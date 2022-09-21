Veea announced Veea's virtual Trusted Broadband Access (vTBA) solution that runs on Veea Edge Platform VeeaHub products. VeeaHub® enables cable operators to offer new services such as user device-based subscriptions that are not tied to a specific location or AP but can be "active" anywhere on the operators' network. This solution drastically increases flexibility for operators to deliver core network-managed Wi-Fi, cellular-like, capabilities directly to devices in the home, businesses or MDUs while cutting broadband service delivery costs up to 50% over traditional FTTx solutions.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO