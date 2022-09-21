Read full article on original website
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
How 6G Will Revolutionise the Business Landscape Featured
This year, it’s expected that 5G connections will exceed 1 billion, with 5G fast becoming the wireless network standard for mobile consumers. As we see the expansion of 5G continue at pace, simultaneously research is ongoing into the next generation of wireless technology – 6G, which is set to be a key business enabler of the future.
Orange, Netskope to Deliver SSE Solution Embedded into Orange Telco Cloud Platform
Orange Business Services, a global network-native digital services company, Orange Cyberdefense, a leading cybersecurity services provider, and Netskope, a leader in secure access service edge (SASE), are partnering to deliver a new SSE (Security Service Edge) solution embedded into the Orange Telco Cloud Platform. The enhanced solution is designed to...
IPI Launches RadiusDC as New Metro Edge Data Center Platform Provider
RadiusDC, a new data center company established to address the emerging needs of hyperscale and enterprise customers at the metro edge, announced key additions to its senior leadership team and introduced its new brand and website www.radius-dc.com. RadiusDC is sponsored by IPI Partners (IPI), a global investment firm focused exclusively...
ng-voice, Casa Systems Partner to Deliver Fully Cloud-native Solutions
Ng-voice, leading provider of fully containerized and cloud-native solutions for the telecom market, announced a partnership with Casa Systems, a leader in physical and cloud-native infrastructure technology solutions. The partnership will deliver fully cloud-native solutions to mobile network operators (MNOs), mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and enterprise customers worldwide. ng-voice’s...
Accenture at DTW 2022: SMBs, Open Digital Architecture and the Metaverse Key Themes for CSPs
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Andy Walker, Accenture’s global communications and media industry lead on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit will Accenture be participating in?
MoneyGram, e& International Expand Mobile Money Partnership
MoneyGram International, a global leader in the evolution of digital P2P payments, and e& international from e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), one of the world's leading technology and investment conglomerates, announced an expansion to their strategic partnership. The expansion enables e& international's large and fast-growing customer base of nearly...
triPica at DTW 2022: SaaS BSS Platform Provider Demos with Bouygues Telecom and Thales
In conjunction with recently concluded Digital Transformation World 2022, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Mathieu Horn, CEO of triPica on the company's participation at the event and some of their key showcases. Ariana: Which summit did triPica participate in?. Mathieu: triPica joined TMForum’s Digital Transformation...
Ericsson Boosts its Service Continuity Offering with More than 200 AI Apps
Ericsson has strengthened its Service Continuity offering with a suite of more than 200 Artificial Intelligence applications (AI apps) that will help communications service providers (CSPs) boost the efficiency and resilience of their mobile networks. In a world where connectivity has become a necessity, automation enabled by these AI apps...
Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution
Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
RDP to Showcase its Service Gateway Engine at GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai
RDP(Research & Development Partners), the leading Russian vendor of intellectual solutions for broadband connectivity, is set to participate in GITEX Global 2022, one of the world’s most influential technological events, which highlights top industrial trends and latest developments. The event will take place on October 10–14, 2022, at the...
Rakuten Mobile to Supply Base Stations with Electricity from Renewable Energy
Rakuten Mobile, Rakuten Energy, and PHOTON CAPITAL announced an agreement to supply Rakuten Mobile’s base stations with electricity from renewable sources from 2023. Rakuten Energy will utilize an offsite-type corporate PPA (offsite PPA, power purchase agreement) to supply Rakuten Mobile base stations with electricity generated by photovoltaic power (PV) plants held by Clean Energy (SPC), which will receive equity from the PHOTON Sustainable Solar Investment Limited Partnership operated by PHOTON CAPITAL.
Airtel, WhatsApp Launch ‘Airtel IQ Hackathon’
Bharti Airtel, India’s premier communications solutions provider and WhatsApp, announced the launch of first ever “Airtel IQ” hackathon. The hackathon’s objective is to identify and build new-age business solutions using the WhatsApp Business Platform across five key sectors of economy that can potentially improve livelihoods and contribute to the sustainable and economic growth of the country. These are E-Commerce, Ed-Tech, Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Travel and Tourism, Contact center operations where start-ups have made a mark and entrepreneurs have developed robust businesses.
