s fourth and final interception of Beaver quarterback Chase Nolan by Max Williams clinched the win for the Trojans.
- USC's offense performed worse than could have possibly been expected. USC's defense performed better than could have possibly been expected. Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley and the receivers have to go all the way back to the drawing board. But if Alex Grinch gets serious head coaching consideration within the next several months, this game will be a big reason why. Incredible what he has built on that side of the ball in such a short amount of time. Lincoln Riley said in the walk-off interview that this game "showed everything about the culture we're building" and our trusty analysts here at USCFootball.com would have to agree:
Game 4: ‘No Deceiving, Nothing Up My Sleeve, and No Teasing’. On a warm Saturday evening in Corvallis, can Oregon State replicate last season’s no-nonsense thumping of USC?. The USC Trojans (3-0) hit the road for the second time in 2022 to face the Oregon State Beavers (3-0)...
Anthony Beavers Jr. was inspired by the moment. Three of USC's defensive leaders — Eric Gentry, Shane Lee and Tuli Tuipulotu — gathered the second-team defense for a pep talk. USC had called a timeout with the reserves facing a goal-to-go situation in the final minutes against Fresno State. Gentry, Lee and Tuipulotu had been removed from the game, but their night wasn't through. They wanted one more thing. They wanted the reserves to make a stop.
