- USC's offense performed worse than could have possibly been expected. USC's defense performed better than could have possibly been expected. Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley and the receivers have to go all the way back to the drawing board. But if Alex Grinch gets serious head coaching consideration within the next several months, this game will be a big reason why. Incredible what he has built on that side of the ball in such a short amount of time. Lincoln Riley said in the walk-off interview that this game "showed everything about the culture we're building" and our trusty analysts here at USCFootball.com would have to agree:

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO