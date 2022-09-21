Read full article on original website
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
Three Operators Attending DTW Express Desire to Improve Quality and Efficiency by Building Autonomous Networks Featured
At DTW 2022's Autonomous Networks Leadership Forum, three operators, namely MTN Group, AIS in Thailand, and Telecom Argentina (TA), shared their thoughts and practices on the topic of "How autonomous networks can pave the way for the automation of intelligent networks". Huawei, as a vendor, also weighed in. 5G deployments...
triPica at DTW 2022: SaaS BSS Platform Provider Demos with Bouygues Telecom and Thales
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Mathieu Horn, CEO of triPica on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit did triPica participate in?. Mathieu: triPica joined TMForum’s Digital Transformation...
Qorvo Unveils Complete Portfolio of 1.8 GHz DOCSIS 4.0 Product
Qorvo, a leading global provider of connectivity and power solutions, announced the availability of the industry's most complete 1.8 GHz DOCSIS® 4.0 product portfolio. DOCSIS 4.0 delivers up to 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) downstream and increases upstream speeds up to 6 Gbps. Greater two-way interaction required for today's...
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
How 6G Will Revolutionise the Business Landscape Featured
This year, it’s expected that 5G connections will exceed 1 billion, with 5G fast becoming the wireless network standard for mobile consumers. As we see the expansion of 5G continue at pace, simultaneously research is ongoing into the next generation of wireless technology – 6G, which is set to be a key business enabler of the future.
Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution
Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
floLIVE, Skylo to Extend Its Global Coverage with 5G NTN Connectivity for IoT
FloLIVE, a leading provider of global IoT connectivity and network services for IoT, and Skylo, an innovative provider of cellular connectivity over satellite, announced a collaboration to provide continuous and affordable satellite Non-terrestrial Network (NTN) coverage. The partnership brings together floLIVE’s comprehensive carrier relations and integrations with Skylo’s satellite connectivity...
Veea Edge Platform Helps Cable Operators Extend Fiber Reach
Veea announced Veea's virtual Trusted Broadband Access (vTBA) solution that runs on Veea Edge Platform VeeaHub products. VeeaHub® enables cable operators to offer new services such as user device-based subscriptions that are not tied to a specific location or AP but can be "active" anywhere on the operators' network. This solution drastically increases flexibility for operators to deliver core network-managed Wi-Fi, cellular-like, capabilities directly to devices in the home, businesses or MDUs while cutting broadband service delivery costs up to 50% over traditional FTTx solutions.
RDP to Showcase its Service Gateway Engine at GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai
RDP(Research & Development Partners), the leading Russian vendor of intellectual solutions for broadband connectivity, is set to participate in GITEX Global 2022, one of the world’s most influential technological events, which highlights top industrial trends and latest developments. The event will take place on October 10–14, 2022, at the...
IPI Launches RadiusDC as New Metro Edge Data Center Platform Provider
RadiusDC, a new data center company established to address the emerging needs of hyperscale and enterprise customers at the metro edge, announced key additions to its senior leadership team and introduced its new brand and website www.radius-dc.com. RadiusDC is sponsored by IPI Partners (IPI), a global investment firm focused exclusively...
MoneyGram, e& International Expand Mobile Money Partnership
MoneyGram International, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and e& international from e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), one of the world's leading technology and investment conglomerates, announced an expansion to their strategic partnership. The expansion enables e& international's large and fast-growing customer base of nearly...
ng-voice, Casa Systems Partner to Deliver Fully Cloud-native Solutions
Ng-voice, leading provider of fully containerized and cloud-native solutions for the telecom market, announced a partnership with Casa Systems, a leader in physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions. The partnership will deliver fully cloud-native solutions to mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and enterprise customers worldwide. ng-voice’s...
Rakuten Mobile to Supply Base Stations with Electricity from Renewable Energy
Rakuten Mobile, Rakuten Energy, and PHOTON CAPITAL announced an agreement to supply Rakuten Mobile’s base stations with electricity from renewable sources from 2023. Rakuten Energy will utilize an offsite-type corporate PPA (offsite PPA, power purchase agreement) to supply Rakuten Mobile base stations with electricity generated by photovoltaic power (PV) plants held by Clean Energy (SPC), which will receive equity from the PHOTON Sustainable Solar Investment Limited Partnership operated by PHOTON CAPITAL.
